Refining logistics MLP Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) showed investors how to reinforce a distribution when it announced its latest quarterly distribution last month. While the headline increase of 0.6% was marginal as far as distribution increases go, it was the lack of a cut that really mattered. The MLP's unit price had fallen by more than 75% between January 1 and late March (see figure) as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related lockdown orders caused severe demand disruption for refined fuels in the U.S. Moreover, the cratering price of WTI crude prompted concerns that sponsor refiner Delek US Holdings (DK) might experience a supply disruption that would negatively impact the MLP's throughput volumes. The market unsurprisingly viewed the distribution of Delek Logistics Partners as being at particularly high risk as a result.

Data by YCharts

The fact that the MLP not only maintained (let alone increased) its distribution, but did so even as front-month WTI crude prices completely collapsed in late April, was a resounding vote of confidence by its management. Investors, having expected a large distribution cut to occur, responded by causing its unit price to triple when it became apparent that an increase was instead going to happen. While the unit price remains down by 25% in 2020 to date, that is unlikely to matter to those investors that took advantage of the single-digit unit price in late March and April to initiate or expand long positions. Moreover, the unit price appreciation that has occurred since the distribution increase was announced has been backed by a pre-announcement distribution yield of 40% (or more).

Two factors needed to occur to prevent management's strong vote of confidence from becoming a foolhardy display of optimism. First, Delek Logistics Partners needed to avoid having its distribution coverage ratio substantially impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 lockdowns. Investors will not receive a conclusive answer on this point until the MLP's Q2 earnings are released later this summer given that demand did not bottom out until April (see figure). The Q1 earnings report that was released in early May provided an important sign of how the MLP's cash flows were faring as the lockdown measures went into effect in late Q1. Whereas its sponsor (as well as other refined fuels producers) saw its earnings collapse in Q1 on a YoY basis due to the demand disruption that occurred in March alone, the MLP's distributable cash flow [DCF] increased from $29.8 million to $35.5 million over the same period. More importantly, its distribution coverage ratio [DCR] also increased, rising from 1.1x to 1.15x YoY.

Delek Logistics Partners benefited from the strong but sustainable asset growth that has occurred in recent quarters (see figure) even as its leverage ratio has remained within the limits imposed by its credit facility (and actually declined over the last year). Perhaps its latest distribution increase would have been larger if not for the effects of the pandemic, but the MLP's solid portfolio of EBITDA-generating assets were used to good effect in Q1. Recent reductions to its leverage ratio were also important, as a credit crunch would have a very negative impact on its ability to maintain its existing distribution, let alone increase it in the future.

Data by YCharts

The MLP's management knew how it had performed in Q1 as the pandemic took hold. What it could not have known of at the time, but was clearly assuming would occur, was the rapid rebound that the price of WTI crude has undergone since late April (see figure). A substantial crude supply disruption at the MLP's sponsor would have quickly wrecked its own DCF and DCR, and the sponsor's limited geographic footprint and heavy exposure to the Permian region made such a disruption a distinct possibility. While the recent price rebound may end up being bad for oil & gas firms in the long-term, it has also caused the risk of a supply disruption to fade for both Delek US Holdings and Delek Logistics Partners.

Data by YCharts

The MLP has strongly outperformed the logistics MLP sector since unit prices bottomed in late March (see figure). Peers such as Holly Energy Partners (HEP) and PBF Logistics (PBFX) both announced distribution cuts of 40% or more in April, and MPLX LP (MPLX) settled for keeping its distribution unchanged. Not surprisingly, then, the unit price of Delek Logistics Partners has soared relative to its peers in recent months, although it had needed to do so just to achieve the same 2020 YTD performance as the other logistics MLPs.

Data by YCharts

The above being said, the future operating environment for Delek Logistics Partners remains highly uncertain, and this has the potential to affect its future distribution growth rate compared to that of recent years (see figure). Two factors in particular will impact the MLP's DCF and DCR moving forward, both related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The first is the threat of a subsequent period of demand and/or supply disruptions in late 2020/early 2021 in the event that a second coronavirus wave occurs before a vaccine has been widely distributed. Many medical experts believe that a recurring pattern of lockdown orders in the U.S. will need to be implemented in the months ahead if a repeat of early March's infection growth is to be avoided. Indeed, the fact that new coronavirus cases have rebounded in many of those states that reopened in late April/early May is not reassuring.

Data by YCharts

The second, related, factor is that the aftermath of the pandemic will see the temporary refined fuels demand disruption that the lockdown orders caused transform into a more permanent form of demand destruction. April's gasoline demand rebound faltered in May at a volume more than 20% below its seasonal levels even as lockdown orders were lifted (see figure). The U.S. Energy Information Administration [EIA] expects demand to be 5% lower in 2021 than in 2019 as the changed demand pattern becomes permanent. Nor is demand for diesel fuel and jet fuel expected to make up the difference, with the EIA forecasting respective declines of 2% and 8% over the same period. The degree to which Delek Logistics Partners is exposed to such demand destruction will depend on the degree to which the South-Central U.S. market that it supplies is impacted, however.

Source: EIA (2020).

Any potential investors who have been eyeing the MLP's most recent 15% distribution yield will need to weigh this uncertainty against their desire for yield. As 2020 has already illustrated in spectacular fashion, investors believe that Delek US Holdings is highly exposed to the unique impacts of the COVID-19 impact. There is also the added risk that is inherent to downstream MLPs that the sponsor will take advantage of an especially low unit price to lock existing unitholders into substantial losses. As the MLP demonstrated to the market in April, though, fears that these risks will materialize can be overblown.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.