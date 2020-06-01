REITs On Sale: Time To Buy Like It's 2009

Co-produced with Beyond Saving

At High Dividend Opportunities, Real Estates Investment Trusts (REITs) are one of our favorite asset classes. Our Income Method is dividend-centric, meaning that our goal is to receive a substantial portion of our total returns through dividends as opposed to selling stocks in order to realize gains. Through building a portfolio of high-yielding investments, we can collect a material amount of income that we can then redirect as we see fit. Sometimes that means reinvesting, sometimes that means taking cash out of our brokerage account for other purposes.

REITs come in two basic types, (1) equity REITs (aka property REITs), which actually own the deed to real estate and rent it, and (2) mortgage REITs, which will buy mortgages that are secured by real estate. Today, we are going to focus our discussion on equity REITs.

Equity REITs fit our goals like a glove. They tend to have much higher dividends than average corporations, thanks to tradition and tax law. REITs are not taxed at the corporate level. To maintain that right, they are required to distribute at least 90% of their taxable income to investors. Every REIT will distribute 90% of taxable income, and most REITs will distribute in excess of 100% of taxable income, as their cash flow is usually materially higher.

REITs have:

Favorable tax treatment at the corporate level and investor level

A history that beats the major indexes over the long term

An incredibly durable business model

The opportunity to diversify across extremely different sectors

It is hard to believe that a bit over 6 months ago, we were selling a lot of our REIT holdings and discussing how REITs were overpriced. Now, with the impact of COVID-19, the sector has underperformed and is full of great discounts all over the place. Many REITs are trading at valuations as low as they were in March 2009, the best time in history to be buying REITs.

So let's take a look at the advantages of REITs, current macro valuations and potential opportunities.

Tax Treatment

Real estate enjoys all sorts of favored tax treatment. One of the larger benefits at the corporate level is that real estate is "depreciated" so that the cost of the real estate can be deducted each year from income. However, as a general rule of thumb, real estate over time is strongly biased towards appreciating in value.

So, if you buy a $1 million property, 10 years later you will have deducted hundreds of thousands of dollars in "depreciation" that is recognized as an expense, only to turn around and sell the asset for $1.5 million. Instead of being taxed as income each year, all of the accumulated depreciation is now converted to a long-term capital gain, taxed at lower rates, which in turn can be deferred by reinvesting in a new property.

While REITs have an obligation to distribute 90% of their taxable income, depreciation lowers their taxable income so that cash flow is usually higher. This allows REITs to "overdistribute" on a regular basis, and since investors in REITs tend to be drawn towards dividends, the sector in general tends to be very generous with them. In times like today, we have seen some REITs cut their dividend to the legally required minimum in order to conserve cash.

As the old saying goes, nothing is certain except death and taxes. Since REITs are not taxed at the corporate level, the government isn't just letting that money go untaxed. The distributions are taxed as regular income to the investors.

Yet, even at that level, real estate gets a bone from the taxman. REIT distributions generally qualify as "pass-through" income. This means that investors can take the 199A deduction. This allows investors to deduct 20% of the dividend income that qualifies. Dividends that do not qualify for the 199A will usually be either "capital gains" which are passed along to the investor or "non-dividend distribution", aka "return of capital", which is not taxed at all and instead reduces the investor's cost basis, effectively deferring taxes until the investor sells. So, while REITs have little to no dividends that are "qualified", they do enjoy tax benefits.

History

For the past 20 years, equity REIT returns have been substantially higher than those of other major indexes. This includes March 2020, which was a particularly rough month for REITs.

(Source: NAREIT)

Equity REITs have had an astonishing 14.46% CAGR for 20 years. The best part, for our investing style, is that a very substantial portion of these returns have come in the form of income.

(Source: NAREIT)

REITs have proven to have periods of volatility. This was especially true in 2009, in the heart of a real estate-based recession. This has occurred again, as REITs have taken the brunt of COVID-19 on concerns that many tenants will not pay rent.

This impact is best visualized by looking at the yield spread to the 10-year treasury.

(Source: NAREIT)

The dividend yield spread is a good way of comparing the relative value to a "risk-free" investment, 10-year treasuries. We saw a very large spike up in March that is rivaled only by 2009. In hindsight, 2009 was a fantastic time to be buying REITs.

