A little more than two months ago, Medmira Inc. (OTC:MMIRF) (MIR.V) was functionally bankrupt. It had a significant working capital deficiency with dwindling cash and traded at a penny or two on the TSX Venture, making financing options extremely difficult. Then with the COVID-19 outbreak, it found a way to leverage its diagnostics technology into becoming one of the hottest stocks trading on the TSX Venture. It has jumped from as low as $0.01 to as high as $0.89 in this short period of time. While there may be some merits in its ability to do its part in adding to the COVID-19 test kit supply, its market cap which has ballooned to over $400 million already prices in the best case scenario.

Traders who are excited over Medmira's prospects have pushed the stock to unsustainable levels. While there is a lot of demand for the tests, there is also a ton of competition. Competition from companies that are priced more cheaply than Medmira and competition from healthcare giants who will take a much larger share of the COVID-19 pie. In addition to this, these traders are ignoring Medmira's dire financial situation which will come with substantial dilution at some point in time in the near future. They are also ignoring Medmira's long history of failure that has resulted in a 20-year ski slope chart where the skier has been riding asphalt for years.

Data by YCharts

The bad balance sheet and coming financial raise

Medmira has one of the worst balance sheet situations that a company can find itself in. As of January 31, 2020, it had only $155,000 and $344,000 in current assets against over $15 million in current liabilities (all figures referring specifically to Medmira in this article will be in Canadian Dollars). Its working capital deficiency and shareholders' deficit are both nearly $15 million:

Source: Medmira's Q2 2020 quarterly financials

The dire financial situation leads to one obvious conclusion. Medmira must raise more capital. But in case reviewing the balance sheet isn't enough of a signal to that conclusion, the company says so itself in its financial statements:

Management dedicates significant time to pursuing investment alternatives that will fund the Company's operations and growth opportunities so it can continue as a going concern. As of January 31, 2020, potential investors were identified and negotiations were initiated to secure the necessary financing through the issuance of new equity. Debt arrangements were also ongoing with the Company's major shareholder and other debt holders. Subsequent to the close of the second quarter of FY2020, management continues investor negotiations with the identified parties, nevertheless, there is no assurance that this initiative will be successful.

At the time of the financial release, this statement could actually be considered bullish in that it implies the company is working hard to raise funds that may limit dilution and reduce the risk of insolvency. However, that was at a time when the stock price was at $0.02. After the stock has moved up more than 30 times, any financing deal would be likely far superior than ones talked about three months ago, but far inferior to the price being paid by traders on the open market. With the company's poor financial state, long history of burning cash and great need for working capital if it is serious in getting a COVID-19 test kit manufactured at large scale, it will need a substantial capital raise. My estimate would be in the $25 million to $50 million range.

A history of lack of performance on an overvalued stock

While Medmira's status as a recent $0.02 stock on the TSX Venture may imply that it is a relatively new business, in reality it has been listed since 1999. Pictured below is Medmira's first audited income statement as a listed company:

Source: Medmira's 2000 audited financials

For its 2000 fiscal year, it achieved $1.2 million in revenue and lost $5.6 million on the year. Not too bad for a healthcare startup that had $78,000 in revenue for the previous year. However, fast forward 20 years to the latest quarterly income statement:

Source: Medmira's Q2 2020 quarterly financials

In Medmira's fiscal Q2 2020, it had $95,000 in revenue, down from $130,000 from Q2 2019 with year-to-date figures that show a similar path. So in 20 years the company has gone backwards, achieving a quarterly revenue run rate of about a third of the revenue achieved in 2000. Putting that into perspective, Silicon Valley has built Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOG), Facebook (FB), Twitter (TWTR) among others from incubation stage companies into multi-billion tech giants in the same time it took Medmira to wander the desert and do next to nothing with its medical diagnostics business.

Of course, Silicon Valley has given us a lot of duds during that time as well, but at least Silicon Valley has the decency to lose shareholders' money quickly and be done with it so those investors can move on. It has been a painful 20 year journey for Medmira shareholders while the company's accumulated deficit has grown from $11 million to $92 million. But those investors can at least take solace in the fact that they managed to house and feed Medmira's management and employees during that time.

Given Medmira's long history of burning shareholders' money and not producing much, what evidence is there to suggest that the company should be valued at a $450 million market cap for its COVID-19 test kit which has yet to receive FDA approval? Investors are waiting for Medmira's EUA as the next great positive catalyst. The only problem with that is an EUA is basically a dime a dozen now as the FDA is working quickly to ensure as many desperately needed tests are in the hands of healthcare providers as soon as possible.

