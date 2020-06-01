The Economy As Follow My Leader - China First

We've thus no experience and don't know how it is going to turn out. All we can do is look to those earlier in the process than ourselves and hope.

As we keep saying no one has ever done this before, deliberately close down an economy for a couple or few months.

I know I've said this before

We really just don't know how all of this is going to turn out. No one ever has closed down an economy before, so we don't know how difficult it is to open one up again. Might be that it's as easy as the lockdown was. Then we told everyone to go home. Now we tell them all to come back and it'll be just like it was. Well, maybe, and no one does think it'll be exactly like that.

Alternatively maybe just putting things on ice for a bit permanently destroys them. We can't turn the economy back on again that is; we've got to go build it again anew at that same old boring rate of 2% and 3% a year we did first time around.

Broadly speaking, that first is the V-shaped recovery, and the second the L shaped. Neither of them are going to be entirely true. Some economic capacity will undoubtedly be lost, but not all of it. We want to know which one we're going to be closer to.

China's our example

Up until now at least China has been our only possible example. The only place that was significantly ahead of us in the cycle of close-down and reopen. Sure, we don't trust official Chinese statistics much, but there are private sector ones available, and they, broadly at least, back each other up.

As I've been saying about them this past couple of months, we seem to be closer to a V-shaped recovery than anything else. Most Chinese production is now up and running. The one still bleak spot is exports and that's because we're all still closed down.

We open up again and that should rise for them - which is nice for them. The point of this for our own economies is though that we don't seem to be seeing any significant and permanent loss of economic capacity. We're this much closer to that V-shaped recession.

The Bank of England

The Bank of England is saying much the same about the UK economy:

Britain's economy is on course for a shallower recession than feared after a series of surveys showed business activity has recovered at a modest rate, the Bank of England's chief economist said.

And:

Mr. Haldane argued that early signs such as surveys are "coming in a shade better" than the Bank's scenario, which already predicted a V-shaped recovery in activity where little long-term damage is done to the economy.

OK, for all that's worth, it's more of a political statement than a hard analysis of the numbers.

Global SMI

We also have the global sales managers' index. At first sight, this looks absolutely horrendous (no link as it's from a paid subscription site):

(Global SMI from World Economics)

It's difficult to pick much other than gloom out of that. And yet in the details there is this:

January to April Sales Managers Survey data for China has reflected a major shrinkage in economic activity (since confirmed by other data). May has seen something of a bounce back in some sectors , with many people back at work, and many manufacturing and service industries consequently able to produce near their pre-Covid peak, but the headline Sales Managers Index remains below the crucial 50 level signalling continuing recession.

It's not perfect, but it is a heck of a lot better than some predictions. Note "many" not "all" allied with pre-Covid peak. But the worst predictions are that we're going to lose, permanently, some 20% or so of our economy. This is looking much more like, after a few more months of this recovery, the permanent loss is going to be near nothing.

OK, a little explanation. Just about nobody thinks that in a time period of less than decades we're going to get where we would have been without Covid. We're not going to make up the growth that we would have had without it. But the current stock market pricing is that we're going to come out of this - in a few months' time - at lower than we were when we went in. In the short term, that's obviously true, whether it is in the medium is what the whole V and L thing is all about.

As to the US, we'd expect to see recovery - like China's - starting in Q3, and we'd equally expect much of the economy to be back where it was by the end of that quarter, even if the entire thing isn't entirely back to pre-Covid levels. The advantage the US will have in the recovery is that everyone else will be or will have already perhaps been recovering. There won't be that drag of no one wanting to buy exports that is.

My view

As I've been saying here I expect this to be a shatteringly deep recession but a short one. At the most simplistic level, if we know what's causing a recession, then we stop doing that, then we'll stop having a recession.

Looking at the question in a little more detail we have that example of China going a few months before us. Production is back up and running more quickly than the gloomier projections would have it.

The investor view

The current stock market prices reflect uncertainty as to whether we're going to have that V or that L shape. They're overvalued if it's going to be the L; under if V. The more weight we put on this opinion that it's going to be the V, then the more we should be thinking the markets are too low.

At this stage of a recovery this is, of course, still substantial risk. One of the most common causes of company failure is actually over-trading, where the capital base cannot support an increase in turnover. That's something that happens disturbingly often in the recovery from a slump. So, the investing mantra at this point is to go for boring solidity. Old, established companies with deep, deep, capital reserves. They're likely to be paying - as the oil companies I've mentioned here - good dividends at present. And who wouldn't want to lock away 6% and 8% yields for the long term?

There will come a time when we want to switch to small-cap and growth stocks but it ain't yet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.