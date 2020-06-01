Introduction and Thesis

ADT Inc. (ADT) is the dominant player in the residential security system market. The company is also growing rapidly in the commercial security system market primarily by mergers and acquisitions. However, the company was weighed down by a mountain of debt that negatively affected its cash flow and profitability. Further, the debt maturity profile was not favorable. With that said, the company has made major progress in structuring this debt. This is a net positive. However, it is the company’s recent moves to consolidate its residential sales channel, continue growing in the commercial market, and partner in other markets that can drive top line and bottom line growth. ADT is better positioned than it was immediately after the IPO from the perspective of leverage and potential growth. There are still some risks due to debt, lack of profitability, and COVID-19. Hence, this stock is more of a special situation stock, but ADT does pay a dividend. I view the stock as a buy.

Source: ADT

ADT’s Leverage and Debt Maturity Profile Improves

ADT has spent about two years reducing leverage, refinancing high interest rate debt and preferred securities, and improving the debt maturity profile. Leverage is down to approximately 4.2X from about 4.7X at the end of 2017. Note that this is slightly worse than at the end of 2019 due to an uptick in debt from the Defenders acquisition and sale of ADT’s Canadian operations. Further, the fixed-to-floating debt ratio has improved to 99%/1% from 70%/30%. This means that there is little interest rate risk. However, the leverage ratio is still much higher than the roughly 2.5X that I would like to see for most companies.

As one can see in the chart below, total debt is over $10,237 million. ADT does not have sufficient free cash flow to pay this debt down in a reasonable period of time and reduce leverage. Free cash flow is roughly $600 million to $700 million. After subtracting about $100 million for dividend payments and an anticipated $100 million in share buybacks per year, we get about $400 million to $500 million in cash for debt repayment. Even if we use the higher end of this range, it would take six years to knock $3 billion of total debt. This would bring the leverage ratio down to about 2.8X assuming $2,500 in EBITDA.

Source: ADT Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation.

Seemingly, ADT has decided instead to push the debt maturity profile out along with growing the top line. In effect, this would provide breathing room while reducing the leverage ratio by increasing EBITDA. I anticipate that ADT will pay down incremental amounts of debt. But based on the history since the IPO, I anticipate that the company will refinance the majority of maturing debt at lower coupons and extend the maturity profile.

The company now has no debt maturing until 2021. Further, the debt maturity profile has flattened out to 2026. Next, the large amount of debt maturing in 2022 and 2023 has been pushed back to 2026. After Q2 2019, there was roughly $6,760 million in debt maturing in those two years. The effect of restructuring is that it gives the company a runway of several years to grow the business.

Source: ADT Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation.

ADT Is Consolidating Its Residential Business and Lowering Costs

ADT has moved to consolidate its residential business. A major effort here was the Defenders acquisition in January 2020. Defenders was the largest third-party dealer for ADT. In the near-term, ADT needed to settle revenue sharing with Defenders and consolidate results as expenses. Previously, ADT paid for customer contracts and capitalized them when Defenders was a third-party dealer for ADT. Additionally, there was an uptick of operational costs as Defenders was consolidated. This had the effect of lowering EBITDA. ADT is planning on converting most of its residential transactions or customers to an ADT ownership model. This implies that ADT will be buying more third-party independent dealers or at least settle future revenue sharing agreements. It also means more costs will be expensed rather than capitalized.

However, in the long term, ADT is claiming that the Defenders acquisition will improve customer experience and customer acquisition efficiencies. This really comes down to reducing subscriber acquisition costs or ‘SAC’. This dollar cost dropped 10% in the latest quarter on a year-over-year basis. As one can see in the chart below, ADT is shifting costs from capitalized SAC to non-capitalized SAC. Over time, lower subscriber acquisition costs should lower the customer revenue payback metric. This is the time in years that it takes to pay back the cost of installation. Ideally, this should be as low as possible. Currently, the value is at 2.3X and has been trending down since 2017 when the value was 2.7X. Over time, not having to pay dealers for installation or provide rebates or credits will lower the SAC value.

Source: ADT Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation.

ADT has also rolled out a new national customer financing program in February 2020. This should help in financing installation of ADT systems, which are expensive. For an average size house, there is the cost of a control panel, multiple door sensors, and a few motion detectors, and maybe a video camera. The cost of these items plus installation adds up. For ADT, this move takes out the third-party consumer loan financing. For consumers, it spreads the upfront cost of these items plus installation out over several years. This seemingly will make ADT’s offerings more competitive and less dependent on third-party financing.

