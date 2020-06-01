It is time to take some profit off the table and wait for a meaningful retracement.

B2Gold produced 264,862 Au oz in the first quarter of 2020. It includes the Calibre Mining stake, with a total amount produced for BTG of 14,230 Au Oz.

The company announced consolidated gold revenues of $380.30 million in the first quarter of 2020, up 26.1% from the year-ago period and up 21.2% sequentially.

Source: Mining - Fekola Mine located near Mali's border with Senegal and about 520 km from the country's capital, Bamako.

Investment Thesis

Vancouver-based gold miner B2Gold Corp. (BTG) released its first-quarter results on May 5, 2020. Now, here we are nearly four weeks later, and it is time to look at the situation.

B2Gold outperformed the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by a large margin. If we look at the chart below, BTG increased at a double rate and is now up 112.3% yearly.

Data by YCharts

The investment thesis is always based on common sense. Yes, we can still "chase rainbows," and we have plenty of that now. Gold will be $2,000 or $3,000 per ounce shortly makes me always smile because of the nonsensical message attached to it. It is not because I believe it will not eventually happen, but because it is so farfetched, it becomes useless.

To profit from your investment, it is paramount to set a short-term goal first and wet your fingers to know where the wind is blowing before throwing your thinking at sea. The coronavirus has run its first phase against the world economy, and it is highly probable that we are now bottoming out even if the issue has not been solved, and we still could fall back into chaos.

The conclusion is that the gold price is not far away for a temporary peak, and trading short-term gold miners should be paramount. The peak may eventually be extended a little with the new tensions arising between China and the US, but it is not what will create the boom the gold price needs to breakout resistance. Hence, I recommend reducing your long-term position and use any uptick to sell now.

CEO Clive Johnson said in the conference call:

In terms of overview, we've had an excellent, very strong quarter again with record gold production, gold revenue, cash flows and record low cash operating costs, $367 an ounce. So we're very happy with the quarter.

The company's mining model is centered around the company's flagship mine called Fekola in Mali (80% owned by BTG and 20% owned by the Government of Mali).

The mine will run using solar energy, which will cut costs by 7% after the achievement of a new large-scale off-grid solar plant projected operational in August this year. Fekola mine overview per the presentation:

As I said in my precedent article, the Fekola Mine is not without its problems due to extremists' activity, government corruption, and inefficiency, which seem to be the general practice in Africa.

The company is producing gold from four different mines spread around the world.

Source: BTG Presentation

B2Gold holds 93.332 million shares in Calibre Mining, representing a 30.08% stake approximately. The company received 14,230 Au Oz from Calibre mine in the first quarter of 2020.

An interesting fact is that BTG has recently outperformed the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF.

So far, BTG has slightly outperformed the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF.

Data by YCharts

B2Gold - 1Q'20 Balance Sheet and Trend - The Raw Numbers

B2Gold 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Million 301.66 267.21 310.79 313.66 380.30 Net Income in $ Million 22.30 37.90 55.77 177.41 72.29 EBITDA $ Million 140.71 132.20 111.41 309.70 235.02 EPS diluted in $/share 0.02 0.04 0.05 0.17 0.07 Cash from Operations in $ Million 86.42 92.82 167.83 144.91 216.21 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 34.25 50.75 42.87 163.67 112.67 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 52.17 42.07 124.96 -18.29 103.55 Total cash $ Million 141.58 113.52 146.41 140.60 207.94 Total Long-term Debt in $ Million 483.1 447.09 366.19 261.85 225.01 Dividend $/share - - - 0.01 0.02 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 1.02 1.02 1.03 1.039 1.048 Production 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 Total Production gold 230,859 246,020 258,200 245,140 264,832 AISC from continuing operations/consolidated 848 807 807 869/882 689/721 Gold Price 1,300 1,313 1,488 1,483 1,588

Data Source: Company filing and Morningstar

Trends, Charts, and Commentary: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, Net Debt, and Gold Production

1 - Quarterly revenues were $380.3 million for 1Q'20

The company announced consolidated gold revenues of $380.30 million in the first quarter of 2020, up 26.1% from the year-ago period and up 21.2% sequentially.

Source: May Presentation

2 - Free cash flow and net debt

Note: Generic free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

B2Gold had a quarterly free cash flow of $103.55 million in 1Q'20 and a yearly FCF ("ttm") of $252.29 million. It is quite impressive.

B2Gold's board announced its second quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share. A 100% increase.

Net debt is down to $17.1 million, which gives the company an excellent net debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.02x. I expect BTG to be net debt-free this coming quarter.

The company considered the reduction of debt as a number one priority and has done an excellent job at this level. The graph above is showing significant progress. The image below indicates the vast improvement in this segment and what is coming in 2020.

On April 8, 2020, BTG drawdown $250 million from its revolver as a precautionary measure.

3 - Quarterly production analysis

From Presentation

B2Gold produced 264,862 Au oz in the first quarter of 2020 (please see charts below). It includes the Calibre Mining stake, with a total amount produced for BTG of 14,230 Au Oz (please see details in the charts below).

Gold price realized was $1,588 per ounce during 1Q'20, including Calibre.

B2Gold's consolidated gold production was up 7.1% sequentially and was a multi-year record for the company. On a year-over-year basis, gold production increased by 22.2%.

Gold production from the Fekola, Masbate, Otjikoto, and Calibre was better than expected. Fekola mine has done particularly well sequentially.

Guidance in 2020. Projected revenue has been raised

Source: BTG Presentation

Conclusion and Technical analysis

B2Gold was a "lucky one" this quarter. Operations have not been affected by the COVID-19, as many other gold miners have experienced lately, and the recent results were spotless. However, there is a limit in how high a stock can go, and it is often related to the commodity that influences most of its revenues.

For BTG, it is the gold price, and it has been the reason for the jump in stock price up until around May 11. Since then, the gold price is now slightly going down. The economy has reached a rock bottom, and the appetite for risky assets that have been crushed lately is increasing.

Hence, it is perhaps time to reduce your exposure in gold, at least temporarily, and trade a more substantial part of your BTG holding.

Technical Analysis

BTG is trading within a descending channel pattern with line resistance at $5.50 and line support at around $4.90.

Descending channel patterns are short bearish, which means it is likely that BTG will experience a support breakout and retest the 50MA at around $4.45 and, eventually, the 200MA at about $3.90.

The short-term strategy is to sell at or above $5.35 unless the gold price can breakout through 1,750 per ounce. I think it is time to take a good part of your profit off the stock and wait for a meaningful retracement. I recommend accumulating again between $3.90 and $4.50.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now. You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience. "It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong. Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade short term the stock quite often