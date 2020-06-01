Pepsi may have the best statistical odds of any company to generate 10% annualized total returns from here, no matter how the economy performs the next 3-5 years.

If you are searching for a single blue-chip to own, delivering average to better-than-average total returns, including dividends, year in and year out, PepsiCo (PEP) deserves your research effort. It is my nominee for the most likely to continue delivering a stock market "normal" return around 10% compounded annually on your money. 10% a year may not sound exciting as a potential gain on investment, until you contemplate the near record valuations of the U.S. stock market and S&P 500 in May 2020. Whether looking at forward price to sales and earnings in 2020-21, or total market capitalization to GDP, or a low dividend yield, or a still super-high Shiller cycle adjusted P/E ratio (CAPE), projecting subpar total returns far less than 10% annually for American stocks the next 3-5 years is the only logical conclusion.

Image Source: Company Presentation

Pepsi’s business model is about as conservative as they come, snack foods and beverages for the masses. People have to eat, and they almost always grab the brands they trust and have purchased for a lifetime. Pepsi earns a high margin on its goods sold, averaging an 11% net profit margin over the past four quarters. It benefits from inflation rates averaging 4% annually in the CPI cost of living adjustment since we left a gold standard for the U.S. Dollar in the early 1970s. Pepsi has ridden the 2% annual increase in the world’s population, while pushing for greater overseas sales over the decades. Plus, it has slowly added value for shareholders through conservative, low debt, reinvestment of cash flows into new products and accretive business decisions. Lastly, it pays a steadily rising dividend and returns cash to shareholders with periodic share buybacks. Lower outstanding counts vs. a still rising overall sales and profit picture help to leverage future growth per ownership unit.

Pepsi has proven to be lower beta and volatility choice for a single equity investment, and this characteristic was proven advantageous again during the coronavirus economic shutdown and stock market swoon. The defensive nature of both its underlying business and stock worth is particularly attractive right now, with so much uncertainty about the global economy’s long-term future from recession, trade wars, out-of-control money printing and government deficit spending.

Image Source: Company Website

The 10% Argument

Pepsi has historically done the best job of hovering around 10% total returns consistently the last 45 years of any other U.S. blue-chip I can find. Either returns have stagnated for longer periods, or they haven’t been as high as Pepsi over the decades, or they have proven more volatile day-to-day and year-to-year. Of course, volatility is reduced when owning a basket of diversified stocks or an index. In addition, various stocks and industries have performed much better over shorter-term periods than many decades. In this article, I am focusing on the single blue-chip pick with the strongest combination of factors favoring “predictable” long-term gains, if there is such a thing.

Pepsi has not reached for wide extremes in overvaluation or undervaluation vs. the S&P 500. Because of the lack of swings in euphoria and pessimism by investors in this somewhat boring business, total returns on a trailing 12-month basis have almost always been around +10%. Below are some graphs highlighting this concept and Pepsi’s trailing 1-year return history since 1975. (Note: The actual annualized total return over four decades has been closer to +12% compounded, from a buy and hold decision.)

Valuation and Dividend Yield

If you are looking for a sound, regular investment return near +10% per annum going forward, Pepsi’s valuation and setup is still uniquely attractive in late May. Below you can review a decade chart of its basic financial ratios of price to trailing earnings, sales, cash flow and book value.

The ratios are admittedly at the high end of their ranges, but not dramatically different than five or ten years ago. Using standalone historical comparisons, Pepsi is not the biggest bargain I can find. However, in a relative sense to S&P 500 equivalent ratio movements, Pepsi looks to have much better long-term value than an index investment right now. For example, S&P 500 price to sales calculations have doubled the last decade, while Pepsi’s equivalent has only risen 20%.

The company possess lower than S&P 500 average ratios of debt. $35 billion in debt and $71 billion in total liabilities against a stock market capitalization of $180 billion at a $131 share quote highlights the market is not concerned about Pepsi’s financial leverage. Further, the company generated $9.2 billion in cash from operations the latest 12 months, plus owned $11 billion in cash and $24 billion in current assets at the end of March 2020.

Using my favorite apples to apples leverage comparison between companies and industries, Pepsi’s net long-term liability total of $47 billion (total liabilities minus current assets) measures out to a 5x multiple of annual cash flow creation. This number is slightly better than the S&P 500 equivalent ratio now standing a little above 5x, but Pepsi’s net interest cost of $1 billion represents a well below average annual rate of 4% on borrowings. In all likelihood, Pepsi’s leverage will look even more conservative as cash flows decline and liabilities spike for other businesses during the coronavirus pandemic recession.

