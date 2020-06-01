Even after the cut, Laurentian is yielding 5.6%, but an additional cut will be necessary if earnings don't bump back up soon.

While the balance sheet and capital ratio can handle a temporary situation of uncovered dividends, it's a situation I don't like to see.

This means the dividend, even after the 40% reduction, isn't fully covered and will further reduce the CET1 ratio.

Laurentian was barely profitable in Q2 as the bank had to use almost its entire pre-provision income to cover expected losses.

Introduction

After being positively surprised by the financial results of National Bank (OTCPK:NTIOF) (OTC:NTIFF) last week, I also wanted to check the much smaller Laurentian Bank (OTCPK:LRCDF). While other Canadian banks kept their dividends unchanged, Laurentian surprised the market with a 40% dividend cut. That does optically look bad, but the dividend cut will help Laurentian to keep its CET1 capital ratio intact.

Laurentian’s US listing is very illiquid (the average daily volume is less than 1,000 shares per day) so it is highly recommended to trade in shares using the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange where the company's main listing is. The bank is listed with LB as its ticker symbol and with an average daily volume of almost 500,000 shares (spiking to in excess of 1.6M shares last Friday when the results came out), the TSX listing clearly is the better option.

Laurentian had to increase its loan loss provisions due to COVID-19

Laurentian has been proud of its lower-than-average loan loss provisions in the past which were tracking at just over 1/3rd of the loss provisions - as a percentage of the total loan book - of the major Canadian banks.

Source: Company presentation

But Laurentian has been suffering from the COVID-19 outbreak as it has an above-average exposure to Ontario and Québec, the two Canadian provinces that have been hit the hardest. Fortunately its residential mortgage portfolio seems to have acceptable LTV ratios while about half of the portfolio is insured against default.

Source: Company presentation

In the second quarter of its financial year, Laurentian boosted its net interest income to C$170.7M, an increase compared to both the first quarter of its year and Q2 FY 2019 mainly thanks to a lower interest expense. Unfortunately the income from other operations (fee based income) decreased, but this still meant Laurentian was able to report a total revenue of C$240.1M slightly higher than Q1 2020.

Source: Financial statements

The total operating expenses actually decreased compared to Q1 2020 mainly thanks to a reduced restructuring expense (which fell to just a few hundred thousand dollars compared to C$2.7M in Q1 2020 and C$3.85M in Q2 2019) and this means Laurentian bank generated a pre-provision income of C$56.5M (compared to just C$50M in Q1). Unfortunately pretty much the entire pre-impairment income had to be set aside to cover future credit losses. C$54.9M was earmarked as a provision which brought the H1 provision to C$69.8M compared to less than C$20M in H1 FY 2019.

After making the relevant payments to the preferred shareholders, the bottom line showed a net income of C$5.7M or C$0.13 per share. Laurentian Bank remained profitable, but the profit was merely a symbolic amount and not even close to the C$40M in net income in the same quarter last year.

The dividend was cut by 40%, but Laurentian is still yielding 5.6%

Although the management emphasized it doesn’t expect its current earnings to be reflective of future earnings power, the bank has cut its dividend by 40%. Whereas Laurentian paid C$0.67/quarter for the past two quarters (after a small dividend boost from C$0.65/quarter last year), the dividend has now been cut to C$0.40/share.

Source: Press release

At the current annualized dividend of C$1.60/share and the C$28.40 share price, the new yield still is a very respectable 5.6% (coming from what would almost be a 10% yield, so the market was clearly already pricing in a dividend cut).

The CET1 capital ratio still meets the requirements, and the dividend cut will help

The Canadian regulator OSFI requires Laurentian to maintain a CET1 ratio of approximately 7% at all times. This ratio is lower than other banks as Laurentian’s risk-weighted assets are deemed to be slightly more qualitative than others, but this doesn’t have to mean much in the current COVID-19 era. As Laurentian has been keeping its total amount of Risk-Weighted Assets on the balance sheet very stable in the past year, the CET1 percentage mainly fluctuates based on losses and the impact of outgoing dividends. After having kept the CET1 ratio unchanged at 9%, the Q2 results indicated the ratio showed a rather benign drop to 8.8% after taking some transitional measures into account.

Source: Company presentation

Laurentian does a good job at providing a lot of details on its loan book, risk-weighted assets and the capital ratio. In a separate publication, the bank provides a detailed breakdown of what exactly it owns in its loan book and which percentages of the loan book have reached a certain risk.

Source: Supplementary information to financial statements

Approximately 41% of the loan book consists of residential mortgages, of which in excess of half are deemed to be very safe (as they count for 0% in the total amount of risk-weighted assets). This means that on a loan book of almost C$44B, Laurentian’s RWA is C$17.6B and combined with derivatives exposure and credit commitments, the total amount of RWA is approximately C$20.9B. Applying the 7% required CET1 ratio means Laurentian needs to maintain C$1.46B in CET1 capital. With an excess of C$1.8B in CET1 capital, Laurentian handsomely meets this requirement and has C$365M in "excess capital".

Source: Management discussion

Granted, C$365M sounds like a lot of money but represents less than 1% of the entire loan book, so although Laurentian does meet all capital ratio requirements, we can’t say it’s a particularly comfortable situation. And that’s why the dividend reduction is a good move. Not only would the C$0.67 dividend not have been covered by the Q2 EPS, but it was also barely covered by the Q1 EPS with a payout ratio of 99%. That’s still fine, but it also means Laurentian has stopped adding cash to its capital ratio buffers in FY 2019.

The bank currently has 42.8M shares outstanding, which means the C$0.67 normalized dividend would cost the bank roughly C$29M per quarter or C$115M per year. Based on a RWA of C$20.6B, this means that cutting the dividend to zero would help Laurentian boost its CET1 ratio by 0.56% per year.

Source: Annual report FY 2019

Cutting the dividend to C$0.40 is an intermediate step allowing Laurentian to save C$46M per year and boost its CET1 capital ratio by 0.22% per year. This is just a small step, but it will help the company to maintain its flexibility while preventing its CET1 ratio from sliding further.

Investment thesis

I would have preferred to see a larger dividend cut as even paying a 40% lower dividend will still nibble money away from the CET1 capital albeit at a reduced rate. That being said, the underlying banking results remained stable and Laurentian will be able to absorb C$200-225M in credit losses per year. However, it will only be able to do so on the income front because if Laurentian needs to continue to record provisions, the CET1 ratio will continue to decrease as it is still paying out a dividend.

Assuming Laurentian won’t make any profit in the next 12 months (in the scenario of the banking needing to record C$200M+ in provisions), the CET1 ratio will decrease by 0.33% anyway due to the dividend payments. That’s still fine as the bank’s CET1 ratio exceeds the minimum required ratio by 1.7%, but it’s not a comfortable position to be in.

Laurentian Bank’s 5.6% yield may look appealing, but keep in mind that unlike the National Bank of Canada, Laurentian’s dividend is not covered by earnings, and as long as that is the case, its CET1 ratio will gradually decline.

