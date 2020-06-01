Betting against Benioff has proven to be a massively losing bet, and I don't expect this trend to relent.

Salesforce currently has 17.3% CRM applications market share and continues to ink blockbuster deals, such as its recent deal with AT&T.

The CRM market was valued at $40.2 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at 14% CAGR over the next 7 years.

Salesforce expects to double its revenue to $35 billion by 2025, and with the accelerating force of covid-19, this should be attainable.

Investment Thesis

Salesforce (CRM) is a cloud-based software company that provides a realm of customer relationship management (hereafter CRM) services. Since 1999, Salesforce has offered an automated sales process through its cloud-based platform, which has made it easy for its core product to be enhanced with new technology (i.e., through acquisitions and organic improvements).

That is, Salesforce has evolved over the years and remains the premier cloud-based CRM offering in its market, which largely targets the largest and most successful corporations, universities, and governments around the world.

All of this success has been predicated on the visionary leadership of one Marc Benioff. Here's some evidence of this visionary leadership borne out by a quote from him in 1999:

"This [cloud delivery] model made software similar to a utility, akin to paying a monthly electric bill. Why couldn't customers pay a monthly bill for a service that would run business applications whenever and wherever?" - Marc Benioff, Salesforce co-founder, 1999.

Early on, Salesforce's software focused on marketing and sales for its customers, but Benioff, being the visionary he's proven to be, had his sights on evolving his CRM offering each and every year. By building a cloud-based platform, which is extremely compatible with innumerable sales channels, Salesforce has been able to utilize acquisitions to propel its platform such that businesses will be operating on Salesforce today and in the future.

This strategy continues to prove to be a highly lucrative one, as evidenced by the company's consistently high gross margins, rapid top-line growth, and ability to continue to acquire rapidly growing companies; all of which will continue to propel the share price higher throughout the 2020s.

Today, I am going to look at how Salesforce has been able to create the ultimate CRM with its cloud-based platform through acquisitions to improve its core businesses. By acquiring companies and developing its core businesses, Salesforce has been able to establish itself as a leading CRM service and has become a vital part of thousands of businesses, universities, and governments.

Benioff's Vision Just Keeps Getting Better

Source: Dreamforce 2019 Investors Day Finance Review Presentation

As can be seen above, Salesforce has become something of a de facto venture capital fund that often incorporates its investments into its flagship CRM offering.

In addition to the above, Salesforce acquired Tableau, the number one business data analytics platform, in 2019. In 2019, Tableau did $841M in revenues, while growing at 41% annually.

This is a rapidly growing, secular growth trend that is set to explode in the 2020s (i.e., business data analytics via graphical interface and machine learning). Moreover, CRMs often manage tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, of pieces of data at a time, and a visualization software enhances the users' ability to digest such large volumes of data.

With Marc Benioff still at the helm, it appears Salesforce will continue on its strategic acquisition spree in the coming years. We're going to explore these acquisitions, but first, let's check out how the core platform continues to perform.

The Core Business

Source: Dreamforce 2019 Investors Day Finance Review Presentation

Salesforce is the #1 CRM company in the world. The goal of Salesforce has been to simplify business for large enterprises by making their data intuitive and accessible through its cloud-based Software as a Service (SAAS) model. By using cloud-based software, Salesforce helps a many different types of businesses, as it's easy to adapt the company's product to fit the needs of its many different customers. This also enables Salesforce to integrate applications smoothly and incorporate a variety of features into its platform with incredible efficiency and speed.

Source: Dreamforce 2019 Investors Day Finance Review Presentation

Salesforce reaches and impacts many different industries, i.e., universities, car manufacturers, insurance agencies, government agencies, and the list goes on and on. The number of industries it serves is expected to continue to grow through 2024, as can be seen above.

For example, governments have used Salesforce to transition from on-premise data/client management to the ubiquitous and agile cloud-based environment. The company is also partnered with Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), which owns a bevy of different powerhouse brands.

VW leverages Salesforce's offering by collating all of the data from its family of brands into one cloud-based environment.

The company can then analyze this massive amount of data so as to identify certain consumer trends, on which it can capitalize via one of its brand members.

For example, with all of the data collated into one data ecosystem, which Salesforce provides, VW could identify the direction in which its consumers are trending, i.e., whether they're buying more luxury or economic vehicles or whether they're buying more sedans or SUVs.

With the acquisition of Tableau, VW could then create graphical depictions, potentially in 3D using Nvidia graphic cards (NVDA)... just a thought... and display stunning and highly potent images of data and consumer trends at board meetings.

Salesforce's Customers

Source: Salesforce Blogspot

As you can see, Salesforce services the largest corporations on earth.

Salesforce's Total Addressable Markets

Source: Dreamforce 2019 Investors Day Finance Review Presentation

Since Salesforce is capable of scaling and evolving its software as customers grow, I expect it will continue to expand its market.

Tableau

Tableau was the #1 data intelligence company (when it stood alone) and had a strong customer base before the acquisition (including, for example, LinkedIn (MSFT) and Verizon (VZ)). Tableau, combined with Salesforce's in-house Einstein Analytics, will enable its software to interpret the data from manufacturing, sales, marketing, and supply chains. The acquisition cements the idea that Salesforce is offering its clients the best service by which they improve their operations and ultimately serve their clients better. In sum, Tableau will play an important role in analyzing the data from Salesforce customers and providing optimal solutions, as we explored in the VW example.

