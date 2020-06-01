Fiverr: Highly Rare Opportunity
About: Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR)
by: Tech and Growth
Summary
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced companies to withdraw their full-year outlook, Fiverr raised both its profitability and revenue guidance for the full year.
Growth remains accelerated at +40% while profitability continues improving.
As the COVID-19 outbreak has forced many online advertisers to scale back, the situation instead provides a less competitive environment in terms of cost and share of attention.
Given its core competence in online marketing, Fiverr will continue capitalizing on the opportunity.
Overview
Fiverr (FVRR) continues to show why it is one of the most attractive growth investment opportunities in the market today. The business has proven to be resilient during the COVID-19 situation as