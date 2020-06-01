3 Points For The Bulls

Investors who ignore new, marginal improvements in the data might miss out, like many did after the 2008/2009 financial crisis.

New data suggests the rate of change is actually starting to move in a positive direction, proving weight to the bullish case.

The financial crisis of 2008 and 2009 was an educational experience we should all learn from. The crash (economic and financial) was unprecedented and the recovery was U-shaped at best. There were few 'good news' stories for months, if not years.

Yet, March 9, 2009 was the bottom for the S&P 500 (SPY). Anyone who invested around that time would have made a ton of money, even though it still seemed like the world was falling apart at the time.

After the March 9, 2009, bottom, few were brave enough to say the worst was behind us, including myself. I was skeptical for months, always waiting for the next shoe to drop.

Throughout my investing history, I have been great at avoiding crashes but have tended to remain bearish for too long. I've learned from this. Usually, bull markets begin when the economy is terrible but there are small signs of improvement.

The 2008/2009 recession (shaded in grey in the chart below) officially ended in June 2009. Nobody would have argued it felt good to invest in June 2009. In fact, many investors were skeptical for years after the market and economy bottomed. Unfortunately, these investors missed out on great returns as the market climbed the wall of worry.

Here's the extended view:

I believe investors can suffer a form of PTSD caused by dramatic, unexpected collapses. Anyone who has gone through a very negative experience becomes hyper-sensitive to negative noise. As investors, we need to recognize and respond to this. It is a survival mechanism we must overcome if we are to participate in a new bull market.

Am I saying we are in a new bull market? I can't answer that wholeheartedly. There are good reasons to be bearish and there are good reasons to be bullish. I see many parallels between June 2009 and today.

Personally, I'm mentally fighting the battle of conflicting market messages. I am naturally anxious about the markets, as much of my life is connected to it in various ways. In other words, I'm long risk assets before even counting my investment portfolio. Do you have a job in a cyclical industry? Do you own property? You might be long risk assets in many indirect ways too. Many of us have to take the cautious path when it comes to our life savings and that's okay.

As I work through my thinking, it is important to remember what causes markets to move. The S&P 500 isn't reacting to absolute levels of activity - it is reacting to the second derivative of that activity.

Said differently: things are terrible, but they're getting better. And the market likes that.

Today, I want to show you new reasons to be bullish. Over the past 24 hours, I've witnessed three data points that tilt the scales in favor of the bulls.

Below I will explain each point.

1. Bank earnings in Canada were terrible, yet bank stocks rallied.

So far this week (as of the time of writing), four of the big five Canadian banks have reported earnings. They were bad. Some worse than expected.

As reported by Seeking Alpha:

Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of C$0.94 misses by C$0.77; GAAP EPS of C$0.83 misses by C$0.77. Revenue of C$4.58B (+0.9% Y/Y) misses by C$270M.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of C$1.03 misses by C$0.54; GAAP EPS of C$1.00 misses by C$0.50. Revenue of C$10.33B (-10.2% Y/Y) misses by C$1.01B.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of C$1.04 beats by C$0.09; GAAP EPS of C$1.00 beats by C$0.14. Revenue of C$7.96B (+2.1% Y/Y) beats by C$90M.

TD Bank (NYSE:TD): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of C$0.85 misses by C$0.04; GAAP EPS of C$0.80 misses by C$0.03. Revenue of C$10.53B (+2.9% Y/Y) beats by C$710M.

Pretty bad, right? Yet the stocks rallied.

This implies that the bears have already taken their chunk of flesh and the worst may be priced in. I believe it is a bullish sign when stocks stop reacting negatively to bad news.

This is especially important since financial institutions are systemically important and the shares of these companies indirectly capture the health of all segments of the economy in a single metric. I believe it is a bullish piece of information if financials have bottomed and are indeed rallying on negative news.

Watch the financials sector to see if the trend holds.

2. Bloomberg's activity chart showing signs of life

Source: Bloomberg

This chart indexes a wide range of high-frequency economic activity, including travel into a single measure.

Look at the depth of the collapse in activity around the world. More to my point, however, look at the slow recovery since early April. It is quite clear that the rate of change is positive and this is a bullish sign for risk assets.

According to Deutsche Bank Securities Chief Economist Torsten Slok: “The picture is generally getting better, but it is a slow crawl out. We are standing at the bottom of the canyon and looking up.”

3. The unemployment trend is bending

Source: Refinitiv

In connection with improving general activity, the unemployment picture is also improving. Don't try to tell anyone this because they won't believe you. But based on this data charted by Refinitiv, initial claims have been on a steady decline since peaking late March.

Moreover, continuing claims just saw its first decline, falling 3.8 million since the previous reading. Again, nothing about the employment picture is rosy, but these are early signs that it might be improving.

Concluding thoughts

I'm neither a raging bull nor a raging bear. Instead, I absorb the mass of information in the universe and place each on an imaginary market scale. Some pieces of information add to the bullish side, others to the bearish. Many pieces of information get discarded.

While I can't dismiss the vast range of possible paths that could lead to another leg down, one can't count on these paths materializing until there is something tangible suggesting they will.

A second COVID-19 wave right now is largely theoretical. The reaction to a second wave is also theoretical. While a second lock-down would be highly destructive, there is currently nothing to suggest this will occur.

Betting on the highly theoretical over the tangible was the mistake many made after the 2008/2009 crash. People spent years waiting for a theoretical next shoe to drop. Despite challenges along the way, the markets kept rising.

Today, there is tangible evidence that the economy might be improving at the margins. This is the information we have to work with today and it should be added to the bullish side of the debate.

