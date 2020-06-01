Last week I started a new series called “Hidden Stock Market Gems” in which I am covering several stocks that seem to get very little attention here at Seeking Alpha although that lack of attention is undeserved as we are talking about a great long-term investment. Similar to the three companies covered so far – the German company Fuchs Petrolub (OTCPK:FUPEF), the British Intertek (OTCPK:IKTSF) and the US-based Waters Corporation (WAT) – the company we will focus on in this article can also be called a mid-cap company with a market capitalization of around $8 billion. And although there have been more articles about the company in the past quarters (including one I wrote in 2019), the company and the stock are definitely not getting the attention they deserve here on Seeking Alpha. I am talking about the manufacturer of fluid-handling systems and products based in Minneapolis – Graco (GGG).

Business Description

Graco is a multi-national manufacturing company that was founded in 1926 and is supplying technology and expertise for the management of fluids and coating in industrial and commercial applications. The company designs, manufactures, and markets systems as well as equipment that can be used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. The business is divided into three reportable segments:

Industrial Segment : This segment includes the Industrial Products Division (equipment that applies paint and other coating to products as motor vehicles or furniture) and the Applied Fluid Technologies Division (pumps and proportioning equipment to spray specialty coating on a variety of surfaces for protecting and fireproofing) and markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives and other fluids. The served markets include a wide range from automotive and vehicle assembly as well as components products, over rail and aerospace to wood and metal.

: This segment includes the Industrial Products Division (equipment that applies paint and other coating to products as motor vehicles or furniture) and the Applied Fluid Technologies Division (pumps and proportioning equipment to spray specialty coating on a variety of surfaces for protecting and fireproofing) and markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives and other fluids. The served markets include a wide range from automotive and vehicle assembly as well as components products, over rail and aerospace to wood and metal. Process Segment : The Process Segment markets pumps, valves, meters and accessories to move and dispense chemicals, oil and natural gas, water, wastewater or petroleum and food. The markets served are the pharmaceutical sector, the oil and natural gas industry or the food and beverage sector. The segment is split up in three divisions: The Process Division (makes pumps and various technologies that move chemicals, water, petroleum or food), the Oil and Natural Gas Division (makes high pressure and ultra-high-pressure valves used in the oil and natural gas industry) and the Lubrication Division (designs and sells equipment for use in vehicle servicing).

: The Process Segment markets pumps, valves, meters and accessories to move and dispense chemicals, oil and natural gas, water, wastewater or petroleum and food. The markets served are the pharmaceutical sector, the oil and natural gas industry or the food and beverage sector. The segment is split up in three divisions: The Process Division (makes pumps and various technologies that move chemicals, water, petroleum or food), the Oil and Natural Gas Division (makes high pressure and ultra-high-pressure valves used in the oil and natural gas industry) and the Lubrication Division (designs and sells equipment for use in vehicle servicing). Contractor Segment: The segment’s end users are primarily professional painters in the construction and maintenance industries, tradesman and do-it-yourselfers. The company offers sprayers that apply paint to walls and other structures, with a range of product models that can be used by do-it-yourself homeowners to professional painting contractors. It also includes sprayers that apply texture to walls and ceilings, markings on roads and parking lots, athletic fields and floors.

In 2019, the biggest part of revenue (45%) stemmed from the Industrial Segment. Not only does the segment contribute the biggest part of revenue, but also has the highest operating margins (during the last years, the operating margin was constantly above 30%). The second biggest part of revenue stemmed from the Contractor Segment (34% of revenue) and operating margin for the Contractor Segment was slightly above 20% in the recent past. The Process Segment is responsible for 21% of revenue and has the lowest operating margin (in 2015, it was as low as 13% but could be increased over the following quarters to about 18%). When looking at the regional distribution, Graco generated most of its revenue (58%) in North and South America, followed by the EMEA region, which is responsible for 25% of revenue and finally the Asia-Pacific region, which is responsible for 17% of revenue.

When looking at the sales by end market, the biggest part of customers comes from “Construction” (48%), “Industrial & Machinery” (16%) and “Automotive” (11%). These are also cyclical industries and are usually reacting more to recessions and downturns, which means that Graco’s total revenue is also often declining in recessions.

Graco was also growing through acquisitions in the past – the chart above is an overview of the acquisitions in the past years. Although the company made one acquisition per year in 2016, 2017 and 2018, the number of acquisitions was rather low compared to the years after 2009. Directly after the financial crisis, Graco made several acquisitions, but management stated on past earnings calls that the market is overvalued and management doesn’t want to overpay. Management will also walk away from any acquisition if the RoIC is not high enough.

