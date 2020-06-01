The State Of The CEF Market Post Drawdown

This is why we have adopted a four-pronged portfolio approach: focusing on alpha opportunities, being selective in higher-yielding sectors, leaning to quality portfolios and paying attention to micro-level fund details.

In aggregate, the market has retraced more than half of the NAV drawdown while discounts on average are within 5% of their multi-year tights. Evidence suggests that with market liquidity back to adequate levels, the easy money in CEFs is behind us and the road ahead is likely to be more of an uphill climb. For this reason we have adopted a four-pronged approach, focusing on alpha opportunities, being selective in higher-yielding sectors, leaning to quality portfolios and paying attention to micro-level fund details driving leverage structure and cost.

In this article we discuss the broader CEF market as well as our portfolio approach. We also highlight some of our fund choices such as:

Big Picture View

Let's take the biggest picture view we can and look at the trajectory of the average CEF in both price and NAV terms.

Source: Systematic Income

The chart shows a few interesting things. First, we can see that prior to the drawdown the market looked pretty upbeat with prices rallying more than NAVs. Secondly, over the first few weeks of the drawdown prices and NAVs fell more or less together in aggregate. Thirdly, after about a 15% drop in the market, prices started to see serious weakness relative to NAVs with discounts beginning to open up more dramatically. Fourthly, prices snapped back pretty quickly after bouncing off a 40% drawdown with discounts compressing substantially. Finally, both prices and NAVs started retracing their losses in a measured way, rallying back more than half-way from their troughs.

Let's have a look at the behavior of the average CEF discount since 2000. The discount collapse in the current episode was the second largest, reaching nearly the same level as what we saw during the financial crisis and far exceeding what we saw in 2016 or 2018. This underlines the fact that extreme moves in discounts happen during liquidity crises and the rapidity of the bounceback in the discount is largely due to the Fed's quick action on providing a liquidity backstop to a significant portion of the fixed-income market.

Source: Systematic Income

What does this mean for discounts going forward? Unfortunately, for bargain hunters we don't expect to see significant widening in discounts from here on for three reasons. First, even if we see continued weakness in macro fundamentals from here on and a fall in equity prices, we expect the Fed to ensure a well-functioning market which should support both liquidity and discounts. Secondly, more fragile CEFs have already deleveraged and this should put less pressure on assets if we do see more market weakness in the near term. Thirdly, the yield spread between CEFs and the risk-free alternative has only grown recently in part due to the drop in risky asset prices but also due to a decline in leverage costs. This should keep CEFs in demand in a kind of TINA (There Is No Alternative) dynamic.

Source: Systematic Income

A Look At Sector Performance Through The Drawdown

An aggregate view of the market hides a lot of variation, so let's take a look at how individual sectors have fared since the beginning of the drawdown in NAV terms. The box plots in the charts below show the normalized range of each CEF sector with the red dot showing the current level within that historical range. Grey dots represent outliers.

Source: Systematic Income

MLPs stand out as a clear outlier having sold off nearly 80% in aggregate with no other sector coming close to this level. Equity-linked sectors saw drawdowns up to 40% with lower-beta sectors like covered call and convertibles seeing more muted drawdowns.

Fixed income sectors, as expected, saw more shallow drawdowns. Agencies, investment grade and munis saw 10-20% drawdowns. Higher-beta sectors like EM, high-yield and loans saw 30-35% drawdowns. One sector which surprised us by its weakness was preferreds which fell 40% - roughly on the order of pure equity sectors. One reason for this is that preferreds funds tend to run at a substantially higher leverage than equity funds. Another is that the drop in short-term rates hammered fixed-to-float issues. And thirdly, the asset class is overweight REITs which was the second-weakest performer after MLPs.

Although no sector has fully retraced its NAV to pre-drawdown levels, some have done better than others. The RMBS and CMBS mortgage sector look particularly weak on this front with CMBS funds trading not far from their troughs. Given the focus of CMBS funds on the viability of commercial enterprises this weakness makes sense. And though RMBS funds do hold some CMBS paper, the weakness in the sector seems excessive.

Let's turn to how sector discounts have behaved since the start of the drawdown. We can see very wide ranges of discounts with some sectors reaching levels of -30%. No sector is trading at a bargain discount level at the moment. Some sectors are trading at very expensive levels such as taxable muni, preferreds and investment grade. As the aggregate chart above also suggests, bargain discount levels of 20-30% lasted only a few days.

Where Do We Go From Here?

What does all this mean for income investors? The basic message of the current market is that the easy money has already been made.

So instead of just betting on beta, we maintain a four-pronged approach to the current market environment.

First, we maintain a focus on alpha opportunities discussed in our previous article. Specifically, we like tilting to term funds with attractive pull-to-NAV yields. And if we continue to see yield compression between CEFs and ETFs, then investors should also seriously consider rotating back into ETFs given the opportunity cost of doing so will be very small. A similar CEF/ETF yield compression prior to the current drawdown across many sectors suggested a lightening up on CEF exposure earlier in the year.

A term fund we continue to like is the First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund. Its above-average quality in the loan sector and term structure are attractive defensive features while a nearly 5% pull-to-NAV yield provides a nice performance tailwind into termination.

Secondly, we would be more selective in the higher-yielding sectors. We are currently overweight non-agency RMBS in our sector allocation framework. In our view, legacy RMBS assets should continue to perform relatively well due to strong LTVs while CRT assets have enjoyed stronger underwriting standards and a housing market with still decent technicals.

We have recently added the Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund to the Focus List at around a discount of 8% with the rest of the sector trading close to a 5% premium. The fund is a lower-octane and higher-quality way to play the asset class. It is waiving a part of its management fee until October of this year - charging just 0.23% as of April-end though this will rise somewhat through October. Though the fund doesn't disclose distribution coverage, it has adopted a fixed distribution policy intended to throw off only its net cash flow. JLS has also held up fairly well through the drawdown relative to other and more popular funds and should remain a defensive option in the medium term.

Source: Systematic Income, Tiingo

Thirdly, we maintain a quality orientation in our core selections with majority investment-grade portfolios across a number of preferreds, municipal and corporate credit funds. In particular, we have recently added the BlackRock MuniVest Fund II - a fund that looks attractive across a number of metrics such as discount valuation, distribution coverage, historical NAV returns, its modest fee and others.

Fourthly, we are also focusing on bottom-up micro fund details. Across the CEF space, funds have different sensitivities to changes in their leverage as well as to changes in short-term rates. For this reason, we are tilting to funds that have more robust leverage mechanisms such as those without strict leverage caps as well as funds that use unhedged leverage facilities linked to short-term rates. This has allowed us to emphasize funds like the Flaherty & Crumrine preferreds funds that have been able to maintain their leverage levels and even increase distributions by fully taking advantage of falling short-term rates.

Conclusion

Having moved past the 3-month anniversary of the start of the recent drawdown episode allows us to zoom out a bit and focus on the bigger picture of the CEF market. In aggregate, the market has retraced more than half of the NAV drawdown while discounts on average are within 5% of their multi-year tights. Evidence suggests that with market liquidity back to adequate levels, the easy money in CEFs is behind us and the road ahead is likely to be more of an uphill climb. For this reason we have adopted a four-pronged approach, focusing on alpha opportunities, being selective in higher-yielding sectors, leaning to quality portfolios and paying attention to micro-level fund details driving leverage structure and cost.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JLS, MVT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.