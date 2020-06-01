Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) is a more than $700 million midstream company supported by Delek US Holdings (DK). Delek US Holdings is a more than $1.5 billion petroleum refining company. Both companies have an impressive portfolio of assets, and they were punished significantly in the mid-March crash. However, with the company's recent increase of its more than 15% dividend, and continued cash flow ability, it is a strong, long-term investment.

Delek Logistics Partners Overview

Delek Logistics Partners is an exciting investment that performed quite well in 1Q 2020 from a financial and operational point of view.

Investment Overview - Investor Presentation

Delek Logistics Partners' current distribution is $3.56/unit annualized. While investors missed out on the opportunity to invest at just over $5 in the mid-March price, the current yield on cost is more than 15%. However, on top of this impressive dividend, which was raised recently, the company also had a ~1.45x coverage ratio.

That coverage ratio points towards a potential further increase in dividends as the markets continue to recover. The company also anticipates a 2020 YE leverage ratio of <4.0x highlighting its financial strength. In 1Q 2020, the company had a 1.15x DCF ratio with an 8.5% year-over-year quarterly distribution increase.

The company has a respectable amount of debt; however, $155 million in available credit relative to its $750 million size and a strategic focus on organic projects support that. The company's recent investments are expected to translate to direct cash, with roughly $10 million/year in EBITDA from the Paline tariff and $5 million/year from the Red River Joint venture expansion.

For a company that earns less than $50 million in quarterly EBITDA (again this is a smaller company) that points to an ~8% expansion in EBITDA from projects that have already been paid for in 2020.

However, what's much more significant for the company's growth is the recent drop down of assets from Delek US Holdings. The company recently acquired the Big Spring Gathering System for a roughly $200 million consideration. Additionally, it spent almost $50 million for various trucking assets. These well-timed acquisitions increase the company's size by more than 30%.

Annual EBITDA should go up by roughly $40 million annually representing a 20% increase. However, it's also worth noting that the Big Spring Gathering System had half the price paid for by issuing units. We disagree with issuing units at the company's current dividend; however, this cash flow is incredibly well backed by Delek US Holdings with a strong financial spot.

Delek US Holdings Strength

At the same time, Delek Logistics Partners is incredibly well supported by a strong peer, Delek US Holdings.

Delek US Holdings Overview - Investor Presentation

Delek US Holdings is a significant opportunity that we've discussed in more detail here, so we recommend starting there. The company has more than 300 thousand barrels of refining capacity and strong storage assets that help to support it through the crude downturn. At the same time, the company has a strong cash position and very manageable debt.

The company increased its asset size significantly recently. It also has incredibly well-integrated assets across the entire pipeline. The company not only has impressive midstream gathering assets, but it also has refining and retail assets, allowing it to maximize cash flow at every step of the process almost like an oil major.

The company is a well-positioned integrated company and a solid sponsor that regularly participates in well-priced dropdowns. That will allow DKL to continue its long-term growth.

Delek Logistics Partners Asset Detail

Delek Logistics Partners' overall cash flow, as we talked about above, is fundamentally supported by the company's assets.

Delek Logistics Partners Assets - Investor Presentation

Delek Logistics Partners has 805 miles of crude and production transportation pipelines, with its 195-mile crude pipeline as a center point. At the same time, the company has an ~600 mile crude oil gathering system, a rail offloading facility, and 10 million barrels of storage capacity. Given the company's size, this storage capacity is very important.

For reference, Cushing, Oklahoma, as a result of increased contango and demand for storage assets, has seen prices for storage increase from $0.2/barrel/month to $0.5/barrel/month. Given 10 million barrels of storage capacity, that's $36 million (assuming the company's storage assets earn the same as Cushing's) in extra profit/year.

Given the company's $750 million market capitalization, the downturn is an enormous opportunity.

At the same time, it is focusing on its wholesale and terminalling segment to sell oil and various products to retail. The company has 10 light product terminals across various states and 1.4 million barrels of active shell capacity. These things together allow the company to increase cash flow as the markets reopen.

Delek Logistics Partners Contracts

Additionally, Delek Logistics Partners has long-term contracts to support its cash flow. That's on top of the company's strong cash flow abilities from the downturn.

Delek Logistics Partners Contracts - Investor Presentation

Delek Logistics Partners has its Lion Pipeline System and SALA Gathering System with three take-or-pay commitments with a term from 5 to 15 years. The company's transportation has significant throughput at roughly 50 thousand barrels/day. That's also supported by refined products transportation from the company's assets and various crude oil gathering.

The contracts cover roughly 68% of its gross margin, which is a much smaller portion than other midstream companies. However, 80% of these contracts have a term of larger than three years, which helps to support the company. The company's cash flow has some risks, but it has continued to earn incredibly well and support the business.

Additionally, 1Q 2020 cash flow represents likely one of the worst quarters for the company, and it still had a strong coverage ratio.

Delek Logistics Partners Financial Strength

Putting this all together and we get to the numbers that matter - financial strength.

Delek Logistics Partners Financial Overview - Investor Presentation

Delek Logistics Partners has continued to have incredibly solid net income and EBITDA performance with its 2020 LTM actually improving over the past 12 months. The company's DCF has remained stable, and with the recent asset acquisitions, we expect the next few years to be significantly stronger.

At the same time, while the company does have a respectable amount of borrowings on its revolver, after its recent acquisitions, it still has a respectable amount of capacity. With much demand to sell midstream assets for the cheap, the company can use its remaining financial flexibility to make acquisitions should it choose too.

Delek Logistics Partners Financials - Investor Presentation

The company has increased its distribution per unit by 29 consecutive times since the IPO, a mere seven years ago. The company has maintained a strong DCF coverage ratio despite the more than doubling of the company's dividend. At the same time, 2017 was the only time when the company's coverage ratio fell to <1.0x, however, it's remained strong overall.

It is worth arguing here that Delek Logistics Partners has likely hit the peak of how it can increase its leverage ratio after its recent acquisitions. While the company expects to end 2020 with a leverage ratio of <4.0x, we believe that the company has to get the leverage ratio back towards 3.0x before it can look at significant growth acquisitions.

The thing that would change this would be a rapid improvement in oil market conditions without a corresponding rise in interest rates. That would enable to increase its leverage while keeping interest payments low.

Delek Logistics Partners Risks

Of course, however, Delek Logistics Partners has potential risk. Specifically, it has both sponsor risk and oil risk.

From the perspective of oil risk, the company's assets are less focused on natural gas, which has performed well since the start of the oil crash, and much more oil concentrated. That means that if prices remain low, production could drop, and Delek Logistics Partners' non-contracted revenue could perform much worse. The company performed well in 1Q 2020 and its performance isn't guaranteed.

The company's other risk is that a significant percentage of its growth potential comes from its sponsor Delek US Holdings. While that relationship has helped the company so far, Delek US Holdings still fundamentally has its best interest at heart. That means that if the company needs to pick a side, it would pick its own. That is a risk that the company needs to continue paying attention to.

Conclusion

Delek Logistics Partners has seen its share price increase by 400% since its mid-March lows, as investors realize that their initial panic was simply unreasonable. Obviously that would have been an ideal time to buy, however, we can't simply go back to that time. However, we can take a look at the company's current business, with its double-digit yield and recent dividend raise to understand the position it's in.

DKL has recently achieved significant growth that isn't fully reflected in its financials from dropdowns. We expect the company to continue its policy of shareholder returns from these financials, although we think that its growth from leverage is over in the immediate term. We recommend those interested in investing use an options strategy to maximize cash flow and take advantage of current volatility.

Let us know what you think in the comments below.