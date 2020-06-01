We're more than three-quarters of the way through the Q1 earnings season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and it was a tough quarter overall, with several names winding down operations in late March due to COVID-19-related precautions. Lundin Gold (OTCPK:FTMNF) was one of the miners affected, with the company to shut down its mine on March 22nd, in line with government-mandated restrictions. However, despite what was a tricky quarter, Lundin managed to achieve commercial production in late February, two months ahead of schedule. This ramp-up to commercial production is an exciting development for investors following the Aurelian story the past decade, as we'll finally get to see what one of the highest-grade discoveries of the 21st century is capable from a production standpoint. Based on Lundin Gold's industry-leading projected costs and a strong gold price environment, which should drive further margin expansion, I see the stock as a Hold at US$9.00.

Lundin Gold released its Q1 results earlier this month, reporting quarterly gold production of just over 51,000 ounces, with the mine in commercial production for approximately one month (February 20th to March 22nd). As noted earlier, mining was halted in late March to conform to government regulations and has remained offline since. However, we did get a glimpse of how exceptional the project is from a cost standpoint, with Lundin reporting all-in sustaining costs (AISC) for March of $912/oz, an outstanding figure for any mine’s first month of production. These costs came in well below the industry average of $980/oz, providing all-in cost margins of over $600/oz. However, the company’s Feasibility Study is expected to improve production on these costs substantially, with projected AISC of $621/oz over the mine life. Assuming Lundin Gold can deliver on these projections, the company would be the 3rd lowest-cost gold producer in the sector, competing with only Polyus Gold (OTCPK:OPYGY) and Evolution Mining (OTCPK:CAHPF) for the top AISC margin ranking of all gold producers. Let’s take a closer look at the operational results below:

There's not a ton to comment on as it was the first quarter of commercial production, and therefore, there's no previous period to compare the performance against here. However, we can compare the operating metrics vs. the initial mine plan, and Feasibility Study released in 2016. As noted in the Management Discussion & Analysis, Lundin Gold processed 244,000 tonnes of ore in Q1 at an average head grade of 7.9 grams per tonne gold and had ore stockpiles at quarter end of 97,000 tonnes at an average grade of 7.1 grams per tonne gold. This works out to a throughput rate of just over 3,000 tonnes per day, which works out to 80% of plant availability, which is 3,500 tonnes per day. Meanwhile, the average grade is thus far in line with the mine plan from 2016, with the average grade for FY-2020 expected to come in just shy of 8.0 grams per tonne gold, in line with what we see currently. Overall, everything is going according to plan for now, but we'll have to wait for the Q4 results to see how the first two full quarters of commercial production look.

From a mine development standpoint, Lundin Gold had completed 14.7 kilometers of underground mine development as of quarter-end, but had a minor hiccup with an unexpected ground fall in Q1. Given this slight headwind, the south ventilation raise is now expected to be completed by year-end instead. The only major work left for Lundin Gold from a construction standpoint is the paste plant commissioning and the construction of the Zamora River Bridge, with the latter expected to be finished before year-end. Therefore, the significant capital expenditures are finally behind us. This means that the company should start seeing considerable free cash flow by mid-2021 to begin paying down its over US$600 million in long-term debt.

If we take a look at the mine plan, we can see that Lundin Gold expects to produce an average of 325,000 gold ounces per year, with FY-2021 and FY-2022 production expected to be the heaviest, at near 400,000 ounces on an annual basis. It's possible that we could see the FY-2021 production come in a little lighter than expected given that COVID-19 has delayed things from a development standpoint, but this potential for slightly lower production should be offset by a much higher gold price than was used in the Feasibility Study of $1,250/oz. Based on the Feasibility Study, the project was expected to generate over US$190 million in cash flow in FY-2021, but as noted, this was using a gold price that was 25% lower. Therefore, if we plug in a conservative $1,600/oz gold price for FY-2021, the 20% higher gold price vs. estimates should more than offset the potential for 10% lower production than expected if the company can't get back to work by the end of Q2.

Based on Lundin Gold being on the newest intermediate gold producers in the sector and the possibility that it could be among the three lowest-cost producers in the industry, the company is undoubtedly one to keep an eye on for investors. The risk, of course, is that one is investing in a Tier-3 jurisdiction like Ecuador, but I do not mind making speculative bets in Tier-3 jurisdictions as long as the margins make it worthwhile. With potential all-in cost margins of over $1,000/oz at a $1,650/oz gold price, the margins certainly offset much of the jurisdictional risk. Still, I typically size positions much smaller in Tier-3 jurisdictions as these jurisdictions can be less predictable than Tier-1 jurisdictions like Canada, the USA, and Australia.

So, why is the stock just a Hold here?

While Lundin Gold has an incredible project, the stock is now up 120% since its March lows and is trading at an enterprise value per ounce basis of $291~/oz based on its 9.48 million ounce resource at Fruta Del Norte. From an enterprise value to a reserve standpoint, based on 5.02 million ounces of gold reserves, Lundin Gold is now trading at $549~/oz. To put this in perspective, Kinross Gold (KGC) is currently trading at an enterprise value per ounce basis on a resource basis of $230.38/oz, and at $391.56/oz on an enterprise value to reserve basis. Therefore, Lundin Gold is valued much higher on a per-ounce basis than a much more de-risked and much larger gold producer that's also operating out of Tier-3 jurisdictions. While Kinross doesn't have anywhere near the margins that Lundin Gold does with AISC of $983/oz, the company's size offsets this with FY-2019 gold-equivalent ounce production of over 2.5 million ounces. These comparisons are not apples to apples, but there is better value out there in the producer space for those hunting down deals than Lundin Gold at US$9.00. This doesn't mean that Lundin Gold is overvalued, it merely means that it's not cheap, and therefore a Hold.

The one caveat, however, to the valuation exercise above is that Lundin Gold is sitting on arguably some of the most prolific ground for gold discoveries in the world, and the company hasn’t even begun to scratch the surface south of Fruta Del Norte (FDN). The Suarez Pull Apart Basin that FDN sits on has a 16-kilometer strike length, and we’ve seen only 18 holes drilled to date outside of the main FDN area. Therefore, while there are never any guarantees, it wouldn’t be much of a leap to assume there might be another 2-3 million ounce gold discovery at one of the three targets Lundin has outlined to date. These three targets are Barbasco to the south, and Puente-Princesa and Gata Salvaje to the southwest. In addition, the company has the potential to convert a significant portion of inferred resources to reserves at the southern portion of the deposit. Currently, the plans are for definition drilling to convert resources at south FDN and a US$13 million drill program to test new targets once drill permits are received.

Lundin Gold is a name to keep a close eye on in the gold space, and thus far, the company is under-promising and over-delivering after beating its commercial production schedule by two months. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 situation has killed this progress with operations shutting down in late March, and this could be a minor setback to mine development, which may marginally affect FY-2021 gold production. However, whether the company produces 360,000 ounces of gold in FY-2021 or 400,000 ounces of gold, the company has the potential to be one of the highest-margin producers in the sector with all-in cost margins above $1,000/oz. Therefore, I see the stock as a Hold at current levels, and I believe any 18% plus corrections towards US$7.65 would provide low-risk buying opportunities.

