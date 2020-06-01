The company might swing to free cash flows in H2-2020 as oil prices rise to more than $30 per barrel and quarterly CapEx drops to an average of just $183 million.

Continental Resources (CLR) has reduced drilling activity substantially, and its production will likely decline sharply in the second quarter. The company might report an even bigger loss in Q2-2020 as compared to Q1-2020 and burn cash flows. Things will likely begin to improve from the second half of 2020 as Continental Resources gets some support from oil prices, although debt-related concerns might continue to weigh on the stock.

The oil price environment has become weak and highly volatile. In less than two months, the settlement price of WTI futures fell from around $30 per barrel to historic lows of negative $37.63 and recovered to $31 at the time of this writing. Although prices have surged in the past few weeks as demand returned after some countries eased lockdown restrictions and production cuts from virtually all major oil-producing countries alleviated oversupply concerns, WTI is still far below the 2020 peak of more than $60 per barrel. Granted, the oil price outlook is looking better now as compared to two months ago due to the improvement in the commodity's demand-supply fundamentals, but there's still no tangible reason for celebration.

The virus has wrought considerable damage to the energy industry by wiping out a large chunk of oil demand, and it could take a while before consumption climbs back to pre-crisis levels. As the coronavirus continues to spread in several parts of the world, the risk of a second wave of COVID-19 infections and its negative impact on oil demand cannot be ruled out. I think oil prices might remain subdued until we get a health solution that helps in containing or treating COVID-19.

The US shale oil producers are preparing for a tough future. They have slashed capital budgets, shut in production for at least a couple of months, and are now focusing on conserving cash flows and protecting balance sheets. EOG Resources (EOG), one of the largest shale oil producers, is shutting as much as 125,000 bpd of oil production in May, which is equivalent to a quarter of the company's Q1-2020 US oil production. Plains All American Pipeline (PAA), the leading Permian Basin-focused crude oil pipeline operator, is expecting a million bpd reduction in output for May from the region. Meanwhile, oil production in North Dakota's Bakken Shale play could drop by 510,000 bpd as operators shut in 7,500 wells, as per a report from the state's Department of Mineral Resources. Continental Resources, Bakken's leading oil producer, is cutting production more aggressively than its peers.

Continental Resources has significantly reduced drilling activity, bringing its total rig count from 20 units from the beginning of 2020 to five currently, and expects to end the year with just four rigs - two in its core Bakken play and two in the South (Oklahoma) region. The company has removed all stimulation crews from Bakken and will keep just one crew in Oklahoma for the remainder of the year. Moreover, the company initially said it will voluntarily curtail its crude oil production for April and May by 30%, but it has since updated this forecast and now expects to reduce May oil production by 70% (60% overall on a boe basis).

Continental Resources produced an average of 200,671 bopd in the first quarter, but its oil production may drop to approximately 140,000 bpd in April and 60,000 bpd in May, as per my estimate. If the company brings some of that production back on-line in June due to the improvement in oil prices and its monthly output increases to 100,000 bpd, then it might end the second quarter with an average oil output of 100,200 bpd. This would depict large drops of 50% from Q1-2020 and 48% from Q2-2019.

This means that Continental Resources is on track to post a big drop in production. This reduction will coincide with a large decline in realized prices for crude oil, with WTI averaging below $30 per barrel so far in the second quarter. By comparison, Continental Resources realized much higher oil prices of almost $40 in Q1-2020 and $55 in Q2-2019. These double-digit drops in production and realized prices might push the company's earnings further into the red, particularly for Q2-2020. It reported an adjusted net loss of $0.08 per share for Q1-2020 and will likely report a bigger loss for Q2-2020.

Also, Continental Resources doesn't hedge its oil production as a rule. That's in contrast to a majority of its peers, such as Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) and Devon Energy (DVN), which actively hedge their output to protect their future cash flows from the risk of an unexpected drop in oil prices. Continental Resources, however, has no downside protection, and its future cash flows are fully exposed to the oil price weakness.

Continental Resources reported $535 million of cash flow from operations for Q1-2020 (ahead of working cap. changes), which will also likely drop considerably in Q2-2020. The operating cash flows likely won't be enough to fund all of the capital expenditures. As a result, the company might burn cash flows. It faced approximately $100 million of cash flow shortfall in Q1-2020, as per my calculation after accounting for around $650 million of CapEx and $16 million of net contributions from non-controlling interest. It will likely face a cash flow deficit in the second quarter as well.

In my view, Continental Resources has ample liquidity to finance this deficit. By the end of April, the company had around $1 billion of liquidity, consisting of $500 million of cash reserves and $562 million of borrowing available under the $1.5 billion revolving credit facility. This should help meet any short-term funding requirements.

That being said, I think with the oil prices improving to more than $30 per barrel, Continental Resources might start generating free cash flows from the second half of the year, eliminating the need to tap into the liquidity.

Remember, Continental Resources is one of the lowest-cost oil producers in the US. It has an enviable cost structure marked by the lowest cash costs, drill bit F&D costs, and operating WTI breakeven price among its oil-weighted peers. It has also implemented massive cuts in its drilling program, which allowed the company to reduce its 2020 CapEx budget by 55% from its original forecast to $1.2 billion. In my view, the company likely needs WTI oil prices of around $27-29 a barrel to balance cash flows with the reduced capital budget and declining production. If oil prices hold their ground above $30 per barrel, then I expect Continental Resources to start generating some free cash flows from H2-2020, particularly if the company also brings some of its volumes back on-line.

Continental Resources' ability to generate free cash flows is also underpinned by the fact that its capital expenditures will decline sharply in H2-2020. The company has already spent 55% of this year's CapEx budget in the first quarter. This means that it will spend 45% of CapEx through the end of the year, or an average of roughly $183 million per quarter. As a result, its cash outflows as capital expenditures could decline from $833 million in H1-2020 to $366 million in H2-2020, as per my estimate. Barring any unexpected decline in oil prices, this large drop in spending might help push the company to free cash flows.

That being said, I don't expect Continental Resources to report robust levels of free cash flows as it did previously. The company booked $654 million of free cash flows in 2018 and $608 million in 2020, but these results came with WTI averaging above $65 (2018) and $55 (2019). In the current $30s a barrel oil price environment and without any protection from crude oil hedges, the free cash flows for H2-2020 will likely be modest at best. Moreover, there is also a risk that the free cash flows in H2-2020 might not be enough to make up for the cash flow deficit the company might face in H1-2020. As a result, Continental Resources might still end the year with negative free cash flows.

This also means the free cash flows are not going to strengthen its balance sheet, and the company might continue operating with above-average levels of debt. Its long-term debt has climbed from $5.32 billion at the end of last year to $5.96 billion at the end of the first quarter. This translates into a debt-to-equity ratio of around 93%, which is higher than the large-cap peer median of 52%, as per my calculation. It is facing near-term debt maturities related to 5% senior notes of $1.1 billion due in September 2022, followed by 4.5% senior notes worth $1.46 billion in April 2023. This debt wall could become a major problem if oil prices fail to recover meaningfully through 2021. In this case, the company might have to find a way to either extend its maturities by taking refinancing measures or selling some of its assets to help repay the debt.

The above-average levels of debt, combined with a lack of hedges, make Continental Resources a high-beta oil play. In my opinion, investors should play defense in the weak and volatile oil price environment and avoid the high-risk exploration and production stocks like Continental Resources. Its shares have tumbled by 56% in the last six months, underperforming the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP), which fell by 34% in the same period. The company's shares are priced 8.34x in terms of EV/EBITDA (forward) multiple, above sector median of 7.93x, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. They are not undervalued, and I don't see any compelling reason to buy this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.