Central Bank Week In Review For 5/25-5/29

The Fed released the latest Beige Book, which offered a very dour assessment of the economy (emphasis added):

Economic activity declined in all Districts – falling sharply in most – reflecting disruptions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Consumer spending fell further as mandated closures of retail establishments remained largely in place during most of the survey period. Declines were especially severe in the leisure and hospitality sector, with very little activity at travel and tourism businesses. Auto sales were substantially lower than a year ago, although several Districts noted recent improvement. A majority of Districts reported sharp drops in manufacturing activity, and production was notably weak in auto, aerospace, and energy-related plants. Residential home sales plunged due in part to fewer new listings and to restrictions on home showings in many areas. Construction activity also fell as new projects failed to materialize in many Districts. Commercial real estate contacts mentioned that a large number of retail tenants had deferred or missed rent payments. Bankers reported strong demand for PPP loans. Agricultural conditions worsened, with several Districts reporting reduced production capacity at meat-processing plants due to closures and social distancing measures. Energy activity plummeted as firms announced oil well closures, which led to historically low levels of active drilling rigs. Although many contacts expressed hope that overall activity would pick-up as businesses reopened, the outlook remained highly uncertain and most contacts were pessimistic about the potential pace of recovery.

The above paragraph shouldn't be surprising since the entire economy has ground to a halt as a result of country-wide lockdown orders.

Is the Phillips Curve gone? Perhaps (emphasis added):

But central bankers have learned a lesson over the past decade that could inform how they respond when economies reopen, the recovery picks up steam and unemployment falls. Instead of trying to offset very-low unemployment with higher interest rates, as they did between 2015 and 2018, they may simply remain patient when the job market begins to heal, humbled by the realization that the old inflationary rules seem to no longer apply. That could leave interest rates, which have been set at near-zero since officials abruptly slashed them at a series of emergency meetings in March, at rock-bottom for years as the labor market mends.

It's been assumed that the Fed will keep rates low for the foreseeable future. However, the above passage indicates that, as of now, the Fed is comfortable with keeping rates at low levels for an even longer time. It may also mean that the Fed will be more comfortable using its quantitative easing program, believing that it has a lower chance of causing inflation.

Some economists are theorizing we could see a post-COVID-19 inflation spike that would go like this (emphasis added):

The public health crisis caused by Covid-19 comes to an end, with either a vaccine or more reliable treatments. People rush to stores and restaurants and resume buying, with lots of pent-up demand after months in quarantine. Meanwhile, a wave of shutdowns leaves shortages across the economy: factories that haven’t been producing, crops rotting in fields, international supply chains freezing up as nations turn inward and globalization reverses. When those trends run head-on into a huge increase in federal deficits and money creation by central banks aimed at containing the economic crisis, too much money will be sloshing around the economy relative to what is being produced, and prices will rise.

Even if this does occur, I don't see this causing a permanent increase in inflation. Should this scenario play out, I would expect supply to pick up, quickly absorbing demand. And with capacity utilization so low... ... there is plenty of dormant capacity to absorb the uptick in activity without causing inflation.

Inflation is a non-issue at this point: The chart on the left shows the Y/Y percentage change CPI while the chart on the right shows core CPI. Even though both dropped sharply in the latest report, neither was a concern before the drop. Overall CPI fluctuated between 1.5% and just below 3% for three years while the core rate bounced between 1.7% and 2.35%. The same trend exists for median CPI (left) and the 16% trimmed mean number (right) from the Cleveland Fed. Although the levels for both were higher than the overall and core CPI numbers, neither shows an upward trend.

Conclusion: The Fed is at the beginning of what will likely be a long easing of rates. Unless there is a prolonged inflationary spike, it's hard to see the Fed raising rates, unless that spike occurs after growth has been strong for at least a few quarters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.