This is distorted because it uses some data from before the March 2020 crash, but even adjusting for that a current yield of 23% is likely.

The Current Status of High Yielding 2x leveraged ETNs

With treasury interest rates at their lowest levels ever, some investors seeking higher yields are turning to leveraged instruments. High yielding MLPs and mREITs, typically own assets that generate cash flows over relatively long time periods, such as pipelines and mortgages. The higher yielding MLPs and mREITs generally use leverage to increase their current yields. Other than very distressed junk bonds and preferred stocks, the highest current yields now available are from 2x leveraged ETNs. UBS Group AG (UBS) sponsors a number of 2x leveraged ETNs under the brand name ETRACS. These implicitly borrow at a short-rem interest rate based on LIBOR.

LIBOR is near an all-time low. Furthermore, the prospects that the Federal Reserve will be raising interest rates anytime soon is extremely remote. This makes the extra yield obtained from carry-type trades financed by short-term borrowing very high. The ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN Series B (LMLB) is now the highest yielding ETN shown on the UBS ETRACS website.

The current yield (annualized) shown for LMLB is now 34.69%. This is slightly higher than ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN (SMHD) that has a current yield (annualized) of 34.67%. Some might wonder why the highest yielding of the UBS ETRACS is now based on an index of all non-energy master limited partnerships listed on the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE MKT or NASDAQ that satisfy market capitalization and other eligibility requirements.

In February 2020, other UBS ETRACS had higher current yields than LMLB. These were 2x leveraged ETNs based on indices of: mREITs, closed-end funds, business development companies and MLPs including energy-related. As most readers know, the yields on mREITs, closed-end funds, business development companies and MLPs, including energy-related, have increased dramatically since the COVID-19 market crash in March 2020. However, the UBS ETRACS 2x leveraged ETNs based on indices of mREITs, closed-end funds, business development companies and MLPs including energy-related no longer exist. Every one of those 2x Leveraged ETNs has been redeemed pursuant to acceleration clauses.

There still exists one 2x Leveraged ETN based on an index of mREITs. That is the Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (REML). The Credit Suisse X-Links™ Exchange Traded Note website now has a current yield (annualized) shown for REML of 37.63%. It should be noted that those current yields shown on the UBS and Credit Suisse (CS) websites, still include in their calculations, some data from the pre-COVID-19 period. This means the yields are overstated to some extent.

UBS states that the...

...current Yield (annualized) equals the sum of the most recently announced Coupon Amount and the two immediately preceding Coupon Amounts, multiplied by four (to annualize such coupons), divided by the Current Indicative Value of the ETN,...

CS states:

* For each ETN, the Current Yield (Annualized) equals the sum of the three most recent months' coupons shown in the Coupon History table, multiplied by four (to annualize such coupons), and divided by the most recent Closing Indicative Value of the ETN,...

Thus, the LMLB current yield of 34.69% and the REML yield of 37.63% are based on the monthly coupons paid in May, April and March 2020. The May and April 2020 coupons were mostly based on dividends and prices of the underlying index components occurring after COVID-19 market crash that occurred in March 2020. However, the March 2020 coupons were not.

While typically called dividends, the monthly payments from 2X-leveraged ETNs are technically coupons, since they are distributions of interest payments on the ETN notes, based on the dividends paid by the underlying securities that comprise the index, pursuant to the terms of the indenture.

LMLB, SMHB and REML still exist but only because of discretion by UBS and CS. As I said in Opportunities In The Remaining High-Yield 2x Leveraged ETNs

…The indenture gave Credit Suisse AG (CS) an option, but not a requirement, to wipe out REML once its net indicative (asset) value touched zero. Much to its credit, CS suspended the application of the requirement, provided in the pricing supplement that the REML indicative value remains at zero once it touched zero even though the intraday indicative value of REML had fallen to zero. Thus, the indicative value of REML will still for now, be calculated and published in accordance with the formula provided in the pricing supplement, but without regard to the requirement that it remains at zero. Unfortunately, UBS had no choice with regard to accelerating its ETRACS once the price thresholds were breached. SMHB does still exist. UBS did not accelerate SMHB. The indenture gave UBS an option, but not a requirement, to accelerate SMHB once the net indicative (asset) value touched $2.00…

There was another ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged ETN also based on the Wells Fargo Master Limited Partnership Ex-Energy Index the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN (LMLP), which was accelerated and thus no longer exists.