Data by YCharts

We believe that the market grossly underestimated the durability of REITs in the face of challenges. The market saw real estate troubles and REITs cutting dividends, so it sold off. Over the next two years, the results came in and they were not nearly as bad as the market had predicted. REITs were not filing bankruptcy, they resumed paying and started raising dividends back up, and growth took off. While the drop was more severe, REITs also had a much stronger recovery.

The market is making the same mistake again. It is afraid of REITs because many collected only a portion of April's rent, several REITs have reduced or even suspended their dividend, and so, the market has run in fear. Just like 2009, these issues are temporary. In a year, they will be in the rear-view mirror and dividends will be reinstated/raised, cash flows will be improving, and REITs will kick back into growth mode, leaving the market racing to catch up.

Incredibly Resilient

We are not going to say that REITs are indestructible, but we will note that the REIT structure is incredibly resilient. The reason is simple: real estate. REITs, by definition, own a lot of real estate, and in the world of lending, real estate is viewed as the best collateral around. It is the reason that individuals who might struggle to get a $40,000 loan on a car can get a $160,000 mortgage on a house. For a lender, getting possession of real estate is far from the worst possible result.

Most REITs have access to very large amounts of cash relative to their revenue. One of our more beaten-down picks, EPR Properties (EPR), was able to get liquidity of over $1.2 billion, more than two years of gross revenue, through a combination of cash on hand and drawing down on their revolver. We might argue about how profitable EPR might be in the future, what the dividend might be, when its properties might reopen, etc. However, one thing that isn't really debatable is that EPR is nowhere even in the ballpark of bankruptcy, despite the fact that 85% of its tenants stopped paying rent.

Not only is EPR surviving, but it could collect only 15% of revenues for over 5 years before it ran out of cash.

Its target to ensure permanent solvency? Only 50% of revenues.

If Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), Tesla (TSLA), Ford (F), or <pick your company> saw their revenues drop 85% for only one year, they would be facing bankruptcy.

It is certainly a negative impact, and in the immediate future, that has impacted investors through the dividend. However, survival isn't really a question. The question is, how quickly can REITs recover?

Rent

In addition to favorable tax treatment, REITs also get to benefit from some rather favorable laws. Specifically, with the treatment of rent. While the market is being rather flippant and assuming that all of the rent that wasn't paid in April is essentially gone forever, that is not the way rent works. U.S. laws are very favorable toward landlords - you pay rent or you are evicted, and there really is no defense. Even in the midst of bankruptcy proceedings, if the corporation is occupying the property, it is required to pay rent. This is not an "optional" bill that can just be cut, and tenants cannot just decide what they want to pay.

REITs, being in a favorable liquidity position and understanding that tenants are in a really tough position, have been rather generous in negotiating rent deferrals and holding off on exercising their legal rights. It is certainly in a REIT's interest not to drive its tenants out of business. In deferral agreements, REITs are not giving up their right to collect the rent due. The REITs have an absolute right to deny any deferral request and go to court to get an eviction, and there is little doubt that they would win. As David Simon of Simon Property Group (SPG) put it:

Well, it’s a retailer by retailer discussion. I mean, we went out our way knowing the extraordinary changes that this pandemic has created. And given our financial wherewithal, we went out of the way to offer deferral for a lot of our retailers. And we felt that was we had the balance sheet and the cash flow and everything else to do it and we just felt it was the right thing to do. Even though there’s nothing in the contract that alleviates their contractual life to pay rent in the 95% trial of our leases. So, we just felt like we can help, simple as that.

It is not much different from residential real estate. If you are renting an apartment, you might go to your landlord and explain that you lost your job and are looking for a new one. If your landlord thinks you have been a good tenant, they might voluntarily defer a month of rent and hold off on starting eviction proceedings, allowing you to pay that month back at a later date. If month 2 or 3 comes around and you still are not paying, the landlord is going to court and will win an award for 100% of the rent not paid and an eviction order. As Judge Judy puts it, "You ate the steak".

This is not an ambiguous, untested portion of the law. If the tenant had anything on the property, they owe rent. That goes for residential properties, and it goes for commercial ones too.

Landlords can renegotiate leases, and that is entirely up to them to decide whether they want to negotiate at all. If they do, they are going to want something, they are not going to just hand out free rent. Larger tenants are certainly more likely to at least get a say at the negotiating table, as their insolvency or willingness to leave the space would have a larger impact. Even then, REITs will get value.

Consider Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI), which struck a deal with Penn National Gaming (PENN), its largest tenant. In that deal, GLPI agreed to acquire Tropicana Las Vegas, a strip property, plus development real estate in Morgantown, PA, for $337 million in rent credits. In exchange for not making PENN pay rent, GLPI is getting a strip property for less than PENN paid for it, plus some real estate that might or might not have material value in the future.

If rent is ultimately waived, we expect we will see these kinds of deals where REITs will get property, favorable modifications to the lease terms, extensions, and other value. REITs are generally in a favorable financial position, while the tenant's only way out of the lease is to file for bankruptcy.

Based on earnings calls, most REITs are willingly granting deferrals for about 3 months and then expecting repayment in 2021. Most of these deals are still in negotiation, so we expect that over the course of the next 2-3 months, we will start seeing some solid details. The bottom line is that the REITs have the legal right to collect the rent, and they could go file a lawsuit to collect it tomorrow, which they would certainly win. As a gesture of good favor and in the interest of maintaining good relations with tenants, they are not doing that. The lack of action should not be mistaken for weakness, it is precisely because REITs are in a position of strength that they can do so. A landlord faced with their own impending insolvency would not grant a deferral to even the best tenant.

Stronger Than The Past

2009 had a remarkable impact on REITs. This can be seen by looking at the current leverage and coverage ratios:

(Source: NAREIT)

REITs came into this current crisis in a strong position with their interest and fixed charge coverage of 4.4x and 4.1x. In 2009, these ratios were only 1.9x and 1.7x. In other words, REITs today came into the crisis with double the cash flow coverage that they had going into 2009.

This provides REITs with a lot more room to work with their tenants. While some REITs are violating debt covenants, the covenants they are pushing against are not the type that are going to have a lender excessively worried. A lender will waive debt-to-total assets, but if the lender starts getting worried that cash flow will not be able to cover interest payments, that is another issue entirely.

Diversity

Perhaps the best part about REITs is that they offer the ability to diversify significantly. Among our holdings, we have:

W.P. Carey (WPC) 6.8% yield: This is one of the safest of the triple nets, even safer than Realty Income due to its exposure to much higher-quality properties. WPC recently reported its Q1-2020 results and said it collected 95% of April rents. This is one of the highest levels of rent collection for April among triple-net REITs.

The Geo Group (GEO) 16% yield: This is one of the most misunderstood companies among analysts and here on SA. It is a private prison REIT. There is a misconception that the company's leverage is high, but the fact is that it holds a lot of assets on its balance sheet. Additionally, some SA authors have been calculating leverage including non-recourse debt held by a subsidiary in Australia. This was a large construction loan, which the parent company is not liable for. GEO's leverage ratio is at 5 times EBITDA, which is not excessive in the Property REIT sector and is the level that the company has maintained for more than a decade.

Medical Properties Trust (MPW) 6% yield: MPW owns and leases hospitals. It saw a large drop in its price as hospitals faced headwinds with elective surgeries stopped by COVID-19. Despite the fears, MPW continues to collect over 96% of contractual rent.

Cohen&Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI) 9% yield: RQI is a CEF that is managed by the best manager in the sector. Its largest exposures are to infrastructure (mostly cell towers), data centers, and residential apartments. In a situation where an entire sector is depressed in price, a CEF can provide instant diversification while you build a portfolio of your own picks more slowly.

In just four investments, we have diversity everywhere from standalone retail buildings, private prisons, hospitals, cell towers, data centers, and apartments. Businesses that are not at all related except for the fact that they all pay rent.

Conclusion

REITs are attractive to us as income investors because their structure is very friendly. They are incentivized to have large dividend distributions, and the dividends we receive have favorable tax status.

REITs have a history of strong, long-term returns. This is no doubt due to their primary asset being real estate. While real estate might have short-term disruptions, in the long term it has a strong bias towards appreciating in value faster than inflation.

Today, REITs are struggling because many tenants are not paying rent. COVID-19 has had a major impact on many tenants. Being in a stronger financial position, REITs have allowed their tenants to defer rent. That does not mean that the rent is forgiven. It is still due, and the REITs still have avenues to pursue it legally, if needed. We expect that REITs will continue to prefer to avoid going to court as long as they believe their tenants are acting in good faith. It is best if landlords and tenants can work together in this situation.

Today, REITs are trading cheaper than they have since 2009, so this is a great time to be a buyer. Buy low, sell high - we were selling REITs in 2019, and in 2020, we are buyers. Above are just a few of our picks, and in the coming weeks, we will be coming out with more.

