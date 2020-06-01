Last week, June futures in the natural gas futures market on NYMEX rolled to July. On Wednesday, May 27, the spread between the two contracts closed at a 15.6 cents per MMBtu premium for July over June. The width of the spread was because of two factors; seasonality and supplies that are significantly above last year’s level and the five-year average for the end of May.

The chart of natural gas for delivery in July 2020 minus June 2020 was at a 3.9 cents premium for July on May 28, 2019. On May 8, when June futures reached a high of $1.927, the spread peaked at 25.3 cents per MMBtu.

Seasonal factors are the first reason for the significant premium for July natural gas. The second is that stockpiles are significantly above the levels seen in prior years.

Volatility is likely to remain at an elevated level in the natural gas futures market over the coming weeks and months. At the same time, the price of the energy commodity is not likely to run away on the up or downside. The global pandemic’s impact is weighing on the demand side of the fundamental equation for natural gas, while falling production is a supportive factor when it comes to future supplies. Trading natural gas is likely the optimal approach to the market. The Velocity Shares 3X Long Natural Gas ETN product (UGAZ) and its bearish counterpart (DGAZ) are effective short-term tools for those who do not venture into the futures arena on NYMEX.

Seasonal factors created contango between June and July NYMEX futures

Over the past years, natural gas replaced coal as the primary input for power generation in the US. We are now heading into the summer season, and the demand for electricity will rise as air conditioners provide relief from the heat. The demand for natural gas increases in July and August compared to in May and June, accounting for part of the premium for natural gas futures for delivery during the summer months.

At the same time, inventories of natural gas across the United States stand at appreciably higher levels than last year and the five-year average for the end of May. When supplies are more than sufficient to meet demand in a commodity market, it tends to trade in contango where prices for deferred delivery are higher than for nearby delivery.

Seasonality and rising stockpiles combined to create the premium for July over June futures during the recent roll period in the natural gas market on NYMEX.

Another triple-digit injection into inventories

On Thursday, May 28, the Energy Information Administration reported another triple-digit increase in stockpiles for the week ending on May 22.

As the chart shows that stocks rose by 109 billion cubic feet for the week ending on May 22 to a total of 2.612 trillion cubic feet in storage across the United States. The amount of natural gas is 42.4% above last year’s level, and 19.3% over the five-year average for this time of the year.

The ten-minute chart of the July futures contract illustrates the decline to a low of $1.829 in the immediate aftermath of the inventory data last Thursday. It continued to decline as the July price ate away at the contango between June and July as the June contract expired. The price traded to a low of $1.763 on Friday, May 29, and was trading below the $1.80 level at the end of the month before a late-day rally lifted the price to settle at $1.849 per MMBtu.

An inventory trend continues

In last week’s article on Seeking Alpha, I pointed out that the percentage above last year’s inventory levels had been dropping steadily since March 20. For the week ending on May 15, there was 45.2% more natural gas in storage in the US compared to the same time in 2019. In the latest report from the EIA, stockpiles were 42.4% above last year’s level, as the trend since late March continued.

The decline could be a function of rising demand or falling supplies compared to the early injection season in 2019. Given the price level and the falling rig count, it is likely production that is creating the trend in the data.

Levels to watch on the July contract- Volatility within a range

While the continuous futures contract traded to a twenty-five-year low at $1.519 in late March, the active month July contract’s bottom was at $1.802 per MMBtu, but it fell below that level on May 29. Source: CQG

The daily chart of July futures shows that the price was below $1.80 at the end of May. Price momentum and relative strength indicators were near oversold territory. At almost 49%, daily historical volatility remained closer to the high than the low in 2020. Open interest at 1.281 million contracts has been steady and was slightly higher than at the same time in 2019 when it stood at 1.276 million. While we could continue to see lower lows in the July contract, natural gas is likely to find support on price dips given the oversold condition in the market.

On the upside, there is minor technical resistance at $2.027, the May 19 peak, but the critical level on the upside stands at the May 5 high at $2.364 per MMBtu.

UGAZ and DGAZ for trading- tight stops are necessary with these products

At the $1.85 level or lower on the July futures contract, I favor the long side of the natural gas market. I will be trading with tight stops and would reestablish a long position at a lower level of the price action stops me out.

The most direct route for a risk position in natural gas is via the futures and futures options that trade on the NYMEX division of the CME. The Velocity Shares 3X Long Natural Gas ETN product (UGAZ) and its bearish counterpart (DGAZ) highly liquid short-term trading tools for those who do not venture into the futures arena. The fund summary for UGAZ states:

UGAZ has net assets of $439.3 million, trades an average of over 8.7 million shares each day, and charges a 1.65% expense ratio. The bearish DGAZ product operates inversely, and has net assets of $227.14 million, an average of 708,038 shares changing hands each day, and charges the same 1.65% expense ratio.

The price of July natural gas futures rose from $1.822 on May 15 to a high of $2.027 on May 19 or 11.3%.

Over the same period, UGAZ moved from $14.88 to $19.98 per share or 34.3%, triple the move to the upside on a percentage basis.

July futures fell from the May 19 high to a low of $1.763 on May 28, a decline of 13%.

From May 19 through May 28, DGAZ rose from $222.00 to $321.51 per share or 44.8%. The UGAZ and DGAZ products do an excellent job providing a triple leverage percentage return compared to the natural gas futures market in the short term.

With the July contract now the active month, natural gas could be in the buy zone again at below $1.85 per MMBtu as we enter the summer months where the demand for natural gas to power air conditioning will rise.

