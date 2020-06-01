Michelin (OTCPK:MGDDY) remains beaten up after March's market turmoil, trading at 9.4x TTM P/E and with its well-covered dividend yielding 4.6%. As this article will discuss, Michelin looks like a great, long-term investment opportunity in the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is highly profitable and, while cyclical along with the global economy, Michelin has not had one unprofitable year in the past 12 years, which includes remaining profitable during the 2008 financial crisis.

Data by YCharts

Michelin's Strong Industry Position

The name Michelin is synonymous with tires as the company has built a strong reputation since being founded in 1832 as a producer of farm equipment and rubber balls. Headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France, Michelin now has 121,339 employees and operates 69 production facilities in 171 countries as of 2019. The company breaks its business down into three main reporting segments consisting of Automotive (49.1% of 2019 sales), Road Transportation (26.7%), and Specialty (24.2%). Together, these segments produce tires for cars, trucks, farm equipment, airplanes, mining equipment, and other specialty uses. Operating income by segment is also shown below with Automotive still being the highest contributor at 41.0%. Notably, the Specialty segment provides 31% of income due to its higher margins of 18.7% compared to the lower-margin Automotive and Road Transportation segments margins of 11.1% and 9.3%, respectively.

Source data from 2019 annual report

Sales in 2019 came from Europe (37.9%), North America (36.5%), and Other (26.6%). Of the European region's 37.9% of sales, only 8.8% of sales came from Michelin's home country of France. The company continues to expand globally, and in April 2019, Michelin acquired 99.6% of leading Indonesian tire manufacturer Multistrada.

Source data from 2019 annual report

The global tire market continues to be quite fragmented as tiremakers with less than 2% market share make up 37.2% of sales. As can be seen below, Michelin has the No. 2 market share position with 13.8% of industry sales behind Bridgestone (OTCPK:BRDCF) with 14.8% market share and Goodyear (NASDAQ:GT) with 8.5%. This fragmentation means the company operates in a competitive environment, but on the positive side, it also offers the opportunity for continued consolidation of the industry by strong branded competitors such as Michelin.

Source data from 2019 annual report

Profitable and Growing

Michelin's strong brand and operations have allowed it to achieve an average return on equity (ROE) and return on invested capital (ROIC) of 13.1% and 12.4%, respectively, since 2008. While cyclical along with the global economy, over this period which includes the 2008 financial crisis, Michelin has not had one unprofitable year. This level of profitability is right around my rule of thumb of 15% ROE and 9% ROIC, allowing me to be confident that, in my opinion, the company is able to maintain and continue to increase its intrinsic value over a business cycle.

Source data from Morningstar

Over this time period, dividend growth has been impressive with the dividend growing from EUR 0.15/share in 2010 to EUR 0.74 in the TTM period at an average annual compound growth rate around 17%. As mentioned previously, the dividend looks well supported by earnings given the 38% payout ratio in the TTM period. Over the short-term, the dividend could potentially be affected by COVID-19, but the still low payout ratio leaves room for future dividend growth over the decades to come.

What about the Capital Structure?

Financial leverage is extra important when considering an investment in a cyclical company. Michelin is conservatively financed with financial leverage currently at 2.4x and its interest coverage ratio a healthy 6.2x in the TTM period. This level of financial leverage is below the 3.25x the company had entering the 2008 recession, which makes me feel comfortable that Michelin should be able to handle a turn of its business cycle.

Source data from Morningstar

Price Ratios and Potential Returns

Michelin's 9.4x TTM P/E ratio can also be expressed as a 10.6% earnings yield, but I also always like to examine the relationship between average ROE and price-to-book value in what I call the Investors' Adjusted ROE. It examines the average ROE over a business cycle and adjusts that ROE for the price investors are currently paying for the company's book value or equity per share. With Michelin earning an average ROE of 13.1% over the past decade and shares currently trading at a price-to-book value of 1.10x when the price is $20.00, this would yield an Investors' Adjusted ROE of 11.9% for an investors' equity at that purchase price, if history repeats itself. This is above the 9% that I like to see, even before adding a 3% growth rate to represent the company growing alongside GDP, which could increase this potential total return up to 14.9%.

Source data from Morningstar

Takeaway

Michelin is highly profitable, and while cyclical along with the global economy, the company has not had one unprofitable year in the past 12 years, which includes remaining profitable during the 2008 financial crisis. The current healthy debt levels leave the company well positioned to deal with the current situation. At 9.4x TTM P/E and with a solid Investors' Adjusted ROE over 11.9%, it looks like a good time to become an investor.

If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more of my work, click the "Follow" button at the top of the page to receive notifications when I post a new article!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MGDDY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long Michelin with an average cost base of $18.22.



Disclaimer: While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. The material is intended only as general information for your convenience, and should not in any way be construed as investment advice. I advise readers to conduct their own independent research to build their own independent opinions and/or consult a qualified investment advisor before making any investment decisions. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles.