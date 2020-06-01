One Cheer For Yield Curve Control
It's a mistake for the Fed to try to reduce long-term interest rates.
Lower interest rates are not, by themselves, expansionary.
Two reasons why I cheer for yield curve control.
Here's Bloomberg:
Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said policy makers are "thinking very hard" about targeting specific yields on Treasury securities as a way of ensuring borrowing costs stay at rock-bottom levels beyond keeping the benchmark interest rate near zero.
It's a mistake for the Fed to try to reduce long-term interest rates. In the vast majority of cases, falling long-term interest rates are associated with slower expected NGDP growth. Lower interest rates are not, by themselves, expansionary.
So why do I give one cheer for yield curve control? Two reasons:
- The policy might fail to reduce long-term rates.
- The technique used by the Fed is likely to be expansionary. Thus the Fed will try to reduce long-term rates by purchasing assets with newly created money. The newly created money has an expansionary effect, and if the policy is successful it will raise long-term interest rates.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.