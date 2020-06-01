Summary

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced companies to withdraw their full-year outlook, Fiverr raised both its profitability and revenue guidance for the full year.

Growth remains accelerated at +40% while profitability continues improving.

As the COVID-19 outbreak has forced many online advertisers to scale back, the situation instead provides a less competitive environment in terms of cost and share of attention.

Given its core competence in online marketing, Fiverr will continue capitalizing on the opportunity.