Strong Position

Graco is in a great position as there are several aspects leading to a high level of defensibility and a high level of stability and consistency for the company. Not only is the threat of new entrants very limited due to high barriers of entry, the company also has bargaining power over its buyers and suppliers and it has also a stable balance sheet. And although the stock doesn’t have a high dividend yield, it is also interesting for dividend investors due to its long history and consistency as dividend payer.

Threat of new entrants

When thinking about new competitors entering the industry, we have to mention that Graco is spending 4.1% of revenue on research and development, while its peers are only spending 1.7%. As long as Graco is keeping the pace of innovation high and spending huge amounts on research and development, it definitely creates barriers to entry for new companies.

Bargaining power of buyers

But not only the high barriers to entry lead to a strong position for Graco. The company also has bargaining power over its customers and suppliers. Aside from the fact that Graco has one major customer, The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW), which represented more than 10% of total revenue for Graco last year and might have some kind of bargaining power over Graco, I won’t focus on this aspect as I don’t see much bargaining power over Graco. The fact that Graco can increase its prices 1.5% to 2.0% annually and has the goal to keep costs flat is at least a hint that neither buyers nor suppliers have extreme bargaining power over Graco.

Balance Sheet

Graco also has a strong balance sheet and we should worry about neither liquidity nor solvency. With about $457 million in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet on March 27, 2020, the company has enough cash to weather storms in the coming months. And while Graco has also $400 million in long-term debt on its balance sheet, the shareholders’ equity is $1,019 million, which leads to a D/E ratio of 0.39. We can also compare the outstanding debt to the operating income Graco can generate annually. With an operating income of $410 million in the last four quarters it would take only one year to repay the outstanding debt and we therefore should not worry about solvency.

Stable dividend payer

And finally, Graco is also a stable dividend payer and according to Seeking Alpha, Graco increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years. Currently, Graco is paying an annual dividend of $0.70 resulting in a dividend yield of 1.53%. The payout ratio is about 50%, which is still acceptable, but only a few quarters ago, the payout ratio was as low as 30% (in 2018 and 2019). And considering declining earnings per share in the next few quarters might push the payout ratio even higher, but over the long run, the dividend seems well covered.

Wide Economic Moat

The stable and high growth over several decades, the impressive RoIC, the more or less stable margins and the outperformance of the stock over a long time frame are strong hints that Graco must have a wide economic moat around its business. This competitive advantage mostly stems from two different factors – the switching costs Graco is creating as well as the fact that the company is operating in a niche.

Graco is dominating a small niche market and the company is either leading by market share (top positions) or is among the top three companies in every niche it serves. Being market leader in a specific market segment can lead to huge advantages, because when markets are only big enough to allow for just one company (or maybe a few) to be profitable, it doesn’t make much sense for new competitors to enter the market as this will make it very hard for anyone to be profitable in such a small market. The niche becomes obvious when knowing that Graco is generating 50% of its revenue from products that sell one or less units a day.

New entrants would have to invest high amounts in research and development for products that sell only very few units every month. Out of the 68,400 products Graco is currently offering, 63,700 products fall into the category of one of less units sold a day. This creates a kind of scale effect for Graco as high amounts for research and development are necessary before a competitor can offer similar products, while Graco already has a huge portfolio of products it can offer. The niche is not a classical niche that only allows one company to be profitable – like in the railway industry or in case of airports, where it doesn’t make any sense for a competitor to enter the market – but it is very powerful nevertheless and creates scale effects for Graco as the company also has built a distribution network and effective manufacturing over decades.

Aside from operating in a niche and the resulting scale effects, Graco’s moat is also based on switching costs. The different products that Graco sells, especially in the Industrial segment and Process segment, are often embedded in a company’s assembly line and in the industrial process. That means once the product is embedded with the company it is very difficult to replace it – even if competitors should offer a cheaper product. Aside from the high quality of Graco’s products and customer service that make it unlikely to switch, it is also very costly to change such an embedded product for several reasons. First of all, the company has to buy a component again that it already paid before. Second, the replacement leads to high costs as in some cases not only the component itself but maybe some other components that are interconnected with it, have to be replaced as well. And finally, the replacement of the parts will lead to an interruption in the productivity of the assembly line and as we are often talking about several hours or days this leads to extremely high costs, which every company is trying to avoid. Hence, the replacement process will most likely create much higher costs than the company could save by switching to a cheaper competitor. Graco is also selling mission-critical products that have a huge effect on the end result, but are in comparison rather cheap and these are all aspects that make it unlikely for customers to switch.

Many parts of Graco are constantly in contact with materials that lead to a quicker wearing down and therefore about 40% of total revenue comes from after-market replacement and not the original sale and about 40% of revenue is therefore current. In combination with the switching costs, Graco can lock in a huge part of revenue this way and the wide economic moat also leads to pricing power for Graco and historically the company has been able to increase prices between 1.5% and 2.0% every single year.

