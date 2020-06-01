Ford (F) was forced to enter survival mode amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With manufacturing facilities and dealerships being forced to shut down, management suspended Ford's dividend, drew down on its existing lines of credit, cut the salaries of employees, including its top executives by 50% for at least five months, and raised $8 billion from the corporate debt market by offering bonds with interest rates ranging from 8.5% to 9.625%, which actually saw $40 billion worth of demand from investors. It is clear that management acted prudently to preserve cash and pivot operations to survive for the long term.

Recent Developments

According to the most recent data, the U.S. has passed the peak of new COVID cases and the economy has begun to slowly open back up. Stay at home orders are being lifted and all 50 states have begun to reopen in some way, but there are substantial variations in how states are reopening. It appears the worst is in the rear view mirror for Ford (no pun intended).

Source: NY Times

Re-Opening Plants

Ford has opened back up its U.S. assembly plants and only had a couple of hiccups so far. Ford has taken a number of precautions at these plants, including screening employees' temperatures, but had to temporarily shut down two separate factories because employees tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully for the workers and Ford, the stoppages were only brief and the plants were able to re-open quickly after people known to have been in close contact with the infected individuals were notified and asked to self-quarantine for 14 days and the plant underwent a deep clean. These protocols show that Ford may have some temporary shutdowns, but long term, it appears these plants will be able to pump out new vehicles.

Disinfecting Vehicles

During the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone's worlds have been turned upside down and many usually simple tasks have been much more complicated. For example, people can no longer just carelessly order an Uber for fear that a prior passenger or driver could be a carrier for COVID-19. The police are not immune from this fear as well from criminals. This week, it was widely reported that Ford was able to develop a software update that can raise the interior temperature of police cruises to 133 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 minutes, which they've confirmed is sufficient to kill the virus.

Source: Caranddriver.com

Ford is working on developing software updates on the rest of Ford's vehicles in the New York police fleet, which is a promising sign for Ford's brand and for future sales. If Ford is able to bring this technology to all of its other vehicles, this could be a boon for its vehicle sales because those who would like to earn more money by driving for ride sharing would be more inclined to purchase these vehicles and police forces could also prefer these vehicles over other alternatives.

Behavioral Changes and CDC Recommendations

In my last article on Ford, on April 15th, I postulated that many city dwellers would begin an exodus to the suburbs and that public transit use (including ride sharing) would see a large decline. Recent polls have shown that about 40% of those living in cities have been considering fleeing the city and moving to the suburbs. With more companies adopting work from home on a permanent basis, I believe this will be an increasingly more realistic option.

Source: U.S. Census Bureau

As of the last census data collected, from 2010, over 80% of the U.S. population lived in urban areas. If this polling proves out and individuals begin to move away from cities, this would be a boon for car sales as these new suburbanites would need to purchase cars. Moreover, as we enter the first phase of re-opening, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control has issued guidance for businesses to discourage public transit and encouraged them to coax their workers to drive and cover parking expenses. With these recommendations, even workers that continue to commute into, and live in, cities will purchase vehicles to avoid potentially being exposed to COVID-19.

F-150 Sales

Ford debuted its F-150 in 2015 and its F-Series remains the best-selling pickup and vehicle in the U.S. Ford just announced that it will debut its new generation of F-150 cars on June 25th, which will be Ford's first redesign of its F-150 series since 2015.

Source: Motortrend.com

Importantly, this launch will include a plug-in gasoline hybrid powertrain. In addition to providing better fuel efficiency, this truck will be helpful for construction workers, as it will provide more utility since it will be capable of delivering electricity to saws, drink coolers and other tools. With urbanites seemingly likely to flock to the suburbs, it appears likely that construction of new homes will pick up and this could further bolster demand for Ford's newly refreshed F-150.

Conclusion

Ford's stock was decimated by the COVID-19 pandemic and was already trading down from recent years amid its struggles in China. Last month Ford hit a 52-week low of $3.96 per share and has traded a bit up since then, trading currently at $5.71 per share.

Data by YCharts

Despite coming off a bit from its 52-week low, I believe Ford remains a great value. Ford's net income last year was only a mere $47 million, so Ford does not look great on a price to earnings basis. However, as I previously noted, Ford's net income was reduced because of $6 billion in one-time charges, including $3.2 billion of global redesign charges (which included prudently pivoting towards producing more profitable vehicles such as the F-150) and $2.5 billion of pension and OPEB remeasurement losses.

As such, I believe a more accurate measurement of Ford's current value is to look at its historical price to sales ratio. As you can see from the chart below, Ford is trading at a near all-time low on this ratio.

Data by YCharts

Ford's management took many prudent actions to preserve cash and keep Ford positioned to thrive in the post-COVID world. With economies beginning to re-open, I believe Ford will see a boom in sales due to behavioral shifts, including a mass exodus to the suburbs. At this price level, I believe Ford represents an asymmetric risk/reward investing opportunity.

This article was originally published on my exclusive marketplace service, Invest with a Stacked Deck.

Disclosure: I am/we are long F. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.