Tableau was viewed as a direct competitor of Salesforce's Einstein Analytics, but by making this acquisition, it effectively eliminated a competitor and enhanced the strength of Salesforce. Moreover, Salesforce has a new channel through Tableua's customer base, which will enable cross/up selling to new and existing customers.

Source: Dreamforce 2019 Investors Day Finance Review Presentation

As can be seen above, Salesforce's financial wherewithal as enabled it to buy the best technology on earth in pursuit of creating the most dominant CRM platform on earth. Let's explore a couple of these acquisitions below.

Now, we already have seen how these acquisitions have performed financially (the graph is a couple of paragraphs above, and if you don't feel like scrolling up, they're crushing it.) But let's examine a few use cases for these applications. The graph immediately above highlights how they have enhanced the CRM offering pictorially.

MuleSoft

MuleSoft is a software that provides a platform for building networks that connect enterprise apps, data, and devices. The acquisition of MuleSoft has enabled Salesforce to continue to transform its service as MuleSoft makes it easy to integrate different models of business into the Salesforces cloud offering. Consequently, this has made it easier for businesses to transition to SalesForce, through iPaaS (Integration Platform As a Service). This has been a key acquisition for Salesforce since it eliminated the barriers for businesses to convert to its platform.

DemandWare

DemandWare has proved to be another beneficial acquisition for Salesforce, as it has expanded available channels for retailers to reach their customers through e-commerce. According to Salesforce, DemandWare is the global cloud leader in digital e-commerce, and this acquisition enables companies to use data analytics/visualization to better understand its customers' online shopping habits.

Source: Dreamforce 2019 Investors Day Finance Review Presentation

As can be seen above, Salesforce offers a variety of B2C channels.

ExactTarget

Salesforce acquired ExactTarget in July of 2019 for $2.5 billion. ExactTarget is a leading cloud marketing company. ExactTarget specialized in powering optimal marketing campaigns by leveraging specific automation for over 6000 companies (including Coke (KO), Amazon (AMZN), and Nike (NKE)). Thus, it gives Salesforce's customers the ability to understand their markets in terms of B2C and B2B.

Value-Enhancing Acquisitions

Now, I have spoken at length about empire building being negative for companies, as has been the case for AT&T (T) and could become the case for Alphabet. But in the case of Salesforce, Marc Benioff's visionary leadership should continue to propel the company on a stable trajectory forward, and his track record heretofore speaks as much (that is, his acquisitions continue to create immediate value for his customers and enhance the value of his core platform).

Future Growth

Source: Dreamforce 2019 Investors Day Finance Review Presentation

As seen above, Salesforce has doubled its revenue in the last four years, and it expects to double it again in 2024. Salesforce will look to continue to grow in the markets in which it's already dominant while expanding internationally, as is illustrated below.

Source: Dreamforce 2019 Investors Day Finance Review Presentation

Financial Analysis

Source: YCharts

Salesforce has a strong gross profit margin at 75% and has been increasing its free cash flow per share over the past four years. With that being said, one might liken Salesforce's strategy to that of Amazon's strategy.

That is, the company plans to aggressively reinvest so as to reach its lofty revenue targets in the coming years. Such a strategy does not portend elevated EPS, but in any analysis, there must be nuance. We understand that Marc Benioff has lofty goals for conquering domestic and international markets, and this requires his operating margins to be suppressed, while his sales teams venture into the world, selling Salesforce's sticky products.

As can be seen below, the company is aggressively spending on sales and marketing, while also accelerating its R&D spend.

Source: YChart

Salesforce has maintained steady growth over the last 10 years, and the company will continue to reinvest in evolving its core business segments while providing its customers with the most optimal and most effective cloud-based product.

Alright, so what should we pay for it?

L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

Assumptions:

Assumption Value Free cash flow per share $6.02 Free cash flow per share growth rate 17.5% Terminal growth rate 2% Years of elevated growth 10 Total years to stimulate 100 Discount Rate 9.8%

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

Based on the LASV Model, Salesforce is currently undervalued by about 30%. For a company that has been steadily increasing revenues and generating a strong gross profit margin, the market seems to be unfairly discounting this incredible asset.

The company's growing revenue from its variety of segments highlights how Salesforce has created a premium CRM platform that will continue to stay ahead of the development curve by utilizing new digital services.

Now, a DCF illustrates how over or undervalued a company is presently, but it tells us nothing in the way of what returns we can expect in the future.

To illustrate projected returns, we must implement "step 3" of the LASV Model, which we've neatly coded such that it takes only a moment to calculate. Here are the results below:

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

Therefore, I rate Salesforce a strong buy pretty much anywhere below $200.

Risks

The major risk that Salesforce faces presently is that it won't live up to the growth expectations it's set forth due to a deteriorating economic environment.

But fret not, as our assumptions always include a "margin of safety", which we implement through conservative assumptions across the board, which we use as inputs into our LASV Model.

Concluding Remarks

Salesforce has become a de facto venture capital fund, in which a collection of incredible multi-billion dollar properties are growing at 30-50% annually. With Marc Benioff at the helm, the company will continue on its path of winning throughout the 2020s.

As always, thanks for reading; remember to follow for more, and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRM AMZN, MSFT, NVDA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.