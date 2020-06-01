Long Ideas | Tech 

Micron: 'AI Is Going To Eat Software'

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)
by: The Profit Hunter
The Profit Hunter
Summary

The world is gradually moving away from human-coded to AI-powered software.

AI-driven software requires a higher content of dynamic random access memory.

Semi-conductors were one of the first sectors to sell off as the recession unfolded but should be one of the first to recover.

In 2011, Mark Andreessen wrote a famed essay entitled "Why Software Is Eating the World". The paper was prescriptive in so far as virtually all industries were impacted by technology and many were vastly disrupted.