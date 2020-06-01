The current valuation already accounts for the spectrum value, while a highly levered balance sheet leaves little margin of safety for investors.

The recent pullback in DISH Network's (NASDAQ:DISH) shares following COVID-19 seems warranted to me. With both funding concerns for its wireless venture and COVID-19-induced weakness looming large, it seems unclear at this point if DISH's plans for its spectrum (sale or develop a 5G wireless business) will translate into substantial value creation for equity holders. With DISH's c. 90 MHz of mainly mid-band spectrum already well accounted for in current valuations, I am neutral on DISH shares for now.

Q1 Sees Above-Par Revenues, But the Bottom Line Was Rather Light

DISH reported a rather strong revenue result of $3.2 billion (+0.9% Y/Y) for the quarter, which was ahead of consensus of $3.15 billion on a stronger ARPU of ~$89, as pay-TV ARPU rose +4.4% Y/Y on a shift in subscriber mix away from Sling, and a price hike at Sling and DISH TV.

Source: 10-Q Filing

However, EBITDA remained light at $286 million, though I would note this includes a c. $356 million impairment charge related to the narrowband-IoT project and the T1 and D1 satellites. Adjusted for the non-cash impairment charge, EBITDA (pre-share based compensation) would have been $667 million (+10% Y/Y), above consensus estimates of $625 million.

Source: 10-Q Filing

DISH's EBITDA will be supported in upcoming quarters as management plans to recalibrate its investments, with cost-cutting efforts such as staff reductions (in April) and lower marketing expenses. On the other hand, potential headwinds such as widespread unemployment could weigh on EBITDA as bad debt expenses rise. In Q1, for example, DISH has already taken a c. $21 million increase in its allowance for credit losses due to COVID-19.

Source: 10-Q Filing

DISH's reported EPS of $0.14 for the quarter was also impacted by the impairment, resulting in a miss relative to the $0.55 consensus bar. On a fully diluted basis (including the dilutive impact of convertible notes and stock awards), EPS stood at $0.14 for the quarter.

Source: 10-Q Filing

Sling TV Drives Underwhelming Sub Performance

Overall, Pay TV subs for the quarter saw net losses of 413k, far wider than the 259k net losses last year, as wider losses at Sling TV offset narrowing sub losses at DISH TV.

Q1 '19 Q2 '19 Q3 '19 Q4 '19 Q1 '20 Total Beginning Subscribers 12,322 12,063 12,032 12,180 11,986 Total Net Additions (259) (31) 148 (194) (413) Total Ending Subscribers 12,063 12,032 12,180 11,986 11,323 % Growth -8.3% -7.4% -3.8% -2.7% -6.1%

Source: Company Data

By segment, DISH satellite experienced surprisingly resilient sub losses of 132k, a notable improvement over last year's 266k on a 20 bps Y/Y improvement in the churn rate to 1.54%, and higher gross adds at 56k Y/Y to 299k. Note that the result excluded the removal of 250k commercial accounts from its Pay TV sub base, which the company expects to reactivate in the coming quarters. This makes sense to me as the timing shift means they will be counted as gross adds in later quarters, though the metric will be worth keeping an eye on.

Q1 '19 Q2 '19 Q3 '19 Q4 '19 Q1 '20 Total Beginning Subscribers 9,905 9,639 9,560 9,494 9,394 Total Net Additions (266) (79) (66) (100) (132) Total Ending Subscribers 9,639 9,560 9,494 9,394 9,012 % Growth -11.1% -10.3% -7.7% -5.2% -6.5%

Source: Company Data

Meanwhile, Sling TV's net losses of 281k for the quarter are a concern, as disruption to sports programming (football/Nascar) as a result of COVID-19 and a c. 20% rate increase in January, weighed on the subscriber trends. Based on the Q1 data, I expect a muted outlook for Sling TV subscriber trends in 2020, as competition within streaming intensifies and with no clear timeline for sports programming to resume.

Q1 '19 Q2 '19 Q3 '19 Q4 '19 Q1 '20 Total Beginning Subscribers 2,417 2,424 2,472 2,686 2,637 Total Net Additions 7 48 214 (49) (281) Total Ending Subscribers 2,424 2,472 2,686 2,637 2,356 % Growth 5.3% 5.5% 13.3% 9.1% -2.8%

Source: Company Data

No Material Update Around the Wireless Business

Investors buying into the DISH wireless story will have to wait a bit longer. While management continues to plan for its national wireless build, the c. $10 billion of investment needed for a high capacity network buildout is a major hurdle.

Bulls will be encouraged that the national 5G network buildout is on track, with a targeted service launch by year-end and a postpaid business launch set for a year from now. But DISH's balance sheet is a concern as including convertible debt and capital lease obligations, DISH's net debt/EBITDA remained considerable at 4.5x in 2019. A likely decline in 2020 EBITDA, coupled with wireless capex needs, looks set to delay its de-leveraging efforts.

2016 2017 2018 2019 Consolidated EBITDA $3,164.3 $2,826.9 $2,859.6 $2,509.5 Gross Debt Leverage 5.2x 5.8x 5.3x 5.7x Net Debt Leverage 3.4x 5.1x 4.6x 4.5x

Source: Company Data

Considering DISH has access to the T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) network for seven years under its MVNO agreement, it has a great deal of flexibility and leeway in a potential partnership. DISH is presently looking into commercially leasing the 600 MHz spectrum back to T-Mobile and is currently in talks with both TMUS and the DoJ. Considering the added uncertainties from COVID-19, fiscal 2020 looks set to be a planning year for DISH's network plans, with the focus likely to be on successfully integrating the Boost and Sprint prepaid assets.

Current Valuation Offers Limited Margin of Safety

Assuming a c. 4x 2021 EBITDA multiple on the core satellite TV business ($7 billion EV) c. $0.7 per MHzPOP for DISH's spectrum holdings (c. $21 billion EV), this would result in an equity value of c. $34 (c. 9% upside) after accounting for the debt and tax implications. I would be hesitant about buying into DISH, however, without a wider margin of safety, as the valuation outcome is highly sensitive to assumptions around the spectrum valuation, which could go either way.

To be fair, I am not accounting for any additional value creation from a scenario where DISH becomes the fourth wireless player, nor am I incorporating particularly aggressive assumptions around the spectrum value. Both of these factors present significant upside risks to the stock, though macroeconomic risks on both the consumer and SMB also present considerable downside risks to the valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.