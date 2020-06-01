Investment Thesis

McKesson (MCK) operates a mission critical healthcare distribution business that can survive and thrive regardless of difficult macroeconomic conditions. McKesson shares have bounced back from its COVID-induced low of $112 back in March but are still currently undervalued. With a market-leading position and continued strong revenue growth coupled with a low valuation, MCK is poised to reward shareholders with low double-digit annual returns in the coming years.

Brief Overview

McKesson (MCK) is a 187 year-old healthcare company based in Irving, Texas, and is the biggest of the ‘Big 3’ pharmaceutical distributors, with the other two being AmerisourceBergen (ABC) and Cardinal Health (CAH). Perhaps one overlooked fact is that it is ranked #7 on the Fortune 500 list due to its massive revenues through being a leader in healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, healthcare technology, community oncology and specialty care.

Its 80,000 employees enable McKesson reach one-third of all US pharmacies and a significant number of health systems. McKesson also has 275,000+ SKUs of branded and private label medical surgical supplies. If you have family or friends who work in hospital, there is no doubt they interact with McKesson products on a daily basis.

Source: Company Website

I like the fact that McKesson is well-positioned to ride the wave of expanding healthcare spend for at least the next decade. According to CMS, national healthcare spend is projected to grow at an average rate of 5.5% per year through 2027, and reach an astounding $6.0 trillion by 2027. This puts healthcare spend on pace to grow 0.8 percentage point faster than the US GDP, with health share of GDP expected to reach 19.4% by 2027.

In other words, whether we like it or not, within a decade, 1 out of 5 dollars in the economy will flow to the healthcare industry that McKesson operates in, and I believe dominant firms such as McKesson will leverage their economies of scale to capture a disproportionate share of that growth.

Healthcare Performance During COVID

Healthcare has been one of the most resilient sectors during the COVID pandemic. While banks, hospitality, restaurants, and airlines have taken a beating and have yet to recover, the healthcare sector has bounced back faster than the market. As seen below, the Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) has outperformed the S&P 500 by nearly 8% over the past 6 months.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Q4'20 Results

McKesson’s business showed strong resilience and even benefited from a surge in pre-pandemic demand with strong Q4 revenues growing 12% YoY. Full-year 2020 revenues were not bad either, growing 8% YoY. However, profitability did not grow at the same pace, with operating income growing just 1% YoY for Q4, and 2% YoY for the full year.

Source: Q4’20 Investor Presentation

The wide gap between Q4 revenue growth of 12% and operating income growth of just 1% was due to COVID, which resulted in a higher mix of lower margin PPE gear, a pronounced decline in higher margin specialty provider volumes primarily in the non-oncology markets, and one-time costs to support front-line workers and employees during the pandemic. This one-time cost appears to be a smart and necessary move by management, and it’s good to see that the company took active measure to support employees and front-line workers as they navigated through these challenging times, as the CEO Brian Tyler noted during the conference call:

"We also had approximately $45 million of one-time adjusted operating expenses in the quarter, including investments in our frontline employees, higher expenses to support a remote workforce and charitable contributions to support our communities. In summary, the impact of COVID-19 had a nominal effect on our fourth quarter adjusted earnings results, as the previously mentioned impacts largely offset."

What’s encouraging is that demand for high margin oncology products remained stable despite a drop in doctor’s office visits, reflecting a continuation of critical patient treatments during the pandemic. In addition, the company is starting to see early signs of stabilization in its key business lines as CFO Britt Vitalone remarked on the conference call that volumes have begun to stabilize in the pharmaceutical and retail businesses.

Share Buybacks

Besides solid revenue growth, what I like most about McKesson is its active share repurchase program. In FY 2020, the company repurchased $1.9 billion worth of shares, enabling it to retire 9% of its share count, with $1.5 billion of remaining authorization. Including dividends, the company returned a total $2.2 billion to shareholders that was safely covered by $3.9 billion in free cash flow.

At the current PE of just 10.8, every dollar that goes towards share repurchase contributes a 9.3% earnings yield. Coupled with a low but growing dividend yield, McKesson’s recession-resistant business offers at least low double-digit annual returns.

Key Risks

A key risk that comes to mind when evaluating the drug distributors is the cost of opioid litigation. Full-year opioid-related costs were $232M, including $150 million in litigation costs and $82 million in settlement costs. While future settlements are uncertain, the company has more than sufficient free cash flow to cover these costs with mid-point 2021 guidance of $2.5 billion in FCF.

Another risk factor is intense competitive pressures in the drug distribution business, as evidenced by the low margins. However, the big 3 players have well-entrenched relationships with hospitals and pharmacies, and I believe low margins actually serve as a defensive moat by helping to deter new entrants from entering the market due to the massive economies of scale required to make the business profitable.

Summary

McKesson operates a recession-resistant business that has survived and thrived during SARS, H1N1, and the Great Recession. The company’s latest results reinforced this belief with strong revenue growth and profitability. I believe that shares are undervalued at the current price of $156.86 with a PE of just 10.8.

I estimate the company is worth at least $174 per share, putting it at a PE of 12. This would make it in line with its smaller competitor AmerisourceBergen, and equates a one-year 12% total return including dividends with compelling risk-adjusted potential for low double-digit annual returns thereafter.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.