I think Hawaiian is suffering what could be permanent damage, and shares are too expensive for that reason.

HA has rebounded nicely in recent weeks, although it is still down by over half from its 2020 high.

The airlines have certainly had a rough go of it since COVID-19 largely shut down the world economy. However, some airlines have had a tougher time than others, primarily those that are beholden to tourist traffic. Hawaiian Holdings (HA) is perhaps the best example of a company that is beholden to tourist activity, as that is essentially its purpose for existing. To make matters worse, Southwest Airlines (LUV) entered the Hawaiian market several months ago and is taking share, and Hawaiian Airlines is extremely concentrated geographically. While shares have gotten cheaper, I think the rebound is overdone, and Hawaiian should be sold.

Many reasons for caution

Hawaiian used to represent an airline with a strong hold on a niche market, with commensurately high load factors and margins. However, the entry of Southwest into the market – with its low fares – has taken a toll on Hawaiian’s profitability. Indeed, we can see some of this impact below, with earnings before taxes, or EBT, margin for the past three years, and estimates for this year and next.

EBT margin was 18% of revenue in 2017, but fell into 2018 and again in 2019. This year is obviously a complete disaster on the revenue and margin fronts for Hawaiian, but what I’m more interested in is the recovery. To be honest, the recovery looks like it will be slow and painful, and in my view, I’m not sure Hawaiian will ever be the same again.

There are many unknowns regarding airlines and the way they will operate in the future. With social distancing impossible on an airplane, even when the airlines do try to open back up at something close to normal capacity, there promises to be a host of new safety protocols, some of which may include flying planes with 50% of the seats open, or something similar, for example.

In addition, with hotels and resorts being very unpopular places to be during a pandemic, I wonder how many people will want to go to Hawaii in the first place. This is where Hawaiian’s geographic concentration will hurt; it is almost entirely dependent upon tourism to Hawaii for revenue, and that’s not a good place to be right now.

Estimates are for revenue to decline by about half this year and rebound strongly into next year, but I struggle to conceive of a scenario where Hawaiian will produce a normalized level of revenue in 2021.

Even if the company is allowed to reopen under some normal state into next year, the damage that has been done looks to be substantial when viewing Hawaiian’s balance sheet. Obviously, Hawaiian has taken measures to preserve cash and raise capital during this time, which is understandable. The problem is that capital isn’t free, and as we can see below, higher interest expense threatens the company’s profitability in a way it hasn’t before.

Interest expense is expected to rise by half this year to $42 million, and even more into 2021. For a company that is almost certainly going to struggle with revenue generation and margins, in particular, another ~$14 million in interest expense is most unwelcome. Keep in mind also that additional leverage means reduced flexibility in the future when/if it comes time to investing for future growth.

Speaking of investing for future growth, this is another area where I’m concerned for Hawaiian’s long-term future. Below, we have operating cash flows, capex, and free cash flow, all in millions of dollars.

Free cash flow has been quite low for the past three years, owing to Hawaiian’s immense level of capital expenditures. While some cuts are being made this year to preserve cash, airlines are notoriously capital-heavy, so that spending must be done at some point. In other words, it isn’t like Hawaiian can just permanently cut its capex and hope for the best.

This poses a problem because cash generation is slated to be negative $374 million this year, which dwarfs any sort of positive FCF the company has produced in recent years. When any company cannot produce enough cash to meet its obligations, it borrows or raises equity capital to fill the void, and given that FCF is still slated to be negative next year, it certainly appears the pain isn’t over yet for Hawaiian.

The bottom line

With huge FCF deficits, a very uncertain future when it comes to revenue generation, and even more uncertainty surrounding margins, I think Hawaiian is in more trouble than the current share price is implying.

Current estimates are for an enormous loss this year, but a return to a small level of profitability for 2021. Earnings are then slated to double into 2022, followed by another huge increase in 2023. At this point, I have a very difficult time believing that Hawaiian’s return to profits will be so swift, for all the reasons I pointed out above.

Indeed, shares traded for 6 to 7 times earnings for years following the Great Recession, and I’d argue this crisis is worse for Hawaiian than that, so the idea that we should pay 9 times earnings that may or may not happen for two years sounds a bit outlandish.

For that reason, I think Hawaiian should be sold and that investors should look elsewhere entirely. I don’t see a return to normalcy anytime soon – or potentially ever – for Hawaiian given its reliance upon tourism and intense competition from Southwest.

