In new markets, there exists the potential for significant competition that investors should pay close attention to.

Various news articles have come out recently promoting making significant investments in, or betting on space exploration.

Every now and then a new industry gets propped up as the "next big thing". In today's news, as the U.S. sends astronauts to space in a homegrown capsule, for the first time in a decade, it's "space". Specifically, a Seeking Alpha news bulletin, discussing the opportunity in space, states:

"It’s the first inning of the privatization of The Space Revolution," says Cody Willard. "Trillions will be made." Willard is an investor in SpaceX (SPACE), and an early fan of Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE). Several months ago on Seeking Alpha's Alpha Trader, Willard said to expect plenty of stumbles, but that space exploration plays could be 100-, or even 1,000-baggers. - Seeking Alpha News Bulletin

The last major time such a "revolution" happened was when the airplane was created. Warren Buffett described that time well:

“if a far-sighted capitalist had been present at Kitty Hawk, he would have done his successors a huge favor by shooting Orville down.” - Warren Buffett

As we'll see in the article, by looking at various potential investment and return opportunities related to space, investors would do well by avoiding the industry. We feel that looking down 100 years, from today, the returns will be similar to those who invested in the airline markets.

Existing Markets

Let's discuss potential avenues of returns from the new "space exploration" race. We will break these into 3 categories. Existing sources of income, private travel, and new markets. This first section will discuss existing more understood markets, income and private travel.

Government Space Program Spending - Space News

World government expenditures for space programs is quite significant at $70.8 billion. Additionally, private spending, for everything from experimental cube satellites to satellite TV to expected to total roughly $400 billion on an annualized basis. That means that the existing market at this time is roughly $400 billion in revenue put together.

Now of course not all of this $400 billion is available to private companies. A massive amount isn't for "launching contracts" it's for R&D, NASA, the European Space Agency, land based telescopes, and so on. Another way to look at this is the number of launches on an annualized basis. In 2019, just over 100 rockets were launched into space.

Let's assume that the company that participates in this market operates the same margins as SpaceX currently, 30%. SpaceX charges $62 million / launch at a 30% profit margin meaning a near $19 million profit / launch. Putting that together means $1.9 billion in annual profit potential. Given SpaceX's valuation at $36 billion, that already points to a lofty valuation.

Virgin Galactic - BBC

The next category we'll discuss for growth is "private travel". People around the world and wealthy and people around the world want to see space. Estimates about this market are difficult but forecasts are for $3 billion in private travel in 2030 and $20 billion in high speed travel via outer space travel.

While we believe that private travel, for those who want to see space, will happen, we don't think that the point-to-point travel will be there. The Concord was unable to take off financially, we see no reason why this time will necessarily be different. Assuming Virgin Galactic can capture 100% of that market, at the same 30% margin, that's $900 million annually.

Given Virgin Galactic's $4 billion valuation is $900 in raw operating profits (not counting fixed cost) in 2030 a good deal for investors?

New Markets

The potential sources for new markets are markets that can provide significant growth to space providers, such as Internet. However, we feel that even these are overvalued.

SpaceX Starlink Revenue - Next Big Future

One of the potential sources of growth in the industry is using satellites to accomplish tasks currently being done on the ground. In this category, one of the potentially largest markets is WiFi demand. However, it's worth noting that we significantly disagree with the company's revenues and targets here from what it's trying to do.

Specifically, if we take a look at SpaceX's forecasts in a more detailed point of view, we can see how they're irrational. Starlink is planning to offer gigabit internet with roughly 25-35 ms latency. That's competitive with leading gigabit providers off the bat, so the customer should be able to access customers in that sense.

It's difficult to calculate a viable consumer base. However, internet discussion shows expectations of roughly 20 gigabits / second in bandwidth per satellite. The eventual goal is 12 thousand satellites. The average American is expected to use roughly 240 gigabytes / month by 2021. The average household is ~3.1 persons so we'll assume ~750 gigabytes / month by household.

The rate of data usage is growing at 22% annually pointing towards 1.5 terabytes / user by 2025 when SpaceX's constellation is at its peak. We'll give SpaceX the benefit of the doubt and assume that that bandwidth usage is spread perfectly evenly across the month (unlikely). That means almost 5 megabits / household in constant usage.

That means 12 thousand satellites can support 49 million users. It's again a perfect assumption (that everyone's bandwidth is perfectly distributed). Realistically, the number is probably an order of magnitude below this. However, if we make a comparison, AT&T Fiber costs me $50 / month right now. That's $600 / year for gigabit.

SpaceX's 49 million users would give them $29 billion in revenue / year. Accounting for required bandwidth capabilities the order of magnitude decrease would mean more like $3-4 billion in annual revenue. Both numbers are fairly in line with the overall satellite internet market (which includes providers that give full world coverage at high prices like Intelstat) at $18 billion by 2026.

We feel the >50% operating margin that SpaceX is forecasting isn't valid, but again, even if it is, at $3-4 billion based on our view, does it justify a >$30 billion valuation today. We disagree.

Competition

The post that Seeking Alpha made doesn't discuss current valuations so much as it discusses the potential for 100x or 1000x baggers. For reference, that would make a company like SpaceX, who Cody Willard is a fan of, worth $3-30 trillion. As we saw above, it's current valuation isn't justified. However, we haven't even discussed the potential for competition.

Amazon Satellite Internet - RTT News

Major tech companies are starting up massive satellite internet companies, each which could compete with SpaceX without making or breaking the parent company in the same way. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is planning to create a massive satellite internet on a massive scale. Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is planning something similar.

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) reportedly has a team doing something similar. Any of these companies have the financial resources to out compete SpaceX. They each have internet or tech properties that will benefit significantly from increased internet usage and bandwidth among their users in a way that SpaceX won't ever receive, helping to subsidize the cost.

This competition makes investing in the new space age players, that already have rich valuations, pure folly in our view.

Our View

Our view for not investing centers around three fundamental ideas.

1. High Current Valuation

These companies, based on the view that they're the next big thing, have already achieved lofty valuations. Virgin Galactic trades at a near $4 billion valuation and SpaceX trades at almost an order of magnitude about that. These two relative valuations are based on the companies gathering a significant % of the overall space market.

As discussed above, valuing a company today off of perfect execution over the next decade is a walking disaster.

2. Minimal Growth Potential

As a part of this, it's worth discussing the minimal growth potential many aspects of the industry face. While the growth aspects are exciting, the core business of launching satellites for television or telescopes or any of a number of other things is fairly well established. Given that this is the only core business where there exists significant predictability in revenue, that's not particularly exciting.

3. Competition

The last tenant of our view centers around the significant potential competition in the growth aspects of the market. A significant part of the thesis for SpaceX, for example, the largest company in this market, is growth in the Starlink WiFi constellation.

However, Amazon, Apple, and Google are all working on their own constellations. These companies all have significant vested tech and internet assets that subsidize the development of such a constellation and the financial ability to subsidize the construction without major profits. Whether SpaceX will win remains to be seen.

For these 3 reasons, we do not recommend investing in any of the various space companies at this time.

Conclusion

SpaceX and Virgin Galactic continue to be touted as amazing investments with 100x or 1000x return potential. That's significant potential that has the potential to generate significant returns to shareholders. However, with that said, we believe that investing in these companies for 100x or 1000x returns is exactly what it sounds like - gambling.

More specifically, these companies have respectable current core businesses. However, those core businesses don't justify the company's current valuations. There are businesses that have the potential to expand, however, those businesses could also have significant competition. As a result, overall, investing at this time will lead to much lower returns.