LMLP may sound familiar to some readers. In Prospects For The Double-Digit Yielding ETNs, I noted that:

...At one time LMLP had a current yield above 15%. It does not now, and it has largely been off my radar screen since, as a result. In More Diversifiers For A 15%+ Interest Rate Sensitive Current Yield Portfolio, I said: ...I believe in what George Goodman, who wrote and appeared on television under the name "Adam Smith" said: if you want to really learn about something, take a financial stake in it. As an example, he said, buy one corn future on the Chicago Board of Trade and you will find yourself up at 4:00 AM in the morning looking at weather patterns in Iowa. Unfortunately, for me, Mr. Goodman said that prior to the internet and the tremendous amount of interesting information and opportunities to do fascinating research it provides. Also, as many people who are retired or semi-retired people find out, there is not nearly enough available time for those books and other projects you thought could be easily finished after you stop working full-time. That said, I bought a small amount of various securities for the express purpose of learning a lot more about them so that I could research and evaluate their use as possible diversifiers in the 15%+ current yield constrained portfolio and also write about them. However, so far, I have not had time to do so. These small positions include: UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN...

Why Consider Investing in LMLB

Prior to the COVID-19 market crash in March 2020, the current yield on LMLB was not high enough for me to consider. The current yields on the UBS and CS websites for LMLB, SMHB and REML are likely overstated. As I indicated in Factors To Consider With REM, REML And Individual mREITs, We will probably have to wait until the second quarter dividends are announced to get a better idea about the SMHB and REML dividends on an ongoing basis. The index upon which SMHB is based contains a number of mREITs. The rest of the SMHB components are mostly weak companies that could be hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic recession. Most mREITs pay quarterly dividends, typically with ex-dates in the last month of the quarter and payment dates in the first month of the next quarter. Thus, no dividend announcements for most of them have occurred since March 2020. However, that is not the case for the components of LMLB.

As can be seen from the table below, of the 10 MLPs in the Wells Fargo Master Limited Partnership Ex-Energy Index, upon which, LMLB is based, six have announced quarterly dividends with ex-dates in May 2020. Thus, they will be included in the June 2020 dividend. One component, America First Multifamily Investors L.P. (ATAX), has announced a $0.06 quarterly dividend with an ex-date in June 2020 - previously the quarterly dividend was $0.125. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI) has announced a $0.36 quarterly dividend with an ex-date in April 2020. These announcements were made after March 2020, so they could be useful in estimating the level of dividends that can be expected on an ongoing basis. The other component, Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) probably will not be paying dividends in the near future and thus, can be ignored in the LMLB dividend projections. The table below shows the ticker, name, weight, price, dividend, contribution and ex-date for all of the components that will be included June 2020 dividend. From the data in the table below, I calculated a projection for the June 2020 monthly LMLB dividend of $0.2934.

Very few of the components of LMLB had quarterly dividends with ex-dates in April and May. Thus, we can combine those small LMLB dividends with the projected June 2020 LMLB dividend of $0.2934 to obtain a reasonable calculation of the current yield using the methodology on the UBS and CS websites. The sum of the April, May and projected June 2020 LMLB dividend is $0.4732. That is an annual rate of $1.8926. With LMLB at $8.24, that is a current yield of 23%. That is not 34.69%, but is still pretty high.

Macroeconomic Considerations

The 10 large MLPs in LMLB contain exposure to large swaths of the economy. For example, Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) has investments in various industries, including auto parts, energy, metals, rail cars, casinos, food packaging, real estate and home fashion. Some of those are being hurt significantly by COVID-19, others less so. For those who want to receive very high current yields, while trying to be in a position to benefit when the effects of the pandemic recede, and are willing to incur the risks of total loss, LMLB could still be attractive.

Some have been perplexed by the relative strength of the equity markets in the face of depression level unemployment. Very low treasury interest rates do support the prices of all assets, particularly financial assets. Additionally, many people have larger amounts to invest. The combination of a cash infusion by the government and nowhere to spend it in April 2020 caused the savings rate to soar to 33 percent, up 12.7 percent from March and the highest level since the government began tracking the information in 1959. In April 2020, personal income rose 10.5% while personal consumption fell by 13.6%.

Employees working from home, and many others who are still receiving their paychecks, are getting cash from the Federal Government as long as their incomes are less than $100,000 for individuals and $200,000 for families. They are probably not spending as much as usual, on vacations, travel or restaurant meals and entertainment outside the home. Thus, they will have to do something with the extra money they have at the end of each month. Some will surely be invested in securities. Likewise, many collecting the enhanced unemployment compensation, that in some cases, exceeds their previous salaries, might also be buying securities.

The small businesses, defined as less than 500 employees, can receive loans that are forgivable as long as they keep their employees on the payroll. Thus, small businesses that suffer losses in revenue can receive loans that are forgivable, if they keep their employees on the payroll, as can businesses that do not suffer losses in revenue, if they also keep their employees on the payroll. This is providing windfalls for small, and not so small, businesses that have not suffered any losses from COVID-19, but qualify for loans. That might supply some small business owners with funds to invest as well.

Much uncertainty exists concerning the COVID-19 pandemic. The immediate panic over the possibility of hospitals being swamped by the number of patients requiring ventilators exceeding the number available has receded. Now there are two different possible approaches to the SARS CoV-2 Virus. In the past, advanced countries would approach outbreaks of infectious diseases by identifying the infected individuals and then isolating both those infected and those who may have been in contact with those infected. If that did not do away with the pathogen, vaccines and other pharmaceutical remedies were developed.

Less developed countries mostly had to hope that the infectious disease plays itself out, or that advanced countries would help them contain the outbreak. For example, in 2014, President Obama poured significant resources into the successful fight against the Ebola outbreak. These resources included the 101st airborne division.

Today some advanced countries are well along in eradicating the SARS CoV-2 Virus by identifying the infected individuals and then isolating those infected and those who may have been in contact with those infected. These include South Korea, Denmark, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Singapore. Taiwan, with a population of 23.8 million, has had only 440 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths. Taiwan’s Vice President Chen Chien-jen is an epidemiologist with a PhD from Johns Hopkins. Talk about having the right person in the right place at the right time. At the other extreme, there have been more than 1.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and 104,000 deaths in the USA, out of a population of 331 million. The other countries also demonstrated that there was nothing inherent in SARS CoV-2, which meant that hundreds of thousands of deaths in the first world were inevitable.

The confluence of the rise in populism, with its disdain for intellectual elites and science in particular, combined with the rise of authoritarianism, turned what could have been only a nasty novel virus outbreak into a catastrophe. America was not the only advanced country that did not or could not take the steps necessary to contain the SARS CoV-2 Virus. Populist rulers of Brazil and the Philippines have channeled President Trump in first denying the seriousness of COVID-19 and then promoting unproven remedies. For example, President Bolsonaro of Brazil has insisted on expanding the use of chloroquine against COVID-19.

It is not clear whether some countries can succeed in eradicating the SARS CoV-2 virus, while others simply muddle through and hope for a vaccine. One possible scenario is that the world becomes divided into two “classes,” those countries which have contained and/or eradicated the SARS CoV-2 Virus and those that have not. Travel from the have countries to and from the have nots would be severely reduced. Travelers from America might have to undergo lengthy quarantines in the have countries. It is also possible that those countries that do succeed in eradicating the virus cannot isolate themselves indefinitely.

Conclusions And Recommendations

The uncertainty regarding COVID-19 makes any estimates of future economic activity problematic. All investment recommendations made today must take the COVID-19 pandemic into consideration. From an investing perspective, COVID-19 pandemic has some aspects of the Great Depression of the 1930s, some aspects of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and some aspects of the World Wars. There is nothing in modern history that provides a very good model for a post COVID-19 world. However, the aftermath of World War II may provide some insight as to what to expect.

A big difference between the post-World War II world and the post-pandemic world may be the status of the United States. The five major victorious World War II countries - China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States - comprised the original permanent members of the UN Security council. However, in economic terms, America stood astride the rest of the war-ravaged world. The USA was, to a large extent, able to exert considerable influence over the economic structures of those countries that were referred to as the “first world” and now form most of the OECD. Only the USA was in a position to finance the reconstruction of Europe via the Marshall Plan, and implement the Bretton Woods global monetary system, which replaced the gold standard with the U.S. dollar as the global currency.

