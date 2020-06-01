Exposure to high-impact industries will likely keep credit costs high in the second quarter. Credit costs will likely normalize in the second half of the year.

Earnings per share of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) plunged by 53% sequentially in the first quarter to $0.75. A hike in provision expense was the major contributor to the earnings decline, which was partially offset by a large gain on sales of securities. Earnings in the remainder of the year will likely remain below the 2019 level because of expenses related to the Houston expansion. Additionally, the provision expense will likely decline from the first quarter’s level but remain above normal in the second quarter, which will suppress earnings. On the other hand, loan growth on the back of the Paycheck Protection Program will support earnings. Overall, I’m expecting the earnings per share to decline by 49% year over year to $3.51 in 2020. There are chances of a negative earnings surprise because of the uncertain economic environment. The December 2020 target price suggests a high upside from the current market price. Nevertheless, I’m adopting a Neutral rating on CFR because the risks and uncertainties warrant a discount to the target price.

Expansion-Related Expenses to Pressurize Earnings

CFR is currently in the process of expanding its presence in Houston. As mentioned in the first-quarter conference call, the bank has opened 11 out of the 25 planned branches. Additionally, CFR has filled 170 out of the planned 200 positions. Due to the expansion, its non-interest expense will likely trend upwards this year. On the other hand, management is focusing on cutting costs across the board, except the costs related to the Houston expansion, as mentioned in the conference call. Management expects non-interest expense to rise by 8.5% in 2020 over 2019. Considering this guidance and the factors mentioned above, I’m expecting non-interest expense to increase by 9% year over year in 2020.

Provision Expense to Normalize After the Second Quarter

CFR’s provision expense surged to $175 million in the first quarter from $8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The bank’s exposure to high-risk industries will likely drive provision expense in the second quarter. As mentioned in the conference call, high-risk industries made up 9% of total loans at the end of the first quarter. Additionally, the energy industry made up 10.3% of total loans. As mentioned in the conference call, 57% of the energy portfolio was hedged at an oil price in the mid-$50s for 2020, which will limit the risk.

CFR used forecasts for different economic variables to inform its estimate for credit loss reserves, including GDP, unemployment rate, property prices, and WTI crude oil price. Further, management overlaid the modeled expected credit losses with qualitative adjustments. The following table from the first quarter’s 10-Q filing shows the modeled expected credit losses with the qualitative adjustments.

As mentioned in the conference call, the qualitative adjustments were based on a stressed scenario that included the assumption of $9 per barrel crude oil price in 2020. I believe the $9 per barrel assumption is quite severe; therefore, I think the need for upward adjustments to reserves will be limited. As a result, I’m expecting provision expense to decrease in the second quarter from the first quarter and then normalize in the second half of the year. For the full year, I’m expecting provision expense to increase to $271 million from $34 million in 2019.

Strong Loan Growth Likely Under the Paycheck Protection Program

Strong loan growth in the second quarter will likely support earnings this year. CFR’s participation in the Payment Protection Program (PPP) will likely be the major driver of loan growth in the second quarter. As mentioned in the conference call, the company has funded $3 billion under the PPP in April, which is quite large for a bank of its size. I’m expecting a majority of the loans under PPP to get forgiven by the third quarter. Apart from PPP, there is little opportunity for loan growth because economic activity is slow despite the lifting of lockdown restrictions in Texas, according to news sources. Moreover, management mentioned in the conference call that the loan pipeline was down about 30% compared with the end of the fourth quarter due to the effects of the pandemic. Further, I’m expecting loan growth due to the Houston expansion to be slow this year due to the overall economic slowdown.

I’m expecting CFR to reap the full benefits of its expansion next year once the economy picks up pace. Considering these factors, I’m expecting loans to surge by 20% in the second quarter and then decline by 15% in the third quarter, on a linked quarter basis. Further, I’m expecting the bank to end the year with a loan balance of $15.6 billion, up 6.5% from the end of 2019. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

CFR’s net interest margin (NIM) will likely decline in the remainder of the year, which will offset loan growth. The full quarter’s effect of the 150bps March rate cuts will be felt in the second quarter; therefore, I’m expecting NIM to decline by 24bps this quarter. For the full year, I’m expecting NIM to decline by 42bps, as shown in the table below.

Expecting Earnings to Decline by 49%

I’m expecting earnings this year to decline compared to 2019 due to expansion-related expenses, high credit costs in the first half of the year, and NIM contraction. Loan growth in the second quarter will likely limit the earnings decline. Overall, I’m expecting earnings to decline by 49% year over year to $3.51 per share in 2020. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

CFR’s significant exposure to high-impact industries has increased the threat of credit costs exceeding estimates and leading to a negative earnings surprise. Additionally, the fees under PPP that the bank will book this year is uncertain because the fee realization depends on how many loans will get forgiven this year, which is unknown. These uncertainties make CFR quite a risky investment.

Risks Justify a Discount to the Target Price

I'm using CFR's historical price-to-book multiple to value the stock. It traded at an average price to book value ratio, P/B, of 1.6 in 2019. Multiplying this ratio with the forecast book value per share of $58.4 gives a target price of $93.5 for December 2020. The price target implies a 23% upside from CFR's May 29 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B ratio.

Apart from the high upside, CFR is also offering a dividend yield of 3.7%, provided the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.71 per share. As the current dividend level and earnings estimate suggest a manageable payout ratio of 81%, I believe there is little threat of a dividend cut.

The uncertainties related to credit costs and PPP fees make CFR a risky investment, as discussed above. The risks justify a discount to the target price; therefore, I believe the stock is currently somewhat fairly valued given the risk level. Consequently, I’m adopting a Neutral rating on CFR.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

