Best Drill Interceptions In The Metals Mining Sector For The Week Ended May 24, 2020

Introduction

If you're into investing in the mining sector, you should know the above chart very well. This series covers the three projects with the most significant drill interceptions over the past week as well as the prospects of the companies which own these projects. I will use data from the weekly bulletin of opaxe, which can be found on its website. Note that the drill interceptions are converted into grades of gold equivalents using the following formula:

(Source: opaxe)

Opaxe has chosen gold as the metal equivalent for all conversions, as it considers gold to be the most widely used and best-understood benchmark to determine or appreciate the grade tenor of a drilling intercept.

1) Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver project in Argentina

On May 20, Filo Mining (OTCPK:OTCPK:FLMMF) released the final batch of drill results from the 2019/2020 drill program at its Filo del Sol project and the best interception was 233m @ 0.82% Cu, 0.93g/t Au and 31.1g/t Ag from 150m in hole FSDH038. This is equal to 470(AuEq.)m.

(Source: Filo Mining)

Filo del Sol is located on the border between Argentina and Chile and is near the Los Helados and Josemaria projects:

(Source: Filo Mining)

In January 2019, Filo Mining released the results of a pre-feasibility study, which was based on the leachable oxide cap of the project. I think that the property has verygood metallurgy and the strip ration is excellent. However I don’t like that the study is based on a high price of copper.

(Source: Filo Mining)

2) Fenelon gold project in Canada

On May 19, Wallbridge Mining (OTCPK:WLBMF) released an exploration update for its Fenelon project and the best drill result was 5.35m @ 70.84g/t Au from 40.7m in hole 20-5150-022. This is equal to 379(AuEq.)m and included an interval of 2.1m @ 123.08g/t Au.

(Source: Wallbridge Mining)

Wallbridge recently acquired Balmoral Resources (OTCQX:BALMF)and their combined Fenelon properties are located on the Detour Gold Trend in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

(Source: Wallbridge Mining)

Wallbridge is currently conducting a 70,000-80,000m exploration program focused on surface, underground, and grassroots drilling. Some 90% of the drilling program is focused on expanding the Fenelon gold system.

A resource for the project is expected to be released in the first quarter of 2021. The long-term objective for Fenelon is to become a gold producer with an output of over 100,000 ounces per year.

3) Jacobina gold mine in Brazil

On May 19, Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) released an exploration update for its Jacobina and El Penon mines and the drill interception was 3.98m @ 54.71g/t Au from 334.02m in hole CANEX19 at Jacobina.

(Source: Yamana Gold)

Jacobina is a mining complex which consists of several underground gold mines in the state of Bahia in northeastern Brazil.

(Source: Yamana Gold)

It has a 6,500 tpd carbon-in-pulp processing plant and it produced 159,499 ounces of gold in 2019. The project’s proven and probable gold reserves stand at 2.5 million ounces and there are 3.1 million ounces in measured and indicated resources.

(Source: Yamana Gold)

Yamana is currently in the middle of a feasibility study for the expansion of Jacobina which can boost production to 230,000 ounces per year. According to the pre-feasibility study for the expansion, this will cost around $57 million.

(Source: Yamana Gold)

Conclusion

I think that Filo del Sol is among the best undeveloped copper-gold-silver deposits on the planet and there is a good chance that the company will be eventually sold at a significant premium to its share price. The good recent drill results will allow Filo Mining to significantly expand the resource at the project.

Fenelon is a high-grade project and Wallbridge has previously said it aims to define a resource of over a million ounces of gold for its part of the deposit. However, with a targeted annual output of 100,000 ounces of gold, I don’t think it has enough scale to succeed.

Jacobina is a low-cost gold project with a long mine life and I think it makes sense for Yamana to expand production. The capital required for the expansion is relatively low and annual output will increase by over 30%, thus significantly boosting cash flow. Overall, I think Yamana is too expensive at the moment as it's valued at around 1.5 times its net asset value.