360dx.com keeps track of companies that are making COVID-19 test kits along with the jurisdictions where each test has achieved approval. There are over 100 publicly traded companies, universities and other organizations that have received an EUA for their test. So competition is fierce. The best and brightest minds are working on finding a real solution to the pandemic, and not just people who have pushing up a stock price as their prime motivation. The companies listed on the site include multi-billion dollar pharmaceutical giants like Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBY) and Abbott Laboratories (ABT) to microcaps like Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN) trading at less than $50 million. If you look at the history of APDN and compare it to Medmira, you would see a similar story of mediocre performance and a ski slope 20-year chart. Yet Medmira is trading at a market cap that is several times of APDN without FDA approval. At the very minimum this implies that Medmira's FDA approval is already baked in, but more likely implies that Medmira is just heavily overvalued.

Even if Medmira does sell millions of dollars of tests across North America and buck its trend of 20 years of declining revenue to $100,000 per quarter, the stock price will be challenged to move up from here. Assuming a 5x revenue multiple and 10% dilution from financing, Medmira would have to generate $100 million in COVID-19 test sales over the next year just to protect its stock price from eroding. Medmira recently announced a $3.5 million purchase order for its tests. This is a nice start but it has a lot longer to go. There are better and cheaper ways for Canadian investors to play the COVID-19 hype.

So what's an actual good Canadian penny stock to play the COVID-19 hype?

If Medmira is too expensive, a risk tolerant investor may ask what Canadian penny stock might make a better speculative COVID-19 play? Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. (OTCPK:PKKFF) (PKK.CN) makes for a worthwhile candidate. I have recently written articles on PKKFF and interested investors can read them as part of their research process. PKKFF recently released its 2019 audited report. Unlike Medmira, PKKFF actually shows substantial positive progress. It achieved nearly 600% in revenue growth and positive EBITDA for 2019. It had net cash flow from operations and net loss figures that show the company is within striking distance of cash flow positive operations:

Source: Q4 2019 earnings press release

PKKFF is a Fintech business focused on small business lending in China. As China is the leading manufacturer of personal protective equipment for healthcare workers among other goods that have heightened demand due to the pandemic, the connection here should be obvious. The company made note of the COVID-19 connection in its Q4 financial press release:

The positive impact of the Lending Hub concept, where small and micro businesses and lenders are brought together using analytics and AI for the benefit of local economic activity, began to impact manufacturers and their supply-chain partners in the city of Jiangyin in late 2019, which caught the attention of the city's municipal government officials. Manufacturers and their supply-chain partners, who were either not able to obtain credit in the past to acquire materials or were told that they had maxed out their credit by their banks, were suddenly routinely getting approved for credit by ASSC's financial partners. It would be in Jiangyin's best interest, known as the manufacturing capital of Jiangsu province, to support the Company's initiatives to help its manufacturers and their supply-chain partners get access to credit, particularly in the era of COVID-19, as demand for certain products such as masks and other personal protection equipment pours in from every part of the world. Peak plans to work with those officials on business development initiatives that could be replicated in other cities and further contribute to helping the expansion of its services in those cities.

With PKKFF's solution having caught the attention of local government officials, the company is strongly positioned to take advantage of COVID-19 hype. A typical small business loan in China comes with a 15-20% interest rate. PKKFF is in the middle of that range. An investor has to ask what is better. To manufacture masks at a 15% margin or to lend to the companies making masks and collect a 15% interest payment on the loan? While they might have similar rates of return on capital, the business of lending to potentially dozens of PPE manufacturers comes with lower operating risk.

With opportunity, PKKFF comes with its own risks. I expect Q1 2020 revenue to be weak (though still showing substantial growth to Q1 2019) as that was the period of time when the COVID-19 outbreak and economic shutdown in China was at its worst. The company warned that we should expect a spike in the percentage of past-due loans for Q1. Given PKKFF's business of lending to small businesses, this should not come as a surprise. However, I believe these risks can be mitigated as PKKFF has built a robust business from scratch and supplemented it with some key acquisitions. It has caught the attention of government officials in China right at a time when money is flowing aggressively to small businesses as the Chinese government tries to recover its economy in a post-COVID-19 world.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PKKFF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.