IMF May Buys: The 13 Stocks I Added To My Portfolio

Ian's Million Fund, "IMF," is a real-money portfolio that I've written about monthly since January 2016 here at Seeking Alpha. The portfolio is a largely buy-and-hold group of ~130 stocks. Each month, I buy 10-30 of the most compelling stocks available at then-current prices, deploying $1,000 of my capital plus accumulated dividends. If things go according to plan, this portfolio, which began when I was 27, will hit one million dollars in equity in 2041 at age 52. I intend it to serve as a model for other younger investors.

First things first, the IMF portfolio was hosted at brokerage firm Motif Investing from creation (January 2016) up until this May. Motif recently sold itself, with all its accounts going to Folio. Two weeks ago, the account transfer was complete. I had been waiting to make the monthly buys as I didn't want last-minute share purchases causing any issues at transfer. As such, I waited until the account was live at Folio and then made the monthly buys. Unfortunately, this delay led to some sub-optimal purchase prices as stocks rallied during the month. Still, there were plenty of bargains to be had.

In any case, here's what I picked up for May with the usual $1,000 capital contribution plus the portfolio's accumulated dividends from April:

Folio supports the trading of many (though not all) sponsored pink sheet ADRs, so the pool of eligible stocks for the portfolio has expanded significantly (Motif only had U.S.-big board listed companies). As you can see from the five-letter ticker symbols, I took advantage of a few of these.

That said, we'll start with arguably the most controversial pick here this month: Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B). For the first time since 2016, I've added to my position in Buffett's empire. My old cost basis was in the $130s, and I doubt we'll see that price again - however this is still quite the dip to buy into. Over the past year, Berkshire has followed the S&P 500 almost tick for tick - until the crash. Now Berkshire is slumping again, while the market recovers:

Data by YCharts

There are several potential reasons for this. One, Berkshire's public equity portfolio is full of defensive names that are underperforming the tech-heavy S&P 500. Two, Berkshire has some unknown but potentially significant insurance liability thanks to the coronavirus and resulting economic downturn. Three, Berkshire is full of heavy industrial business such as the railroad and Precision Castparts which should get hit more than the S&P 500 as a whole in a prolonged economic downturn.

That all makes sense and is fine. However, there appears to be more than that going on. A big feeling of frustration and even disgust is building toward Berkshire for supposedly being too conservative. You see people on social media even threatening to dump their long-standing Berkshire holdings if Buffett don't start buying back stock this quarter.

Fellow SA author Lyn Alden put this criticism in excellent context, however, by noting how Berkshire's actual cash as a portion of its book value has been essentially unchanged for many years. While the company's cash position has soared in recent years, so has the value of its overall balance sheet. The company has not gotten markedly more conservative - it's been holding 30-40% of book value as cash ever since we came out of the financial crisis:

Data by YCharts

While it may make sense for you or I to put more capital aggressively to work during a sizable downturn, for Berkshire, there is less of a reason to rush. It tends to be a lender of last resort, after all, and get deals that most other companies - let alone private investors - are never going to see. If there's a second wave to the bear market, you want Berkshire to be able to snap up the same sorts of sweetheart deals that it got in late 2008.

We're seeing the same sort of sentiment around Berkshire Hathaway now that we did in the late 1990s. Buffett had allegedly lost his touch, and the company just wasn't able to keep up anymore in the technological era. You know what happens next, from January 1st, 2000 onward, Berkshire went on to crush the stock market, as tech plummeted 70% and the S&P lost 35% all while the "old economy" stocks recovered:

Data by YCharts

Will we see a similar outcome this time around? It's too early to be certain. But I like the odds.

While of a very different nature and scope, Investor's Title (ITIC) technically also fits in the insurance category. Its shares have also underperformed the market, as most financials - not just banks - have struggled as of late. I recently made the case for ITIC stock and I stand by it as written then.

In REITs, I had several on my radar this month, but they ultimately ended up getting largely bumped by the influx of new foreign stocks. As such, I simply added to the Empire State Realty (ESRT) position. For my full thinking there, I wrote about the case for owning A Piece Of New York's Landmark Tower. Admittedly the coronavirus will hurt tourism for awhile, and the market is also spooked about office demand. But the sharp decline in the share price more than makes up for that, especially given Empire State's extremely conservative balance sheet.

