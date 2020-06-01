The Dividend Aristocrats are lagging in the down market in 2020, with much of the underperformance attributable to a tech and Amazon underweight.

The S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, which have a 25-year or longer history of increasing dividends, have outperformed the market over time, with much of those gains coming in down years.

Companies that have had the financial wherewithal to return increasing cash to shareholders through different economic environments have tended to prove defensive in risk-off environments.

If you tracked the performance of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats over the first ten years of the available history from its index, you might have assumed that the strategy was a long-term laggard. In a very strong decade for stocks - the 1990s - the Dividend Aristocrats (NOBL) - in white below - returned 15.2% per annum, but the broad S&P 500 (SPY) - orange line - returned an even stronger 18.2% per year.

Source: Bloomberg

The broader S&P 500 did not dominate the dividend growth constituents for that whole decade. If you shortened the horizon to just the period ending around Thanksgiving 1998, the Dividend Aristocrats actually outperformed for most of the first nine years of the decade. All of the relative gains for the broad market index came in the small remainder of 1998 and 1999, as the inflation of the tech bubble drove market components not held in the Dividend Aristocrat Index markedly higher. The very late 1990s were a period where the median share price, at the end of an historically elongated expansion, fell while tech stocks powered further higher.

Source: Bloomberg

The Dividend Aristocrat Index is lagging in 2020, producing a -10.75% total return, including reinvested dividends, while the broad market is down just under 5%.

Source: Bloomberg

What is notable about this Dividend Aristocrat underperformance is that if we looked at the last six down years for the S&P 500 - '90, '00-'02, '08, 18 - the Dividend Aristocrats outperformed in all of them. (Down years are bracketed in the table below). In 2020, with the broad market index still down 5%, the Dividend Aristocrats are underperforming by 5.8%.

Downside protection has been a driver of the long-run outperformance for the Dividend Aristocrat strategy over the past 3 decades. Over more than thirty years, the Dividend Aristocrats have beat the broad market by nearly 2% per annum, including 2020's lagging performance.

Source: Bloomberg

In a down year for stocks, what has been the driver of this underperformance of the Dividend Aristocrats in 2020? In the table below, I have subdivided the difference in performance through May of the S&P 500 (SPY) and the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) by sector.

You can see that 295bp of the underperformance was driven by the Information Technology sector (XLK). This underperformance for the Dividend Aristocrat fund was driven by "Allocation Effect", principally driven by the 23% difference in the weight for Information Technology in the Dividend Aristocrat fund (1.6%) and the S&P 500 fund (nearly 25%).

The second largest performance driver was 219bp in Consumer Discretionary. With the weight in both the Dividend Aristocrat fund and the S&P 500 relatively similar, most of the performance difference was driven by a "Selection Effect". Of that Selection Effect, 85bp was driven by the presence of Amazon (AMZN) in the S&P 500 and not in the Dividend Aristocrat ETF. Taken together the tech underweight (-295bp) and the Amazon exclusion (-85bp), contributed two-thirds of the performance differential year-to-date.

In a corollary to the Amazon-driven outperformance in Consumer Discretionary, the Dividend Aristocrat fund ownership of Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) and Realty Income (O), two brick-and-mortar retail REITs hurt by the economic shutdown, contributed to a 47bp and 20bp negative Selection Effect. The fact that the Dividend Aristocrats did not own the tower or data center REITs that have outperformed in this environment also contributed to this negative security selection.

Dividend growth has historically been a defensive strategy in risk-off environments. During the coronavirus pandemic, which has temporarily closed swathes of the economy and encouraged increased remote work, technology and e-commerce stocks have outperformed.

Some Dividend Growth investors look at this underperformance as an elongated opportunity to buy cheap assets. Others might look longingly at the outperformance of tech, and seek to chase returns. This article sought to highlight the impact of the Tech underweight on this year's relative performance, and provide a little history and market context. While tech stock multiples are nowhere near as elevated as during the Tech bubble in the late 1990s, I will leave readers with a comparison of the market caps of the Tech megacaps and the Dividend Aristocrats. The tech giants are now worth 25% more than the market cap of all of the Dividend Aristocrats combined.

I hope readers find this comparison interesting as they evaluate the haven status ascribed to tech stocks in the current environment. From the annual returns table early in the article, the last time that the Dividend Aristocrats outperformed by this much (2007), kicked off a multiple year period where the dividend growth strategy outperformed. The same could be said for 1998-1999, which saw Dividend Growth lag but begin to outperform meaningfully in subsequent years. A counter-argument could be made that 2020 is an echo of 1993, kicking off a prolonged stretch of tech outperformance that investors should look to ride. Food for thought. I tend to fall in the camp that the Tech outperformance could face some secular challenges - global competition emanating from China, anti-trust regulation from both domestic and global markets, and the natural gravity of the high growth rates underpinning high multiples for megacap companies.

Tomorrow, I will look to continue my monthly series on the performance of the constituent-level Dividend Aristocrats.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOBL,SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.