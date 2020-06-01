Looking into the long term, we expect that those who invest today will earn long-term double-digit returns for shareholders. An option trading strategy can help improve cash flow.

The company has a secure dividend of more than 8.5% that it has increased recently and will continue to increase going forward. This will be supported by growth investments.

Williams Companies has an incredibly strong portfolio of natural gas assets. The company actually did better in 1Q 2020 vs. 1Q 2019.

Williams Companies (NYSE: WMB) is one of the largest natural gas companies in the world with a market capitalization of more than $20 billion. The company operates some of the largest natural gas pipelines in the United States, with the Transco pipeline. The security of the company's assets, COVID-19 related decline, and future cash flow all make this company a quality investment.

Williams Companies - Williams Companies Investor Presentation

Williams Companies 1Q 2020 Results

Williams Companies' focus on the natural gas markets has allowed the company to perform incredibly well despite the downturn.

Williams Companies 1Q 2020 Results - Williams Companies Investor Presentation

Williams Companies managed to grow its adjusted EBITDA by 4% YoY, while growing adjusted earnings per share by 18% year over year and cash flow from operations by 2% year over year. All of this together shows impressive results in the company's business despite the unprecedented slowdown in the quarter from COVID-19.

Most importantly for shareholders, the company managed to grow distributable cash flow by 10% YoY while growing distributable cash flow per share by 11% YoY. The company maintained a 1.78x dividend coverage ratio, up from 1.70x in the prior year. That's a significant mid-single digit % increase in dividend coverage.

It's also worth noting that the company has this coverage ratio and DCF on a more than 8.5% dividend yield. The company's overall DCF yield is more than 15%, highlighting the potential for incredibly strong returns for shareholders. That, combined with the fact that the company has continued to grow it during COVID-19, highlights the potential for significant shareholder rewards.

It's also worth highlighting here that the company has managed to significantly improve its financial position. The company's debt to adjusted EBITDA has declined significantly, partially supported by its growth in adjusted EBITDA, from 4.77x to 4.36x. That's a significant improvement and if the trend continues, the company's financial position will quickly improve.

The company's growth capital expenditures have dramatically improved from $421 million a year ago to $238 million this quarter. That's a 43% YoY decline to significantly improve the company's cash expenditures. In fact, 1Q 2020 was a quarter where the company moved to being FCF positive after both dividends and growth capital. Those are both significant.

Williams Companies' Natural Gas Markets

Williams Companies' central advantage over its peers is its impossible to duplicate infrastructure, which provides the essential natural gas that this country needs.

Williams Companies Natural Gas - Williams Companies Investor Presentation

Williams Companies has seen its 2020 lower 48 + export demand for natural gas actually remain above the 3-year average, especially in the most recent weeks. That's probably due to many more people at home - a distributed population of people is less efficient than people gathered in a central electrical place such as an office.

At the same time, the company's transmission pipeline total weekly delivered natural gas from its pipeline system has maintained in line with 2019, if not better. The slight increase in volumes means slightly higher growth in adjusted EBITDA - and the continued demand highlights that COVID-19 has not had any significant effect on Williams Companies' business.

Williams Companies Market Environment - Williams Companies Investor Presentation

Williams Companies' arguably single biggest risk is a decline in natural gas production, which has traditionally been subsidized by oil production in similar basins. Fortunately, the production assets near where the company gathers and processes, such as Utica Shale, are much more natural gas dependent and will see market share increase.

With continued strength in demand, there is some risk of higher natural gas prices slowing down demand, but overall demand has remained strong. The company continues to operate in a market with high quality contracts, and its customers and suppliers both have high credit quality. The company has broad customer diversity and has strong linkage.

Williams Companies' Growth

At the same time, the company's financial strength means that it can invest significantly in long-term growth.

Williams Companies Recent Accomplishments - Williams Companies Investor Presentation

Williams Companies has continued to achieve record performance across its operating lines, while working on various expansions to its existing asset base. That's incredibly exciting to pay attention to - the company's Transco asset base is its crown jewel - and no other company can achieve the marginal adds in capacity that the company gets.

Williams Companies Projects - Williams Companies Investor Presentation

Williams Companies has a massive $3.2 billion worth of projects in execution worth 15% of the company's market capitalization. These projects are expected to be in-service this year, next year, and in successive years. The company's new projects target a number of major markets and enable it to increase income significantly.

The company has been spending at an annualized rate of roughly $1 billion on capital expenditures, which lines up with the company's projects in execution. This $1 billion in annual spending is incredibly manageable by the company and the company actually has additional FCF over that. These things put together highlight the company's asset strength.

Williams Companies 2020 Guidance

Williams Companies' 2020 guidance highlights the company's strength and its ability to generate shareholder rewards going forward.

Williams Companies 2020 Guidance - Williams Companies Investor Presentation

Williams Companies has provided its 2020 guidance and expects it to be on the lower end of its guidance range. However, it's worth noting that the company hasn't significantly changed its guidance. While its guidance ranges were quite wide, that highlights something in and of itself about the company's strength here.

The company still expects DCF to be in the $3.05-3.45 billion range. On the lower end of that, the company will be earning $2.50 / share and spending $1.60 / share on dividends and $0.90 / share on capital expenditures. That means the company will be roughly FCF neutral with respectable growth expenditures. That's exciting to see at this time.

It's also worth noting that the company increased its dividend by 5% in late-2019 with a modest 4.4x debt-to-adjusted EBITDA. The company's financial position will remain strong given its 2020 guidance here.

Williams Companies Risks

Williams Companies has two significant risks worth paying attention to. The first risk is the chance that COVID-19 uncertainties will continue to add volatility to natural gas demand. That increased volatility could hurt the company's income and therefore its ability to reward shareholders. It's continued to perform well financially, but there are two risks that remain.

Additionally, the second risk is growing opposition to natural gas and their pipelines. In many regards, from Williams Companies' perspective, that's actually a benefit. That's because it's near impossible to replicate the massive infrastructure that is the Transco pipeline. However, the company has faced opposition to growth projects and that could hurt growth going forward.

Conclusion

Williams Companies had a 15% DCF yield and it has actually performed better in the 1Q 2020 versus the company's performance in 1Q 2019. The company expects that it'll come on the lower end of its initial 2020 guidance, however, despite those difficulties, it will likely still be close to FCF neutral for the year. That's on top of significant growth investments.

Going forward, the company will continue pay out its near double-digit dividend and invest in long-term growth. The company is holding onto its cash, however, it can also start share buybacks or other similar activities. For those looking to invest, I recommend taking a look at options. That'll allow investors to lower their cost or generate a strong cash yield.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WMB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.