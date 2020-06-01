Despite the considerable near-term headwinds, Macy's is likely to gain market share from weaker rivals in the years ahead, paving the way for a turnaround.

This additional financing gives Macy's ample financial flexibility for the next year or two, allowing management to focus on short-term loss mitigation and long-term strategy.

Last week, Macy's raised $1.3 billion of 5-year debt, secured by some of its real estate assets. It is also seeking to double its credit line availability to $3 billion.

However, these bills are now coming due, which means that cash burn is likely to accelerate dramatically in Q2.

With most of its current assets tied up in store inventory, Macy's (M) balance sheet has come under severe pressure over the past few months due to COVID-19. Sales cratered beginning in March as people began to stay at home, and Macy's closed all of its stores nationwide at the end of the day on March 17.

Macy's management has acted aggressively to conserve cash over the past few months, including slashing CapEx, freezing hiring and spending, canceling merchandise orders, and extending payment terms for goods and services. Those moves have been effective in the short run, but they aren't sustainable. Bills eventually need to be paid, and the longer Macy's delays, the more pressure it puts on suppliers that are critical to the company's long-term health.

Fortunately, Macy's lined up new financing last week. Between $1.3 billion of secured debt and an expanded credit facility of up to $3 billion, the company should have ample liquidity to catch up on deferred payments to vendors and cover any other cash needs for the rest of 2020 and 2021. That will allow management to turn its full attention towards maximizing the company's long-term value.

Slow cash burn despite big losses

Last week, Macy's reported preliminary financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2020. The company expects to report a quarterly operating loss of about $1 billion (the full range is $905 million to $1.11 billion), as sales fell roughly 45% year over year due to the store closures.

Macy's faced similar earnings headwinds as other department store operators last quarter. Most notably, gross margin plunged as it was forced to take aggressive markdowns to sell seasonal inventory after demand dried up in March. (Outgoing CFO Paula Price also disclosed a $300 million writedown for the retailer's remaining inventory.) Deleveraging of fixed costs also contributed to the big loss.

(Image source: Macy's)

Despite this sales and margin erosion, Macy's cash burn was rather moderate last quarter. Macy's ended fiscal 2019 with $685 million of cash on its balance sheet. By the end of Q1, it had increased that sum to over $1.5 billion, largely by fully drawing its $1.5 billion credit facility.

After accounting for Macy's Q1 dividend (about $117 million) and asset sale proceeds, this implies cash burn in the range of $550 million-$600 million. Considering that the first quarter is always seasonally weak for cash flow, this was a pretty favorable result. (Macy's burned $302 million of cash in the first quarter of fiscal 2019, despite recording operating income of $203 million in that period.)

However, while Macy's hasn't issued a full quarterly financial report yet, it's almost certain that it relied on a substantial buildup in payables and other short-term liabilities to achieve this cash performance. In other words, it was only delaying the inevitable cash burn to the second quarter, as it can't extend payment terms indefinitely.

A successful debt issuance

Last week, Macy's issued $1.3 billion of secured debt to increase its financial flexibility. (That represented an increase from the original offering size of $1.1 billion, after the company received nearly $6 billion of orders.) The new debt matures in 2025 and carries a relatively high 8.375% coupon. Still, considering that Macy's unsecured debt maturing in 2024 has been trading for less than 70 cents on the dollar recently, putting its yield-to-maturity north of 14%, that's a reasonable price to pay. (Nordstrom (JWN), which has a stronger balance sheet, paid a slightly higher 8.75% coupon for secured notes it issued in April.)

The collateral for Macy's new debt consists of its flagship stores in Brooklyn, Chicago, and San Francisco, 10 distribution centers, and 35 mall-based stores. Recent valuations for these assets put their combined value at $2.2 billion (p. 10). This represents a fraction of Macy's owned real estate and excludes its most valuable property: the Herald Square flagship store in Manhattan.

(Image source: Macy's)

In conjunction with the secured debt issuance, Macy's is lining up new credit facilities. It is moving its inventory to a new subsidiary that will use that inventory as collateral for an asset-based credit agreement. This will be divided between a revolving credit facility maturing in 2024 and a short-term $300 million bridge facility that will mature on Dec. 30, 2020.

Upon the closing of the new secured credit facility, Macy's will repay the $1.5 billion drawn from its existing unsecured credit line, and availability under that unsecured line will be reduced to $100 million. Taking into account all of these changes, Macy's estimates that it will have about $3 billion of revolving credit availability. On a pro-forma basis, that would give it approximately $4.3 billion of liquidity.

This should be more than enough liquidity to enable Macy's to pay its outstanding bills. It will also reassure vendors that the company will be able to pay for fall inventory. Importantly, with this new financing, Macy's will have the option of holding some unsold seasonal inventory until 2021 if management thinks it will be able to sell that product at higher margins during the proper season next year rather than liquidating it now.

Macy's can focus on operations now

At a recent investor conference, Macy's management warned that the company isn't out of the woods yet. On the bright side, Macy's began reopening stores in early May and now has more than half of its stores open (with many others available for curbside pickup only). And whereas management had initially expected stores to reopen at less than 20% of their normal sales volume, stores are already generating about half of their normal sales. (Macy's also saw an 80% increase in digital sales in the first few weeks of May.)

(Source: Macy's May 2019 Investor Presentation)

On the other hand, digital sales typically account for just a quarter of Macy's sales mix. So with sales down 50% year over year in the stores that are open and many stores likely to remain closed until at least mid-June, Macy's is still looking at sales volumes well below 2019 levels. Furthermore, Macy's at least had a month of clean results in Q1, but it will face the dual headwinds of a brutal promotional environment and excess spring inventory throughout Q2. As a result, the company may report an even bigger loss in Q2 than the roughly $1 billion operating loss it expects for Q1.

With its financing needs for the next year or so now settled, Macy's can focus on minimizing its near-term losses, drawing up contingency plans for the fall (since store traffic trends could differ wildly depending on the course of the pandemic), and refining its long-term strategy. This puts it in a favorable position compared to peers that have filed for bankruptcy or may be forced to do so in the months ahead.

Macy's will exit 2020 with more debt than would be ideal, but the company has reduced its debt by billions of dollars over the past several years and should be able to resume that deleveraging process within a couple of years as the consumer environment recovers. Cost cuts that were already in the works prior to COVID-19 will accelerate Macy's return to profitability and positive cash flow.

Data by YCharts

Furthermore, while Macy's has made plenty of missteps over the years, it has greater financial resources, a stronger e-commerce operation, and more sophisticated technology compared to most other department stores. As the dust settles, it could be in position to rapidly regain much of the sales volume it loses in 2020 by taking market share from other department store chains: particularly those that are forced to shrink dramatically or go out of business.

Importantly, it will do so from a smaller physical footprint. Macy's already had plans to close about 100 stores over the next couple of years prior to COVID-19, and there's a good chance that it will shrink its store footprint even further. By focusing on its best stores (mainly in high-performing malls) and its large and growing e-commerce business, Macy's is likely to make a full recovery over the next few years, driving a big rebound in its share price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M, JWN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.