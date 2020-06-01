Alcohol stocks are generally considered to be recession tolerant investments due the relatively stable demand for alcohol during tough economic times. The current COVID-19 induced recession and corresponding social distancing has thrown this thesis into doubt, as alcohol is a product often associated with social gatherings (parties, bars, sporting events, concerts, etc.). Nevertheless, I believe Brown-Forman (BF.A, BF.B), and specifically the BF.A shares, to be an alcohol stock worth investors’ attention as a potential investment in 2020 for the following reasons:

Brown-Forman is positioned to weather the COVID-19 recession.

The discount to A shares (voting shares) is touching decade highs.

Brown-Forman operates a successful business that is likely to continue to do well.

Brown-Forman and COVID-19

Brown-Forman is best known for its whiskey products, which are headlined by its Jack Daniels brand, the top selling American Whiskey in the world. Brown-Forman owns an attractive stable of mid- and upper-tier brands, including relatively well-known brands such as Woodford Reserve, BenRiach, and Herradura.

Figure 1. Top Brown-Forman Brands.

Common knowledge would suggest that during a severe recession such as the one currently at hand, more expensive alcohol options, such as those offered by Brown-Forman, would perform poorly, at least in respect to cheaper options. And, true to form, several recent analyst notes have come out with a negative take on Brown-Forman. I don’t doubt that Brown-Forman is facing headwinds, but I am cautiously optimistic that the current recession may not cut Brown-Forman as deep as meets the eye.

For one, store liquor sales were up 32% during late March and April. This suggests consumers who typically drink while out are continuing to drink at home and, in comparison to beer (store sales up 18%), liquor is better positioned to ride out the downturn.

Secondly, sadly, Federal Reserve surveys have indicated the coronavirus is hitting the poorest Americans hardest. I sincerely hope that those most affected by the coronavirus are able to find work that allows them to safely support themselves and their families, and I am encouraged by nascent trends that suggest those on unemployment are beginning to find work. However, from the perspective of a Brown-Forman investor, sustained employment in the middle and upper class bodes well for Brown-Forman’s weight towards premium products, particularly when the drinking occurs at home — it’s easy to envision bored consumers, flush with cash from limited recreational spending, deciding to trade up or maintain their upper-shelf tastes when drinking from home.

Typically, in a recessionary environment, I would expect cheaper options to perform well and, admittedly, the social distancing associated with COVID-19 hits alcohol companies. However, the socioeconomic skew of the recession and recent data that indicate sustained liquor consumption bode well for Brown-Forman and some of their competitors.

Discount of A shares

Brown-Forman is a family-controlled company with two classes of shares: A and B. The A shares confer voting rights but are less liquid than the B shares; the A shares are largely held by the Brown-Forman family. Historically, the non-voting B shares have actually traded at a substantial premium to the voting A shares. However, over the last decade, as liquidity of A shares has improved and M&A buzz has driven interest in A shares, the gap has tightened between A and B shares. In fact, at times, A shares have even traded at a premium to B shares.

At current prices, the discount of A shares ($59.35) to B shares ($65.93) has reached 10% premium, which is around the peak premium B shares have achieved over the past decade. While B shares (1.2M average 10-day volume) are much more liquid than A shares (41K average 10-day volume), I would argue that for most non-institutional investors, the A shares offer a much better value proposition, particularly given the voting rights and higher dividend (1.17% vs. 1.06%) that accompany the A shares.

Figure 2. PE ratio of BF.A (blue) and BF.B (orange) shares.

Additionally, BF.A shares may face selling pressure due to an estimated $116M of outflows due to rebalancing of Russell indices. There is no fundamental driver behind the widening gap, but the selling pressure may provide investors an even more attractive discount to BF.B shares that can be leveraged into a larger, voting, and higher yielding position in Brown-Forman.

Future Prospects

Brown-Forman’s prospects, both in a world of social distancing and world without social distancing, appear to be strong. The company drives stellar returns on capital and is heavily leveraged towards whiskey and has solid exposure to tequila, both of which are fast growing segments within the alcohol sector.

Figure 3. ROA, ROE, ROI, and sales/employee of major alcohol firms.

Figure 4. 2019 sales of Brown-Forman by alcohol type.

Other metrics, such as Brown-Forman’s ROIC (22%), modest debt ($2.3B), and potential for growth (~50% of sales in the US; little presence in China) suggest that Brown-Forman has a healthy runway for growth. In other words, while I believe Brown-Forman will emerge from the COVID-19 recession in good shape, Brown-Forman is far from just a COVID-19 play — alcohol, and particularly whiskey and tequila, have strong momentum among consumers that has appeared to hold throughout 2020 and should resume a normal trajectory when a new normal of sorts takes hold.

Figure 5. Brown-Forman sales by region.

Valuation

Due to Brown-Forman’s stable, growing business, it has often traded at a premium to the broader market. While I believe Brown-Forman deserves its premium, it is a notable one: BF.A trades at a PE of 34.2, while BF.B trades at a PE of 38.0; the S&P 500 (SPY) trades at a PE of 21.8. Like the S&P 500, Brown-Forman is trading at a premium to its long-term averages. Whether stocks deserve the high valuations they currently enjoy is a challenging question. Stocks are clearly pricing in a solid economic rebound and expect the Federal Reserve and other central banks to hold the hands of (or even pick up and carry) their respective economies. If this goes according to plan, stocks should continue to do well; if not, the market will likely resume its downward trend and high volatility.