In the post-pandemic world, the USA may play a role similar to that played by the United Kingdom after World War II. That of a declining world power. The position of the USA relative to the rest of the world, after World War II, may be a mirror image of the position of the USA relative to the rest of the world, in the Post-Pandemic era. Whereas, the rest of the world suffered much more damage and devastation than America as a consequence of World War II, the positions may be reversed for COVID-19. It may be that the USA is impacted relatively more by COVID-19 than the rest of the developed world.

Conversely, vaccines or other medical advances may end the pandemic much sooner than most predict. Investors seeking high current income might want to consider High yield 2x Leveraged ETNs such as LMLB. In any case, diversification should be a prime consideration.

One consideration with LMLB and the other 2x Leveraged ETNs is that it is unlikely that they will pay their $25 face value at maturity. This is because they take expenses and fees from the net indicative (asset) value of the 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETN, rather than the income. This will, over time, reduce the net indicative (asset) value of those Leveraged High-Yield ETNs. The lower net indicative (asset) value, will in turn reduce the dividends. I described how deducting expenses and fees from the net indicative (asset) value of a 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETN, rather than the income, impacts them in Is An ETN Yielding 20%, Expected To Decline In Price By 4% A Year Better Than One Yielding 15% Not Expected To Decline? , which included:

...To the extent that the dividends paid by 2x Leveraged ETNs, such as CEFL, are higher than they would be if the interest and tracking fees were taken from the dividend, the net asset value is expected to decline over time. This is separate and distinct from any return of capital associated with some of closed-end funds that comprise the index upon which CEFL is based. This factor was relatively very small when 3-month LIBOR was only 0.25% from 2010 through 2015. However, with 3-month LIBOR now at 2.75%, it is more significant. For example, the CEFL dividend yield on an annualized monthly compounded basis is now 19.75%, based on my projection of the March 2019 CEFL monthly dividend of $0.2547. That calculation is based on a projected annual CEFL dividend of $2.567. Adding the financing expense of 3.15% to the 0.50% annual tracking fee brings total expenses, including interest to 3.65%. If that was taken out of the dividends, rather than the net indicative value, the projected annualized monthly compounded basis would be 16.1%...

Thus, as is explained in "Applying Net Present Values And Internal Rates Of Return To 2X-Leveraged ETNs Yielding More Than 20%

...Deducting the fees and expenses from income rather than principal would not impact the actual returns received from investing in 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs. The expected decline over time of the net indicative (asset) value and dividends is a consideration. However, once the magnitude of this factor is understood, it should not be much of an impediment to investing in these 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs...

At some point in time, COVID-19 will be just another thing that we will need a vaccine against, like polio or measles. However, we do not now know what the ultimate damage to the securities markets will be. That said, I am still trying to take advantage of the very low risk-free interest rates, such as LIBOR. The only way I can do that is with 2x Leveraged ETNs, which benefit from their lower LIBOR-based financing costs. Thus, I am still a cautious buyer of LMLB, REML and SMHD.

LMLB Components and Contribution to the Dividend

Name Ticker Weight % Price ex-div dividend frequency contribution Westlake Chemical Partners LP WLKP 11.49 20.5 5/8/2020 0.4714 q 0.0437 Brookfield Property Partners L.P. BPY 11.43 10.36 5/28/2020 0.3325 q 0.0607 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. AB 11.27 24.97 5/8/2020 0.64 q 0.0478 Cedar Fair LP FUN 10.43 3/3/2020 0.935 q Ciner Resources LP CINR 10 11.88 5/7/2020 0.34 q 0.0473 Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP LMRK 9.69 10.45 5/1/2020 0.2 q 0.0307 CVR Partners, LP UAN 9.61 11/1/2019 0.07 q Icahn Enterprises LP IEP 9.53 49.93 5/18/2020 2 q 0.0632 America First Multifamily Investors LP ATAX 8.64 6/30/2020 0.06 q COMPASS TR SHRS CODI 7.91 4/15/2020 0.36 q

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMLB, REML, HDLB, SMHB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.