Pepsi earnings are projected by Wall Street analysts to dip in the low single-digit range for 2020, before resuming its growth uptrend next year. In stark contrast to the stability of Pepsi, S&P 500 earnings are slated to fall 20%+ in 2020, and recover in 2021 to a level below 2019’s result.

The most bullish part of the Pepsi investment story today is its high dividend yield available for new investment. The trailing 2.9% and forward indicated 3.1% yield annually are well above the S&P 500 equivalents of trailing 1.9% and 1.5% estimated forward yield. Dividend payouts are projected to fall by as much as 25% for the S&P 500 this year, from lost income during the coronavirus economic shutdown. Against Pepsi’s stable to rising dividend trend, it’s not difficult to figure which dividend is worth purchasing for your portfolio. You can review a 10-year graph of the dividend payout ($1.022 quarterly today) and yield situation below.

After $5.2 billion annually for the cash dividend, the company retains about $4 billion in cash flow for capital expenditures, small complementary business acquisitions, and share buybacks that can improve underlying ownership worth next year. The dividend payout ratio vs. total income or cash flow is somewhat higher than I would like, but is sustainable at even greater payout rates because of Pepsi’s defensive revenue stream and steady profit margin returns. Compared to more cyclical businesses with lower margins, the dividend is one to seriously consider for your portfolio.

Strong Technical Momentum

Buying trends remain strong and steady. Below I have pictured 1-year and 5-year price charts for Pepsi. The Accumulation/Distribution Line (ADL) has performed exceptionally well in 2020. Most days have seen rising purchases throughout the trading day, as the close regularly ends nearer each session’s high price vs. the low print. The Negative Volume Index (NVI) has been in a sharp uptrend since late February. Basically, buying on weakness has appeared (following big volume down days in price), with falling volume days typically ending higher in price. Lastly, On Balance Volume (OBV) continues to zig-zag higher day after day, year after year. All of these indicate and support a healthy blue-chip uptrend, and this accumulation looks much stronger than the average U.S. equity.

Final Thoughts

In terms of balance sheet strength, a global geographic sales footprint, diversified and repetitive food product demand, with demographic trends at your back, few other businesses are positioned like Pepsi. Against an overvalued U.S. stock market, Pepsi’s basic financial ratios remain in a normal range. Pulling all the ideas together, an ownership stake in Pepsi makes sense in May 2020 for all investor portfolios that require long holdings, especially those searching for stable income.

Of any U.S. blue-chip selection, Pepsi may have the best “statistical” chance and argument of repeating 10% total returns for investors of all stripes in the next 3-5 years. Holding it as a core position, and adding shares on material weakness for the rest of 2020 will likely prove an intelligent decision. If the coronavirus pandemic lingers or gets worse later in the year, I expect Pepsi to become a leading defensive choice for Wall Street. Outperformance of the S&P 500 may be Pepsi’s future regardless of market price direction. Whether the stock market declines 50% into 2021 or rises 15% next year, Pepsi’s total return including dividends could be a real winner relative to thousands of alternative equity choices.

I am personally looking for a better entry price for Pepsi that may or may not appear. (I have recommended a number of family members to hold it for many years running.) My plan is to make the stock a larger than normal position over the coming weeks and months in my diversified long/short portfolio. As I have discussed in articles the last month, another market swoon of 10-30% into the November election is a distinct possibility for a variety of reasons.

Pepsi is another food related company that I am gravitating toward, because of its ability to hedge rising inflation rates in the overall economy. Record central bank money printing the world over to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic is setting the stage for a sharp spike in food inflation, among other categories, for years to come. Several food equities I have mentioned on Seeking Alpha include Coca-Cola (KO), Kroger (KR), J.M. Smucker (SJM), Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM), MGP Ingredients (MGPI) and Kraft Heinz (KHC). You can read some of my previous efforts when you have a chance, to get a more complete picture of my thinking.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your research process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KR, SJM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. All opinions expressed herein are not investment recommendations, and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity and is not a registered investment advisor. The author recommends investors consult a qualified investment advisor before making any trade. This article is not an investment research report, but an opinion written at a point in time. The author's opinions expressed herein address only a small cross-section of data related to an investment in securities mentioned. Any analysis presented is based on incomplete information, and is limited in scope and accuracy. The information and data in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but their accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. Any and all opinions, estimates, and conclusions are based on the author's best judgment at the time of publication, and are subject to change without notice. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns.