I present a bull and bear case - but favour the bull. There is a reasonable case for waiting for better entry price, however.

Depending on your point of view, Illumina is either significantly overvalued, or one of the most exciting growth stories to buy into - even at current price.

As such, the company has a high P/E ratio of 56x and its market cap relative to sales volumes is exceptionally high.

After suffering an alarming dip in March on COVID-19 fears Illumina has bounced back, gaining 77% to trade at $363 at time of writing.

Investment Thesis

In my last note on Illumina (ILMN) I was bearish on the stock, suggesting that the company was overvalued at its then price of $313, and that a fairer price for the company, based on fundamental analysis, would be in the region of $250.

This provoked a strong reaction from many readers who pointed out that the high share price of the company was based on the likely future value of the company's products, its commanding market share, the strong growth potential of the underlying industry, and, they might also have added, the very high markup the company achieves on sales of its products, which implies a sharp and capable management.

At first, it looked as though I was to be proven right as the company's stock price plunged at the height of the coronavirus-induced market sell-off, losing 35% to trade at 2-year lows of $230. But, in a strong sign of the strength of the market's goodwill towards the company, its stock price has roared back to a price of $373 at the time of writing, gaining nearly 60% in less than 2 months.

I have come to realise that Illumina is a company and a stock that cannot be judged by certain fundamentals. In 2019, for example, Illumina earned revenues of $3.5bn, which represents 6.6% of its market cap of $53.4bn at the time of writing.

Investment ratios of companies with market caps ranging from $30bn to $90bn. Source: my table using company historical financial information.

When I compared this to companies with market caps in a band between $30bn-$90bn, I found this to be an unusually low ratio. CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) for example, earned revenues of $256bn in 2019 - 72x more than Illumina - and yet CVS' market cap is only 1.6x that of Illumina's.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) - the health insurer - has a smaller market cap than Illumina despite its revenues in 2019 being 18x greater, whilst Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) earned 39x the revenues of Illumina in 2019, and yet Illumina's market cap is greater by 1.4x.

At first, this struck me as quite surprising - how could a company that generates so little revenue relative to market value be worth so much?

One reason is that the net profit margins that Illumina generates are amongst the best I have come across. In 2019, for every $100 the company earned, it kept $28. That is nearly 10x the figure that Walgreens keeps, for example, 7x more than Humana, and 4x more than even DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) - the only company I could find whose revenues to market cap ratio is smaller than Illumina's.

The other reason is the very high future value that the market places on Illumina's products. Returning to the table above, Illumina trades at a P/E of 54x, at least 2x more than any of the other companies except Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) (1.9x more) and DexCom, whose ratio of 325x at YE19 is almost anomalous.

Based on this analysis, there are 2 contrasting conclusions that can be drawn. One is that Illumina is drastically overvalued, and has had far too great an expectation placed upon it by the market, and ought to correct - based on reasonable Discounted Cash Flow analysis - to below $200.

The other is that Illumina is amongst the most exciting growth companies available to buy on the stock market today, with a monopolistic share of a market that will grow exponentially over the coming years, meaning that at its current price, the company is more likely undervalued than overvalued.

Another thing to note about Illumina is that it is a volatile stock that does not tend to trade at a consistent price for very long. The spread between its 52-week high and low is 48%, or $196-380; hence making a call on Illumina is both necessary, given that it is unlikely to remain at current price for any length of time, and very tricky, given the regular peaks and troughs the stock price goes through.

As such, in the rest of this article I will try to present both a bull case and a bear case for Illumina, and finally a conclusion. Analyst's consensus 1-year price target for the stock is $331, with a high of $380 and low $290. In the short term, I think the stock may suffer if the COVID-19 crisis threatens a second-wind. If not, I believe Illumina stock may touch $410-420 before its next dip arrives.

Illumina - the bull case: monopolistic market share, exponential growth potential

In many ways Illumina can be compared to early personal computer manufacturers such as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) or Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Declining cost of genome sequencing thanks to technology. Source: Illumina presentation at JPMorgan Healthcare conference Jan '20.

By the turn of the century, these 2 companies had positioned themselves perfectly to take advantage of Moore's Law, which suggested that electronic devices double in speed and capability roughly every two years, as scientists discovered how to fit more and more transistors into a single chip.

Together, Apple and Microsoft controlled the market for personal computing and subsequently portable electronic devices, and got rich on the huge profits they generated by releasing better and better products, which kept them substantially ahead of the game. Today, as technology reaches the point where transistors - now about the size of atoms - simply cannot be built any smaller, these companies are branching out into other areas such as media, business management and health. It is possible that the two companies' best days - at least from a growth perspective - may be behind them.

Illumina is at the beginning of its journey, however, building and selling gene sequencing machines and accompanying consumable products, on behalf of research centres, both government and academic, the Life Sciences, Pharma and Biotechnology industries, and consumer genomics companies. It can certainly be argued that gene sequencing today is where the electronics industry was at the turn of the last century, and that Illumina's best days are ahead of it.

The cost of sequencing a genome today, ~$800, is just a fraction of what it was in 2010, ~$15,000, which opens up a plethora of commercial opportunities within a number of industries: everything from oncological research, to personal ancestry kits, DNA testing, medical records, non-invasive prenatal testing and a host of others.

Illumina has almost unprecedented control of this market with an estimated 70% share - something not even Microsoft or Apple achieved in their absolute heydays. The company has patents in place (more than 1,400) which last for up to 20 years, and has mastered the art of engineering better and better systems, developing expertise that rivals - Thermo Fisher (TMO), Agilent Technologies (A) or 10x Genomics (TXG), for example, have struggled to match.

Illumina progress of products. Source: Illumina presentation at JPMorgan Healthcare conference Jan '20.

Illumina quite simply dwarfs all of its sector rivals and, given the high barriers of entry to the gene-sequencing industry - which requires a unique and specialist knowledge of biotechnology, electronics and big-data analytics, has the power to squash (or acquire) new market entrants thanks to its huge market cap and very high levels of profitability.

As we can see above, Illumina is able to maintain high levels of interest in its products as well as recurring revenue streams as each new sequencer it releases is so superior to its predecessor as to make it practically obsolete, leaving companies with little choice but to purchase the latest products - again, much like the personal computer market during the 1990s and early 2000s.

This could be just the beginning. Illumina can take its pick from a variety of vast addressable markets which its products can help to transform. Direct-to-consumer is one - slowly, products in this space are migrating from the more gimmicky outer edge of this market - ancestry kits, for example - to self-diagnostic health kits, helping people identify when they may be at risk from certain diseases, enabling them to take preventive action. Medical centres is another - it is not inconceivable that one day, every child born anywhere in the world will have their genome sequenced and an electronic record created that will last for their entire lifetime.

Hence, when assessing the value of Illumina as a business, it is not really about studying sales volumes, short-term growth trends, or P/E ratios, but rather about understanding the firm grip that Illumina exerts over an industry that is estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 19% between 2017-2025 reaching $25.47bn by 2025.

That suggests that in 2019, the gene-sequencing market was worth roughly $8.9bn, and given Illumina's revenues in 2019 were $3.54bn, the company's share of the total market was ~40%. If we take the midpoint between 40% and the more common assumption that Illumina controls 70% of the market (55%) and project this share into 2025, we can see a scenario where the company generates >$14bn of revenues at YE25.

When I plug this growth into a DCF analysis model, using a WACC of 11.7% (10% expected market return), it returns a fair value price for Illumina shares of $405. On balance, this may be a conservative estimate.

Illumina - the bear case. Sluggish sales & competing technologies

Since I have made the bear case for Illumina before in my last post on the company, I will briefly recap here, with reference to the company's Q120 results.

Sales growth at the company is sluggish. Illumina posted revenues of $859m in Q120 - up 1.5% year on year, and bottom-line profits of $173m - a year-on-year decrease of 23%, whilst net profit margins also fell to just over 20%.

Illumina's management ascribed the relatively weak Q1 performance to lower sequencing system and sequencing consumables sales in China, which experienced its worst period of COVID-19 during the quarter, whilst shelter-in-place orders also started to affect EMEA and AMR revenues in March.

As such, management has decided to withdraw its 2020 financial guidance, suggesting that Q2 revenues will be more impacted by the pandemic than during Q1. That leaves Illumina facing another year of sluggish growth, and especially so for a company addressing such a large and diverse market.

A fundamental issue at this time (one that rarely presented a problem for Apple and Microsoft) could be the dearth of nailed-on use-cases for Illumina's products. Although the value proposition for gene-sequencing remains very strong, in the short-to-medium term it may be hard for Illumina to persuade its research and industry clients to keep upgrading their equipment and to keep purchasing the necessary consumables.

This leaves the door open for some of the more-enterprising, early-stage gene-sequencing companies I mentioned above to develop competing products, or even alternative use-cases for their products and perhaps undercut Illumina by changing the nature of the gene-sequencing landscape.

Illumina is actively trying to protect against this by launching a venture capital arm to invest in enterprising startups, bringing them in-house before they can erode the value of its market-leading technologies and superior client-base. But the recently failed bid for Pacific Life Sciences, for example - which cost Illumina $98m in termination fees - illustrates that the company will not have everything its own way. PacBio is developing long-form gene sequencing technologies, whilst Illumina is more focused on short form.

It is possible to imagine a scenario where Illumina misses a vital fork in the path that gene-sequencing takes towards realising its enormous potential, and ends up down a blind-alley, without any reliable, established revenue streams to fall back upon. But ultimately, I think the company's management will be too smart to fall into that type of trap. I base this conclusion on its exceptional control of the market to date, which has allowed it to deliver net profit margins of 25%, 24%, and 28% in 2017, 2018, and 2019, whilst keeping all of its competitors at arm's length.

Conclusion - Illumina is not too big to fail, but it is almost certainly too smart to fail

In conclusion, I cannot see Illumina botching its commanding share of such a valuable and progressive market, and provided you are convinced by the long-term value and viability of the gene-sequencing market, it's possible to forecast still further growth for the company, despite the headwinds created by coronavirus and the lack of a truly market-defining commercial product.

To industry insiders, Illumina has already developed several ground-breaking products and the fruits of the work being done with them will be what creates the long-term and large revenue streams the company may lack at this time. For those who still need convincing, there is plenty of information on markets-in-development in this comprehensive company presentation.

In terms of making an investment into Illumina, I believe there are two options. For those who failed to take advantage of the late-March price meltdown, the share price growth momentum has not been checked yet and there is still an opportunity to buy now and ride the gains all the way past $400, to perhaps $410 or $420 which is where I believe the stock price may be headed.

On the other hand, given the volatility of Illumina stock, there may also be a price dip in the offing, based on the significant disruption caused to the company by coronavirus, and my suspicion that we may face a "second wave," which will be hopefully be brief, but could drop the price of stocks like Illumina by 20-30% in my view.

It is worth bearing in mind that Illumina does not pay a dividend and as far as I am aware, is not engaged in any share buyback programs currently; so it's important to be confident about the long-term case for share price accretion. I believe that either buying now or waiting for a dip, long-term investors who acquire a position in 2020 - at a price below $375 - are likely to realise an above-average gain on their investment over medium to long-term.

Gain access to all of the market research and financial analytics used in the preparation of this article plus exclusive content and pharma, healthcare and biotech investment recommendations and research/analytics by subscribing to my channel, Haggerston BioHealth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.