This environment makes valuations and price targets difficult, so I’ll leave my thoughts at this: in recent times, Brown-Forman has consistently traded at a 1.5x-2x premium to the S&P 500. Given Brown-Forman’s moat, profitability, and long-term growth prospects, for the moment I don’t see a reason for that premium to shrink. The median price target for BF.A shares is $56 and the average price target for BF.B shares is $59.67. A price target range of $55-$60 feels about right for Brown-Forman's stock (translates to PE range of ~31-34), and traditionally, it has been a stock that investors have needed to be somewhat aggressive with in terms of price in order to actually build a position. Therefore, I think A shares, at just under $60, are in the buy zone if an investor is to assume a more aggressive approach. However, I would advocate any purchases done around today’s price be done so modestly, in part due to the risks around COVID-19, but also due to the upcoming Russell rebalancing. The actual rebalancing of the A shares will occur after the market closes on June 26th, so selling pressure in the days/weeks around that date may provide some attractive opportunities to get in at a $50-$55 range — consider even putting in an aggressively low bid on the 26th, you may get lucky. In this $50-$55 range, I would call Brown-Forman shares a buy, and if they were to fall below $50, a strong buy. I’ll also note that these buy ranges apply to both share classes, and that I'd suggest any non-institutional buyers purchase whichever class is cheaper at the moment.

Risks

While I believe Brown-Forman to be a high-quality company and investment, there are risks to consider. I suggest prospective investors review Brown-Forman’s 10-K, which includes a great deal of information, including extensive discussion of risks. Below are what I view to be the most pertinent risks:

Valuation: As noted in the valuation section, Brown-Forman trades at a steep premium to the market. While I believe the premium is justified, investors in Brown-Forman should be comfortable with the premium and understand that multiple compression, especially in terms of the multiplier, has a lot of room to drop.

COVID-19 Recession: Though Brown-Forman appears to be enduring the recession well thus far and may even benefit from its weighting towards premium products, this could change. For one, social distancing is not particularly conducive to alcohol consumption, which is often consumed in groups. Secondly, the recession could spill over into more affluent portions of the economy — take for example, Boeing (NYSE:BA), which, prior to COVID-19 and the 737 MAX troubles I would have considered around as safe of an employer as one could find, which recently announced thousands of layoffs of engineers and skilled mechanists. It isn’t hard to imagine more layoffs to come from not only Boeing, but really just about any corner of the economy, aside from some of the software or social distancing plays. The market is taking an optimistic view of the economy, and as much as I hope the market is correct in its judgement, the potential for a massive recession does exist, not only in the US, but globally. Under this circumstance, I would expect Brown-Forman to remain a profitable and viable company, but one whose share price trades well below today’s value.

Travel: Travel Retail (e.g. duty free) accounted for 4.2% of Brown-Forman’s FY19 sales and, prior to COVID, was showing good growth. Additionally, while I am unable to quantify this value, consumption of Brown-Forman products is correlated to travel — it is not uncommon for a traveler to enjoy a drink on a plane, or in a hotel lobby, or while reconnecting with old friends. As long as travel remains depressed, expect Brown-Forman to experience headwinds in what was a tailwind in pre-COVID times.

Raw Materials: Brown-Forman is dependent on raw materials (barley, agave, corn, rye, etc.). Fluctuations in the costs of these raw materials will have a material impact on COGS and Brown-Forman may not be able to fully pass these costs onto consumers, particularly in a recessionary environment.

Tariffs: American whiskey and spirits have been one of the targets of retaliatory tariffs in response to President Trump’s trade negotiations. Tariffs have taken a backseat as the world deals with coronavirus, but the potential remains for tariffs, and the associated headwinds with international growth, to remain.

Craft Distilleries: Craft and alternative distilleries are a potential threat to mega-distillers such as Brown-Forman. Traditionally, distilling is a capital and time intensive process that creates a tough moat for upstart distillers to breach. However, recent technological advancements, which drive rapid aging of whiskey, may dent, or even breach, the wall protecting traditional whiskey producers such as Brown-Forman and Diageo (DEO). I can’t speak to the taste profile of these whiskies, as I’ve never tried one, but they have won awards and appear to operate on sound science. While I would not estimate that these would be an existential threat to Brown-Forman, they do pose a threat to their moat, and therefore Brown-Forman's profitability, valuation, and growth prospects.

Conclusion

I believe Brown-Forman to be a well-run company that can endure a COVID-19 recession and may even emerge stronger as competitors fail or are forced to retrench. Brown-Forman owns brands with substantial brand equity, operates efficiently and thus enjoys high margins and returns on investment, and has the financial flexibility and product mix to operate in recessionary environments.

Figure 6. $10K invested in BF.A (blue), BF.B (orange), and SPY (red) over the past decade.

I wouldn’t call Brown-Forman an obvious buy at current prices, and while I would avoid BF.B shares for the moment, a case can be made for investors to put money into BF.A shares. Even though Brown-Forman is considered a lower risk investment, shares have handily outperformed the S&P 500 over the last decade, most of which can undoubtedly be characterized as “risk-on”. Moreover, should volatility and downward trend resume, I believe Brown-Forman to be a top candidate for investment dollars. In addition to the aforementioned competitive advantages, Brown-Forman is a Dividend Aristocrat, holds investment grade credit status (A+ rating by Morningstar), and has a history of outperforming the broader market.

Personally, I am holding my position in A shares and will look to add to my position should shares fall to the $50-$55 range, or even lower. Brown-Forman's 2020 Q4 earnings call is scheduled for June 9th, and it should provide investors with some clarity of the impact of COVID-19 on sales and profitability.

Thank you for reading, and good luck with your investments.

Author's note: If you enjoyed the above article, please consider clicking the orange "follow" button at the top of the page to be alerted of future publications.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BF.A, DEO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.