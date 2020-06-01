Introducing High-Quality Hideaway

Member-directed. If there's something you need on the quantitative front, I'll get it built and shared with all.

This week, I launch my Seeking Alpha Marketplace service, High-Quality Hideaway. This all-in-one research service will allow us, together, to build a market-beating portfolio that allows us to sleep soundly at night.

What Is High-Quality Hideaway?

High-Quality Hideaway combines my love for data, with my passion for finance. Over the past few years, I have been working on quantifying the markets in ways that make sense, at a glance.

I didn't want to spend hours going through screener after screener, breaking things down. So, I took the scores that I find lead to winning investments (and that many well-regarded authors have noted) and built letter-graded scores from them.

Subscribers to High-Quality Hideaway will have access to these scores (and more), along with qualitative research on the firms that find themselves atop the Hideaway pile.

What Does A Subscriber Get?

You'll get access to the Hideaway Scores for more than 4,000 publicly traded firms. They range from the tiny, all the way up to the trillion-dollar mega-caps.

You'll also get access to (and can request) other quantitative measures. Today, I have Ohlson O-Scores, Altman Z-Scores, and Piotroski scores for more than 4,000 companies. These will all be live and accessible to members.

You'll get weekly research on A/A+ rated Hideaway firms. You'll also get an insight into my research process because I'll share all those notes and thoughts that don't make it into my final written pieces.

You'll also get access to our live chat functionality. Feel free to pop in and chat about the markets any time, request new quantitative scores, or add a ticker to the list for the next deep-dive.

Here's a rundown of everything you will get as a subscriber:

Complete access to the Hideaway Scores (Quality, Price, Momentum (ST/LT), and a Composite score).

(Quality, Price, Momentum (ST/LT), and a Composite score). The Hideaway Portfolio which will be initiated along with the service on 6/1. The goal is to beat the market while ensuring the safety of capital.

which will be initiated along with the service on 6/1. The goal is to beat the market while ensuring the safety of capital. Complete access to other quantitative data (Piotroski Scores, Altman Z-Scores, Ohlson O-Scores, and more for over 4,000 stocks).

(Piotroski Scores, Altman Z-Scores, Ohlson O-Scores, and more for over 4,000 stocks). My research process , thoughts, and notes, as well as an early look at any Seeking Alpha article I write.

, thoughts, and notes, as well as an early look at any Seeking Alpha article I write. Regular Market Updates to keep you on top of any significant changes in the Hideaway Portfolio, or any stocks we have a particular focus on.

to keep you on top of any significant changes in the Hideaway Portfolio, or any stocks we have a particular focus on. My investment checklists that I use before ever investing my own money in the markets.

that I use before ever investing my own money in the markets. Live Chat where we can discuss quantitative and qualitative research in a free-flowing manner.

where we can discuss quantitative and qualitative research in a free-flowing manner. An ever-improving experience as we evolve together in our investment partnership, the service will continue to improve offering more-and-more each month.

My Investment Philosophy

The core of High-Quality Hideaway is right there in the name, high-quality. Firms that the service will dive deeper into must first meet criteria that make them a high-quality company quantitatively (A/A+ rated firms). From there, we dig in deeper and look to answer two questions:

1. Can I expect a market-beating return from this company?

2. Is my investment capital safe in this company?

First and foremost, the number one goal should be to not lose money, but we do have to take an adequate risk to beat the market. High-Quality Hideaway, is a service that helps you dig in and find the firms that will help meet those two goals in your portfolio.

Examples of Ideas From High-Quality Hideaway

Some of my recent pieces on Seeking Alpha were driven, in whole, by High-Quality Hideaway scores. I never would have bought, nor researched, if the scores didn't stand out to me.

My piece on Activision in April came about because of Activision's 'A+' rated quality score. That company has returned 28% since writing (versus S&P 20%).

Target's 'A' rating in the composite scores led me to dig in there on April 28th. The company has had a total return of 5.5% since posting, versus the market's 3.2%.

The Hideaway scores also drew my attention to McDonald's when the company was trading in the $130s, a place it should never have been. It has returned 34.5% since posting.

Companies like VeriSign (VRSN) and Qualcomm (QCOM) have also been featured thanks to the scores.

Another recent post took a deep-dive into some A/A+ rated technology services companies, all of which have had exceptional returns since publication.

These types of posts require hours of research, hours of writing, and a delay while the editorial team reviews them. High-Quality Hideaway removes all of those barriers by giving subscribers access to the scores. Subscribers will know what stocks I am researching, and my overarching thoughts before full write-ups have been produced.

An Example of the Scores

Here's an example of the Hideaway Scores (letter grades) for May 2020. I selected a random subset of leading firms. Note that the composite grade is formed of Quality, Momentum (short and long-term), and Price. The scores are weighted in that order before forming the Composite Hideaway grade.

Company Price Quality Momentum Composite Activision Blizzard (ATVI) F A+ A A Microsoft (MSFT) F A+ A A+ Boeing (BA) A+ D F D Coca-Cola (KO) F B B C Procter & Gamble (PG) D A B B

Here are the other quantitative measures you will get for those firms and more than 4,000 others:

Company Piotroski Ohlson Altman Activision Blizzard 6 0.024181 5.623844 Microsoft 8 0.043304 5.921844 Boeing 1 0.571277 1.324359 Coca-Cola 5 0.351484 3.25514 Procter & Gamble 7 0.189736 4.160597

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATVI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.