It's Time For A Breather - The Market Is Vulnerable For A Pullback

This reaction of rest and renewal within an upward trend is an important interlude, allowing the forces of supply (sellers) and demand (buyers) to balance out.

"To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under heaven....a time to plant, and a time to reap;...A time to acquire, and a time to lose; a time to keep, and a time to cast away; (Selected from Ecclesiastes 3: 1-8) "Do I contradict myself? I contain multitudes!" (Walt Whitman)

The market price of stocks is a never-ending struggle for price discovery by the forces of supply and demand. When these forces become over-extended in one direction, a healthy respite occurs as participants temporarily 'pull back' to evaluate current positions and assess their next move. A period of rest is just as essential as the movement forward. Or as the children in the back of the car might say, "Are we there yet?"

Like the moon revolving around the sun, this waxing and waning is how natural forces move through time. It's how we learn; and how we reflect on our learning too. It is rarely, if ever, linear. It is a spiral.

In technical analysis, an index's 50-day moving average is considered the best example of that market's near term thoughts on its own progression. Remember, the market is not a faceless scatter-shot of green and red prices dancing across a computer screen. It is the sum total of millions of decisions being made simultaneously on a global scale. 50 days is the latest thoughts and the vote count. 200 days is the long term opinion and the weight on the scale.

Lately, the voting has been thundering-away on the bell, louder and louder, the bullish weight on the scale is getting heavier too. The Republic of Bulls has been rocking. But this moonshot rally needs a time to consolidate, and I think that time could be now.

The charts are saying that the long-term trend remains intact, but the near term rally is over-extended. Ergo, a pullback is in the making. Some of you have been arguing this for months, the only difference being I believe the rest will be temporary, not a new leg down.

Let's look at some charts:

SPX Small Cap 600

The long-term trend of the SPX small-caps remains up. And it has had a recent burst too. 25% of these stocks are in a confirmed long-term trend. But the 50 day moving average is another story entirely.

On Friday morning, May 29th, fully 90% of the stocks in this index were above their 50 day moving average. While enthusiasm and strength are welcome signs that power, buyer-interest and demand behind are behind a rally, the probability that it will continue with the same intensity in the short term is almost nil.

The 90% level is a very strong ceiling. A pullback to the 50% level would be a welcome respite and a chance to rebuild the internal energy again. Estimated time for that? 5 to 10 trading days.

NYSE (2,800 companies)

A similar story is told on the NYSE. A nascent long term trend is forming. That's great for the bulls. It has recently risen from 12% of total stocks into a confirmed uptrend of 21.26% (above 200-day moving average).

But the near-term reading of its 50 day moving average is just under 90%. And it too is beginning to pull back from the highs. The same pattern holds: overbought near term, oversold long term. The law of supply and demand is shifting towards buyers, but it has a long way to go before the greater market has become fully-engaged like the DOW and Nasdaq 100-led rally. See below.

Dow 30 Industrials

The Dow Jones Industrials has outperformed the NYSE and the SPX 600 by 15 points on a nominal basis, or about 50% better for the stocks in that index above their small cap brethren. Regardless, it is easy to see on the Dow chart that it has more room to run before its long-term trend could be considered "overvalued".

But the near term chart?

A space-shot! 97% of those large cap Dow stocks are overbought in the near term. It is unsustainable at this level.

Nasdaq 100

The Nasdaq 100 (NDX) at 71% for all stocks above the 200-day moving average is fast-approaching the most overbought it has been in 3 years.

The near-term 50-day moving average is above its highest level of the last 3 years (98%), which is saying a lot, even for the mighty Nasdaq 100 (NDX). The Nasdaq 100 has been the leader in the coronavirus recovery rally. But the degree of demand over supply in these stocks shows how far they have run ahead of the rest of the pack. Some would say way too far.

An economy is composed of all its parts, each one as necessary as the other to integrate a functioning whole. This is a simple analogy, but we need our Achilles to walk, our tongue to speak and our hands to make things. A style of momentum-investing that focuses on narrowly-defined sectors (to the exclusion of most others) creates mismatches of great import for value investors.

This rally - which is really just a proxy for investment capital being shared and made available to companies - either spreads out, or it will fizzle. I think this is why so many disgruntled market observers call the current infatuation with the FAANGS a Tulip-mania.

How exclusive has the decade-long infatuation with large cap growth stocks been over small cap value stocks? The largest in 20 years. To explore this further, see Link. The 10 year return for Large Caps is 300%. For small cap value, it's been 117%, a difference of 183%.

The current gap between the two is approximately 34% (1 year out-performance of large cap growth over small cap value.)

Clearly there is room for mean reversion here. But over the last 40 years, the out-performance of small cap value over large cap growth was a fact. The relatively-recent and under-performing small caps have lost more relative value this year (in terms of Large Cap growth) than previous years.

Dow Jones Transportations

The Dow Jones Transportations (DJT) has risen 22% in the last 10 trading days. Its price is resting just below its most recent channel high at 8969. The current chart is an example of a repeating price-action pattern: higher highs. It is so uniform in fact, that you can draw a line through the 5 peaks. It is at peak in price, peak in the MACD indicator, and just below peak in RSI.

SPX Homebuilder Index (XHB)

The homebuilder index has topped-out on its price channel plus its two momentum indicators (RSI and MACD). I would be looking for a 15-20% pullback in these names: Tri-Pointe (TPH), KB Home (KBH), Toll Brothers (TOL), and Lennar (LEN), and then they would be an add. I think they eventually will exceed their 52-week highs over the course of the summer.

Lennar (LEN)

A clear leader in the homebuilder and multi-family residential communities sector, you can see that Lennar (LEN) has had a terrific run off the bottom from the March lows (170%). It is approaching its March, 2020 highs. I think Lennar will need time to consolidate its gains here. It also appears as if holders of the stock are selling into the strength of the share price.

US Global Jets ETF (JETS)

The airlines have had a terrific run-up over the last 8 days and are now perched just below the boundary of their upper range. They have approached this resistance 4 times previously. Although the airlines are currently range bound, I think that is about to change.

A few things are evident in this chart: steady accumulation of new buyers (see volume below). And off the chart (not visible here) is a steady sequential increase in TSA Passenger traffic. After a pullback of maybe 18% (to $13-$14), I think the next run higher would be a break above the range that the airline sector has been trapped in for almost 10 weeks.

The airlines would be a buy on this pullback. Of the two names I have covered in the past - Southwest (LUV), and Spirit (SAVE) - I would add to those positions on a 15% - 18% pullback. These stocks are so volatile, it could happen in just a couple of days. See blank box in chart below.

In conclusion, the last 10 weeks have been a great run, but it is time to consider the strong probability of a pullback, thus allowing the fundamentals an opportunity to catch up with the stocks.

By focusing on price and only price, we don't have to worry about the why. We just need to watch what the prices will do. The last week of June will be window-dressing for Q2, and the next 3 weeks will be Wall Street's chance to finagle setups for the back half of the year. The summer rally usually occurs around the end of June and extends into July. A pullback here would be a great setup for that.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAVE, OKE, DSSI, CARR, NCLH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Article submitted for publication on May 31, 2020