New International Stock Holdings

I added four new international positions to the portfolio. Let's start off with Mexico first, as two of them are located there. It's important to note that the Mexican stock index, as tracked by ETFs such as iShares MSCI Mexico (EWW) is not all that desirable. As such, I've historically tended to shy away from buying Mexico outright, instead picking and choosing individual stocks. Now, with pink sheet listings on the menu, the IMF portfolio can be even more selective. As a refresher, here are the current top 10 of the Mexico ETF:

Source

Looking through this list, there's quite a bit that I'd rather avoid. For example, the fund has 19% of its capital in America Movil (AMX), the giant telecom that has been a poor performer in recent years, and is under regulatory and pricing pressure. When you buy an emerging market, you probably aren't doing it with the intention of putting a fifth of your money in a bland and slowly eroding telecom franchise.

Other holdings in the top 10, like Cemex (CX), the Fibra Uno REIT (OTCPK:FBASF), the Group Televisa (TV) hold little interest as well. Meanwhile my favorite Mexican stocks - the airport operators - aren't even in the top 10. Thus, it's an easy call to be selective rather than just buying Mexico outright.

That said, with Pink Sheet ADRs now at the IMF's disposal, it's high time to grab a position in Walmart de Mexico (OTCQX:WMMVY), which is the index's 2nd-biggest holding. It's the dominant retailer in Mexico and Central America, controlling both its namesake Walmart and Sam's Clubs brands locally, along with a variety of other popular regional brands such as Aurrera and Superama that hold more resonance for many local shoppers. Walmart de Mexico is the largest employer in Mexico - it's impossible to overstate its dominance in local commerce.

Unlike the U.S., ecommerce hasn't totally exploded in Mexico yet. And, as it turns out Walmart (WMT) has gotten much better at ecommerce in the U.S. - with the benefit of time, it has rapidly regained ground against Amazon (AMZN) and other rivals. The rise of online grocery will prove to be a great equalizer for Walmart, and WMT stock has soared in recent years as investors have warmed up to the digital strategy.

In the case of Mexico and Central America, Walmart is in even better shape. Since ecommerce was relatively slow to take off there in the first place, Walmart has had more time to plan its evolution toward omnichannel and is poised to dominate for decades to come. Unlike the U.S., there's not so many Silicon Valley unicorns driving down profit margins with ridiculous pricing strategies either in Mexico and Central America. Additionally, Mexico just slapped a huge tax on digital services which should help maintain a more level playing field as well.

Walmart de Mexico is not the most exciting of stocks, but it should continue steadily grinding higher (chart in Pesos). It's got the classic compounder look, up and to the right:

Source: Google, chart in Mexican Pesos

One of these years, when emerging markets finally have a new bull market, the Peso will recover a bit of lost ground, and the U.S. ADR shares will explode higher, as both the share price and exchange rate surge. In the meantime, you get a low-risk way to play the continued emergence of the middle class in Mexico.

Walmart (US) retains 70% ownership of the company, with the other 30% of Walmart de Mexico trading on the Mexican stock exchange. Additionally, Walmart de Mexico typically pays out 40% of its income as dividends every year, leading to steady income growth over the years as the company has expanded. If you like Walmart but the high valuation scares you off, Walmart de Mexico is worth a look.

For new positions in Mexico, we also have the Mexican egg and dairy producer, Industrias Bachoco (IBA). I'll share a write-up from Ian's Insider Corner on this company later, as there's a specific short-term catalyst here related to the coronavirus. Setting that aside, the company screams cheap, with shares trading around tangible book value.

The company has an astonishing $1.0 billion of cash on hand as of Dec. 31st, 2019. This is incredible because the whole market cap is just $1.8 billion, meaning the cash supports more of the market cap than the actual dairy business. Despite the huge cash overhang, the company has achieved decent profitability and returns on equity.

In any case, when you buy a consistently profitable business with a dividend yield above the market that is trading around liquidation value, good things tend to happen. This is a classic old-school value investment where you get a good profitable and stable business with a fantastic balance sheet trading at a extremely low price because Mexico has been in a bear market for nearly a decade. Thus, people have just lost interest.

Data by YCharts

Since the Mexican market rolled over in 2013, IBA stock has held its ground, while Mexico is down by a shocking 60%. Again, you could simply buy the Mexican index, since good things tend to happen when you buy a country down 60%. But, with high-quality holdings within the index, you can take things up another notch.

Speaking of which, I continued adding to the stakes in the Mexican airport operators, purchasing more of Pacifico (PAC) and Centro Norte (OMAB) this month. I'm most skeptical of tourism coming back quickly, which is I passed on Sureste (ASR) for May - that said, I like all three, though Centro Norte is my favorite travel stock for the time being.

