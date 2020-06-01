The macro environment is set up well for precious metals appreciation. We have much economic turmoil brewing, unfortunately, but fortunately for those that know how to capitalize on it. Often times, it’s this very economic turmoil that leads to the geopolitical risk that can endanger the certainty of particular gold holdings.

For example, as recently as April 24, Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) was told that Papua New Guinea will not be renewing the mining lease for its Porgera gold mine. This gold mine amounted to 10% of Papa New Guinea’s exports. Overnight, they took steps towards nationalizing Barrick’s Porgera gold mine.

Some would say this is directly due to the dollar liquidity crisis that is taking place throughout the globe. Marin Katusa has a theory that is gaining traction. His theory states that countries without dollar swap lines will be more likely to affect foreign gold mines in these ways:

Increase taxes Increase government royalties Increase government ownership of mining operations or nationalization FX controls for foreign gold, silver and base metal producers

I wrote an article about the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) and the risk to junior gold miners based upon Marin’s theory. In it, I list out the countries with dollar swap lines and explain Marin’s dollar swap line theory in some detail. The basic premise is that the world is dealing with a dollar shortage which US dollar swap lines help to alleviate. The countries that don’t have dollar swap lines with the United States Federal Reserve will need to find a way to alleviate this dollar shortage. To resolve this, some countries may resort to stealing the best currency there is (gold) from foreign mining companies.

After my last article, some people really appreciated me sharing Marin’s theory. Others were very opposed to the theory having any validity. To me, regardless of whether you believe in Marin’s dollar swap line theory, there’s no denying geopolitical risk is ratcheting up. That said, if you agree with it, then invest accordingly. If you don’t agree, then you are also free to invest as you choose. That’s the great thing about freedom and (what is left of) capitalism that I hope we all can appreciate.

Based on my last article, I received requests to examine the jurisdictions where the mining companies inside the VanEck GDX ETF generate their revenues.

Top 10 GDX Holdings Jurisdictions

Here are the mining jurisdictions for the 10 largest gold mining companies held by the GDX ETF. The data was compiled mostly using year-end 2019 revenue, but in some cases, I had to use ounces of gold mined or cash flow. I used whatever data was easiest to find from each individual company’s reports.

1) Newmont Corporation (NEM) - ETF Weighting 15.57%

*Newmont compiled using sales revenue.

2) Barrick Gold - ETF Weighting 14.82%

*Barrick compiled using gold production.

3) Franco Nevada (FNV) - ETF Weighting 8.12%

*Franco Nevada compiled using revenue

4) Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) - ETF Weighting 5.48%

*Wheaton Precious Metals compiled using revenue

5) Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) - ETR Weighting 4.74%

*Agnico Eagle Mines compiled using sales revenue

6) Newcrest Mining (OTCPK:NCMGY) - ETF Weighting 4.46%

*Newcrest Mining compiled using sales revenue

7) Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) - ETF Weighting 4.45%

*Kirkland Lake compiled using equivalent oz production

8) AngloGold Ashanti (AU) ETF Weighting 3.94%

*AngloGold Ashanti compiled using revenue

9) Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) ETF Weighting 3.94%

*Kinross Gold compiled using gold equivalent production

10) Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) ETF Weighting 3.11%

*Royal Gold compiled using revenue

Conclusion

This is only a small part of the consideration that needs to be made for those investing in gold stocks. Obviously, much more research needs to be done in other areas to determine if a gold mining company is an attractive investment.

Some of these large mining companies are large enough that losing some mine revenue due to nationalization or some other penalizing measure doesn't move the needle very much. However, to avoid risky jurisdictions altogether, it may be easier to invest in some of the junior miners that aren't as spread out throughout the world. Hopefully, this information is useful in your decision making and reveals one of the risks of investing in a general ETF such as GDX.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.