Risks

And of course, Graco is also facing risks. The biggest risk is a recession and as we are already in one, it is not really a risk any more. The question is rather how steep will Graco’s revenue as well as profitability decline. Aside from the recession, which is hurting Graco’s business in the next two years, there are some other risks like another impairment charge having a negative effect on profitability, but as management is very careful with acquisitions, I see the risk of that happening again in the next few years as rather low. Additionally, there is the risk that a major customer like The Sherwin-Williams Company might switch to a competitor which would have a huge impact on revenue or if Graco would fail to be innovative, but these are typical risks every company is facing.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

And finally, we are trying to calculate an intrinsic value for Graco by using a discounted cash flow analysis. We are trying to determine at which price the stock is a good investment and have to estimate what a realistic free cash flow might be in the years to come. We mentioned above that a global recession is a big drag on Graco’s business and will lead to a rather low free cash flow in 2020 and probably also in 2021. To make assumption how much the free cash flow will decline, we can look at past recessions. In 2001, revenue and net income decreased only moderately: revenue declined about 4% and net income decreased 7%. During the last recession, declines in sales and net income were much steeper. While revenue decreased two years in a row – from 2007 till 2009 – and declined 31% overall, net income decreased even 68% between 2007 and 2009. During the last recession, gross margin also decreased from 53.2% to 50.6% and operating margin decreased from 27.6% to 12.9%.

In the first quarter of 2020, diluted earnings per share declined 18%, but the following quarters will be much worse and we also have to assume that this recession might be worse than the Financial Crisis. I will assume 70% decline for 2020 as we also saw a similar steep decline in 2008 and 2009. For 2021, I will assume free cash flow staying at that low level and it being similar to 2020. But as Graco also recovered pretty quickly in the past, I will assume free cash flow in 2022 to be the same as in 2019 again.

Before the pandemic, Graco had a targeted earnings CAGR of 12% (or even more) and I am confident that Graco can grow again at similar rates in the future. To be a little more cautious, I will assume 10% annual growth from 2023 going forward (until the end of the first decade). After the first decade, we assume 6% growth till perpetuity. Using these numbers (and a 10% discount rate – as always) leads to an intrinsic value of $45.48 for Graco. And like with all the other stocks right now, I will include a margin of safety of at least 20% to reflect for potential mistakes or false assumptions. This leads to an entry point of $36.38.

Technical Picture

Aside from a discounted cash flow analysis to determine at what point we can buy a stock, we can also look at technical analysis to determine potential entry points. A first support level would be around $36.50 and $38.00. In this region we find a temporary low from 2018 as well as the 61% Fibonacci retracement and we also see the March 2020 low in that region.

If that support level should not hold, we have several support levels between $30.50 and $24.50. First of all, we have the 50% Fibonacci retracement at around $30.50 and a little lower – in the region between $29.00 and $26.60 – we have several highs from the years 2013 and 2016. It took Graco almost three years to break out above this resistance zone, which is now becoming a strong support level for the stock. And a little lower, we also have the 38% Fibonacci retracement at $24.40, which would provide additional support as well as the 200 months simple moving average - which is currently at $21.61 - but is still moving higher every month and assuming that the correction will last for several quarters; the simple moving average can be around $23 or even $24 – supporting the 38% Fibonacci retracement.

And finally, we have another strong support level at the range between $16.50 and $17.00. In this area, we have the 23% Fibonacci retracement as well as the highs from 2006 and 2011.

As the stock is currently trading at about $45, talking about potential price targets of $17 seems quite unrealistic. But once again, we can look at past declines to get a feeling how steep Graco usually falls during downturns. First of all, when looking at the chart for the last 35 years, downturns – aside from the Financial Crisis – are hardly visible in the chart as the stock is just moving higher. But in the bear market following the Dotcom bubble, the stock fell 46.3% (although the decline lasted only one year). In the crash following the Financial Crisis, however, Graco fell 71.6%.

And when assuming similar declines this time, we get price targets of $30.22 (assuming a decline of 46.3%) and a price target of $15.98 (assuming a similar decline as during the Financial Crisis). And considering that this crisis might be worse than the last recession, a stock price of $16 doesn’t seem completely absurd although Graco has to decline pretty steeply.

Conclusion

Graco has a great business model and reported impressive and stable numbers in the last decades. It is true that Graco is affected pretty hard by recessions and we will once again see terrible numbers in 2020 and probably also 2021. But Graco will recover quickly and due to the wide economic moat, the high barriers to entry and the company’s bargaining power over customers and suppliers, Graco will probably report double-digit growth again. We can also assume increasing dividends in the years to come. The stock is fairly valued right now, but I still expect a steeper decline for the stock and it is still trading above our preferred entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.