I Fear The Protests Will Spread COVID-19

Most damage caused by these protests could arise indirectly through re-accelerating COVID-19 spread.

You would almost forget we are dealing with a global pandemic.

In addition to peaceful protesting there's violence, destruction and looting going on.

Protesters are out in full-force across the United States.

The market is taking a peculiar path in 2020. The S&P 500 (SPY) is down only 5.45%. I don't think the protests or rioting will have much direct effect on the S&P or any major asset class. I do fear the indirect effects, through re-accelerating COVID-19 spread, could be meaningful.

The Russell 2000 (IWM) is down a bit more at -16.16%.

Meanwhile, Twitter is a rollercoaster of emotion around the Black Lives Matter or George Floyd protests.

There are peaceful protests going on:

But there's also rioting and violence:

In numerous cities across the United States:

Here's a map from the Daily Mail illustrating how widespread protests are:

As a non-U.S. citizen, I'm an outsider to these events. It is probably fair to say that few people are a fan of police brutality, racism, or looting.

I'll refrain from commenting on the proceedings except in terms of market impact. Not that I'm insensitive to what's going on but it's hardly my place.

I noticed some people believe this has an impact on markets or even the brick & mortar retail sectors or real estate.

These are dramatic events and there's a lot of damage for sure but it doesn't move the needle in terms of the market. Looting and rioting is likely only going to be responsible for a limited amount of damage. Damage that will lead to additional turnover/profit at firms like Home Depot (HD) even. Still a net negative of course.

Markets trade at elevated multiples. Meaning markets are discounting cash flows for many years to come. A few days/weeks of less revenue and profits is unlikely to be a big deal.

I'm far more concerned about the effect these peaceful protests and riots have on the spread of COVID.

Contrary to what the market seems to be telling us lately we haven't dealt with this pandemic. On a global scale, you can clearly see there's an S curve and although we are plateauing this is because most countries with severe outbreaks implemented a lockdown. Numbers are further depressed because of a widespread lack of testing. Countries that test aggressively like Germany and South Korea are the exception and not the norm.

New cases by day are rising recently:

If we look at the U.S. state by state there are encouraging as well as worrisome developments. The John Hopkins chart shown below shows the 5-day average new cases over the last 14 days. Green means it is trending down and red and orange indicate the reverse:

Red means stricter lockdown measures are likely while green indicates further re-opening is possible.

From what we currently know about COVID I expect governments will converge policies to one where they strongly limit certain activities that involve lots of people and encourage mask-wearing. They will try to set-up early case-detection and contact-tracing.

I expect we are moving towards reasonable normal lives that just don't involve drinking in packed bars, eating in packed restaurants, church services, sports matches with crowds, etc.

But these protests do worry me. Take note that I'm not an epidemiologist or even a doctor. But I think these protests will not have a positive or neutral effect on the U.S. R0 for COVID. Potentially, these events greatly re-accelerate its spread.

It is favorable that there's a lot of mask-wearing going on. In addition, protesting mostly takes place outdoors. However, there's also a lot of screaming, chanting, and shouting going on. That's how a (potentially asymptomatic) carrier can spread the virus very far. A single superspreader can potentially infect hundreds of others during these protests.

Unfortunately, given the threat from COVID, protests are taking place in most states and primarily in dense metropolitan areas.

Generally speaking, I'd say the protesters fall into lower-risk groups for COVID. But many take the virus home where they are potentially infecting others. I fear these protests could result in hundreds or even thousands of lost lives.

The economic damage of these protests isn't so much the direct damage but because it can potentially slow down a safe re-opening. I fully empathize with business owners that have their properties trashed. I don't wish it on anyone. But the S&P-stopping damage will come from the indirect effects. The upside/downside equation is tilted further to the downside.

Disclosure: I am/we are short IWM, SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.