Overall, ADT is the market leader in the residential market based on its ~5,800 thousand customers plus its ~500 thousand small business customers. However, this market is also the most competitive. ADT’s largest competitors are Brinks Home Security with about one million customers, Vivint (NYSE:VVNT) with about 1.4 million customers, and Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) with about one million customers. However, ADT has more residential customers than three of its largest competitors combined, making it the clear market leader.

ADT is also faced with a rapidly growing do-it-yourself or ‘DIY’ home security trend in the residential market. This includes major technology companies offering DIY tech that often have more resources than ADT. However, this is still a small percentage of the overall home security market. Further, ADT competes in the DIY market with Blue by ADT. Many DIY customers want professional monitoring, which ADT offers, since it can provide a home insurance discount. Ultimately, ADT will need to reduce attrition and gain new customers in the residential market for residential to be a growth market.

The Growth Story is Commercial

ADT’s real growth story is in the commercial security monitoring market. This is a large and growing market estimated at $15-$20 billion. Commercial customers have higher installation revenue, greater monthly revenue per site, lower attrition and lower customer revenue payback time periods when compared to residential and small business customers as see in the chart below. Further, commercial customers likely want professional installation, professional monitoring, and good customer service. This provides barriers to entry for competitors.

Source: ADT Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation.

ADT jump-started its commercial market growth by acquiring Red Hawk followed by several bolt-on acquisitions, including Alliant Integrators, Systems Group and Fusion Fire, and Design/Systems Group. ADT is generating organic growth after these acquisitions. However, I expect that ADT will continue M&A in this market with further bolt-on acquisitions. The company is the market leader with only about $1 billion in revenue or ~21% of total company-wide revenue in the last 12 months. My expectation is that ADT will increase this percentage over the next several years.

With that said, COVID-19 will likely impact ADT’s expansion in the commercial market in the near-term. Many large businesses were closed since about mid-March and are only now opening up again. However, as companies transition from dealing with COVID-19 to longer range plans, ADT should be able to return to growth in the commercial market over the long term. Notably, most of these businesses require continual monitoring despite the COVID-19 shutdowns. This points to the resiliency of the monthly recurring revenue stream that ADT generates from providing professional monitoring. Currently, about 40% of commercial revenue is monitoring and service and the remainder is installation.

ADT is Trying to Grow in New Areas

ADT is trying to grow in new areas through partnerships. For instance, ADT partnered with NationsBenefits, a supplemental healthcare benefits company. In 2021, ADT is planning on offering ADT Health product offerings, including Medical Alert Basic, Medical Alert Plus, and On-The-Go, to NationsBenefits members. In a second example, ADT recently (after Q1 earnings release) partnered with Instacart (ICART). ADT plans on offering Safe by ADT to Instacart’s 500 thousand shoppers. This provides access to ADT’s professional monitoring centers and access to emergency response. Currently, these partnerships are likely not a large source of revenue. But it will be interesting to see how ADT leverages its core technology and monitoring centers to add to the top and bottom lines.

ADT’s Valuation

ADT is not profitable, so we will not estimate a fair value based on earnings multiple. But let’s make a comparison with its competitors Alarm.com Holdings (ALRM) and Johnson Controls International plc (JCI). The table below shows that both Alarm and Johnson Controls trade at higher EV/EBITDA. It is unlikely that ADT will be valued at the high ratio of Alarm. But let’s assume a valuation more closely aligned to Johnson Controls with a slight discount due to leverage. We use 10X as the EV/EBITDA ratio for ADT. This means that ADT is trading at about 70% of fair value of about $9.84 as of this writing.

ADT ALRM JCI EV/EBITDA Ratio 6.96 28.50 11.68

SOURCE: dividendpower.org based on data from SA.

Final Thoughts on ADT

ADT is still a work in progress. However, the focus now is more on growth rather than debt due to the restructuring efforts. ADT is seemingly trying to maintain market share in the residential home security market and lower costs. At the same time, the company is trying to grow in the commercial space and in other markets through partnerships. There are risks due to the high leverage and lack of profitability. But so far ADT has seemingly navigated through the debt issues and is on a path for growth. I view the stock as a buy.