Moving away from Mexico, let's turn to Europe, where we have two new holdings. The first, Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) is the well-known beer giant. I've discussed it tangentially, as it is closely related to several other IMF holdings. Femsa (FMX), the Mexican convenience store king, owns 15% of Heineken's stock, which it received in return for selling off its Mexican brewing operations off years ago. Meanwhile, Compania Cervecerias Unidas (CCU), of Chile, is the primary distributor for various Heineken products in several Latin American markets.

Now, however, with pink sheet stocks being eligible for the IMF, I can take a position in the parent company, Heineken, itself. And I'm certainly interested, thanks to the major decline in the share price recently:

Data by YCharts

Shares are now back to 2015 levels for the firm. I'll have much more to say about Heineken in the future - however, I'm keen to start a position now, as the IMF held no position in the company, whereas the portfolio already had major holdings in various other beer companies. We'll see how much big of a holding I want to make it over time, but it's definitely worth establishing a starter position with shares down nearly 30% year-to-date.

Then we have Danone (OTCQX:DANOY), the Paris-based food and beverages giant. The company is most known for its Danone (Dannon in the U.S.) line of yogurts and dairy products. However, it also has Evian water, and a whole host of other things including plant-based products, and baby food.

Data by YCharts

The stock has been a relative underperformer in recent years, up 30% in dollar terms over the past decade. Though it pays a strong dividend with annual raises. Including the dividend, the total return has been a more robust 65% over the past 10 years. Still, nothing to write home about.

Of course, its returns were looking much better with the stock at $18 last year as opposed to $13 now - it gave back years of gains in one quarter. Also consider that the Euro has tanked over the past decade compared to the dollar - the stock has performed better in its home currency. While the Dollar has enjoyed an amazing winning streak over the past six years, I don't expect this to go on forever, so companies priced in currencies such as Euros are relatively attractive now.

Banks

In banks, we have four this month. First up, I reinvested the portfolio's accumulated April dividends into Hingham Institution For Savings (HIFS). I made the full case for that bank as a small-cap growth investment in the April buys. Washington Trust (WASH) falls in that category as well, though with the starting 6.8% dividend yield, it's more in the growth and income category than pure growth like Hingham.

TFS Financial (TFSL) is also offering a huge dividend yield - 7.8% as of this writing. Unlike a Washington Trust or especially a Hingham, there's not a lot of organic growth to come with that though. The bank is arguably worth $25 now. Actual book value is above $30 but it will trade at a discount until it completes its second-stage conversion at some unknown date in the future. So the stock is, in a way, like a preferred; at $22 earlier this year, upside was fairly limited, and it yielded 5%. Fine as a fixed income alternative, though not compelling at that price.

Back at $14 now, however, the yield is almost 8%, and there's a sizable capital gain to be had assuming it trades up closer to fair value. And you have a fine set of loans backing up the asset value; TFS primarily makes home mortgages in the Midwest; that makes for a conservative low-risk loan book that caps upside in runaway bull markets but does a great job of providing stability in rocky ones. TFSL stock remains the second-largest holding in the IMF portfolio, and I'm happy to keep adding.

Finally in banking, there's Wells Fargo (WFC). I've made the full case for that bank on several occasions. The short story is that bank was already much too cheap before Covid-19 hit. Once it gets past its legal liabilities and also gets its efficiency ratio back in range with the other national banks, it should have earnings power of at least $6/share in a few years time. Perhaps closer to $7/share if they are able to reactivate their share buyback in time to grab a lot of stock while it is still trading in the $40s (let alone the $20s as it is now).

Needless to say, buying a bank at 4x-5x normalized earnings and at a substantial discount to book value tends to lead to exemplary returns. Even on its asset cap and legal liability-impaired current earnings, the bank was throwing off close to $4/share of annual EPS and paying a 9% dividend on the current price prior to the virus outbreak. In my more optimistic scenarios, I see a $70 stock in a few years, and with even a mediocre operational performance, it should easily get back to $50 as the economy picks up.

Sure, there is potentially more downside risk here if the economy goes much lower than expected. But Wells is already selling in the range of 4x normalized earnings - depression pricing. The S&P would have to get clobbered in just about any scenario where WFC stock lost much more value from this point on.

This is an Ian's Insider Corner report published May 22nd for our service's subscribers. If you enjoyed this, consider our service to enjoy access to similar initiation reports for all the new stocks that we buy. Membership also includes an active chat room, weekly updates, and my responses to your questions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long all the stocks in the table. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.