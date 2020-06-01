Image source

Home improvement stores have proven to be a respite from an economy that is reeling from nationwide shutdowns in recent months. The industry has seen a surge in demand take hold as homeowners have pulled forward projects that may have otherwise waited while they are stuck inside their homes. That’s been great news for Lowe’s (LOW) as the company has seen its revenue and earnings soar thus far in 2020. However, with shares making new highs and what I believe will be a temporary bump in demand, it looks like it is time to take profits.

I believe my cautiousness is supported by the accumulation/distribution line, seen above, which shows investors whether a rally or selloff is nearing exhaustion. When price action and the A/D line diverge, it is worth noting. In the case of Lowe’s, the A/D has never confirmed the rally off of the March lows, and if we look back to last year, the A/D line is nowhere near its former highs. That makes me a bit concerned the buyers are drying up, but we will see.

Temporary gains

My primary concern about how Lowe’s has been bid up in recent weeks is that if demand has been driven by shutdowns – which it very obviously has been based upon the Q1 report – that implies that demand has almost certainly been pulled forward, not increased. In other words, when the economies of the various US states are reopened, it stands to reason that there would be no positive impact for Lowe’s and indeed, it may be a slightly negative one if consumers have more choice in where to go and spend their money again.

Below, we have revenue actuals for the past two years, as well as estimates for this year and next year, all in millions of dollars.

Source: TIKR.com

Revenue growth has been muted in the past few years as Lowe’s has been constantly outperformed by rival Home Depot (HD). However, Lowe’s stands to gain this year as COVID-19 has caused it to see rapidly increasing demand. The problem is that next year, and any year beyond that, I struggle to see any reason why Lowe’s won’t just return to low single-digit growth, as is currently forecast.

Lowe’s store base has been stagnant for some time, so its revenue growth is always very closely tied to comparable sales, as we can see below.

Source: TIKR.com

This makes it more difficult to grow revenue because retailers that open lots of stores can virtually guarantee strong top line growth simply by making the footprint bigger. Lowe’s has been at its saturation point for some time, meaning that all it can do is try and make existing stores more productive. It’s been doing that, but we’re talking about very small levels of additional productivity. This year will see a spike, but it is going to be transitory.

In addition to demand simply being pulled forward, Lowe’s will incur additional costs to operate, and indeed, already is to some extent. Lowe’s is certainly not alone in this, because retailers of all kinds are operating with reduced hours, additional cleaning procedures, limits on how many people can be in the store at one time, etc.

In addition to these costs, Lowe’s has raised debt in recent weeks to cover unexpected costs and boost liquidity, but these actions have consequences as well.

Source: TIKR.com

Above, we have interest expense in millions of dollars, and as you can see, Lowe’s spends heavily servicing its debt. Interest expense was just under $700 million last year, but is slated to increase to more than $800 million this year. The ~$125 million change comes directly from earnings, and with less than 800 million shares outstanding, it means we’ll see ~15 cents of negative EPS impact from increased interest expense.

That may not sound like much, but it stops the company growing earnings as quickly as it otherwise would have, and with share repurchases now suspended indefinitely – all the way through 2020 at a minimum – the impact becomes greater on a per-share basis.

I’m not suggesting Lowe’s cannot handle its new debt, because it could have added many times as much debt as it did. What I am suggesting is that for a stock that continues to move up in a straight line, there are some potential issues that appear to be ignored by the market today, that will impact EPS growth.

Priced for perfection

Lowe’s has never achieved parity with Home Depot when it comes to earnings multiples because the simple fact is that Home Depot regularly outperforms Lowe’s. Comparable sales and margin growth have been better over the long-term for Home Depot, and shareholders were rewarded commensurately.

That means that Lowe’s has always appeared cheap against its rival, but the valuation has continued to move higher since the March bottom, and as we can see below, Lowe’s is now at 20 times this year’s earnings.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Lowe’s has spent most of the past five years in the area of 17 to 19 times earnings, so a multiple of 20 implies that investors believe something has changed to make the stock more valuable. While I agree Lowe’s is more valuable right now, I also think the reason it is more valuable is because the surge in demand is temporary. As such, I don’t want to pay a higher multiple for a stock than is warranted for the long term because of a short-term increase in demand.

Lowe’s is a fantastic business, and it is rising to the challenge during this crisis. I have no doubt that Lowe’s will continue to perform well in the coming years, but I also think investors have priced too much into the current valuation. It appears to me you’ll be able to buy Lowe’s more cheaply when the inevitable pullback comes, so I recommend not chasing shares at $130.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.