Micron: 'AI Is Going To Eat Software'
About: Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)
by: The Profit Hunter
Summary
The world is gradually moving away from human-coded to AI-powered software.
AI-driven software requires a higher content of dynamic random access memory.
Semi-conductors were one of the first sectors to sell off as the recession unfolded but should be one of the first to recover.
In 2011, Mark Andreessen wrote a famed essay entitled "Why Software Is Eating the World". The paper was prescriptive in so far as virtually all industries were impacted by technology and many were vastly disrupted.