Nutanix - The quarter was really a beat, and the outlook was upbeat-the share price is just anomalous

I really do not urge readers/subscribers to trade quarters. It is a fool’s game and the house has a pretty substantial advantage. I get to listen to lots of conference calls, and I get to read more. Most of them are not terribly enlightening, but it is part of the job. Nutanix (NTNX) shares must be the most star-crossed of investments with which I have dealt in the past decade. While the company spent a part of 2017-18 in the golden circle of investor adulation, it has since descended to the purgatory of disdain. Oh well.

Thursday, however, I thought the disconnect between the reality of the company’s performance and investor perceptions may have reached an apogee. As I wrote this, the shares were down 8% on a day in which many cloud stocks have appreciated (As I edit this the next day, the shares have made back about half of Thursday's loss). Most of the analysts writing about this name say they are neutral because the company hasn’t provided guidance. That this is not a new thing-guidance was withdrawn when the company preannounced an upside in early May, seems of no account. The shares of this company were punished without much reason when the company was amongst the first to suggest that the various impacts of the Covid-19 virus on the economy would present difficulties in the quarter just reported. That turned out to be true, not just for Nutanix, but essentially for almost every other company outside of security and work-at-home in the IT space.

The rationale for a negative reaction to the company’s earnings release or conference call presentation is not immediately apparent to this writer. Indeed, the quarter was really a beat and the outlook that was presented was quite positive. Whether or not the company presented explicit guidance is, in my opinion, less important than some of the other data that was presented during the course of the conference call.

Yes, I have recommended these shares for more than some time now…it hasn’t been the most fun for either my Ticker Target high growth portfolio or in terms of my professional attainment. One thing about investing is that you are either right or wrong-no real shades of gray. Whether or not the company has progressed, one invests for share price appreciation, and so far that has been elusive for Nutanix. Readers may therefore dismiss my commentary as wishful thinking. But I think that a logical reaction to the conference call I heard would have been share price appreciation-probably of double digits-and not an 8% share price haircut. It seems to have escaped some commentators that the company, on an apples to apples basis, actually reported growth of around 20% last quarter-better than many other companies I follow, own and recommend in their most recent reporting periods.

As mentioned, I own a significant position in the Ticker Target High-Growth portfolio. I have no intention of selling any of that position, and if there is an opportunity to up my current percentage (around 3%) I will take it. I urge readers/subscribers to take the same course, but I acknowledge not being the best of guides on this name. So why might I be right at this point, other than being stubborn about an under performing recommendation? For that a bit of context and a bit of review of this recent earnings release is in order.

The quarter really was quite satisfactory - especially in the current environment

Nutanix is not valued currently as though it has significant growth prospects. When one cuts through all of the commentary about cash burn, pulled guidance and so forth, the reason to own these shares is pretty straight forward: the company was actually able to turn the difficult environment presented by the Covid-19 virus into a challenge that it met, with results better than had been forecast-a clean beat. There are many reasons for that-some have to do with improved sales execution, others have to do with the acceptance of the company’s technology by its installed base, some have to do with work-from-home solutions and others have to do with the company successfully competing. I am not going to try to encompass any kind of detailed synthesis on all of these points - but I think it is hard to deny that all of this isn’t happening. The negative commentary that I have seen is peripheral and doesn’t suggest that the reasons to buy growth stocks are absent.

First of all, Nutanix actually did exceed prior expectations for the quarter it reported. Just for a bit of context. At the end of February, as the impacts of the pandemic were just being seen outside of the US, Nutanix reported a strong quarter that showed sales growth significantly greater than its prior guidance and the then level of current expectations. At that time, the company said that it was seeing some negative effects from closed economies in its Asia/Pac region and that its transition to subscription was proceeding more rapidly than planned. This in turn, would put pressure on top-line projections. The result was a share price implosion. The next day after the shares fell 29%, and by the time the shares made their low on March 16th peak to trough fall was 66%. Subsequently the shares recovered, grudgingly, so to speak, and finally reached $20/share, up 60% from their low point, in early May.

On May 5th, the company pre-announced preliminary results for revenues and bookings; the results were in line with prior guidance but above the then current First Call consensus. This was despite the fact that the company had to overcome the issues of all enterprise software companies-a selling pivot of material proportions coupled with many customers who themselves are in the midst of a financial crisis, suffering the effects of the current economy.

Subsequent to that time, the company announced a series of significant work-from-home wins that were based on the company’s virtual desktop (VDI) and its Desktop as a Service platform. At the time of the preannouncement, the company announced that it was withdrawing guidance for the final quarter of the fiscal year, and was also suspending its calendar 2021 business model targets.

Subsequent to May 5th, the company announced a series of wins highlighting its work-from-home solutions and culminating in a win that showcased the impact of installing its hyper-converged software to improve the performance of a major healthcare provider network. From May 5th through last evening, the share appreciated by 40%, basically catching up to broader IT indices. At this point, after the current pullback, the shares are down 25% YTD, which compares to a gain of 13% for the IGV index, and 23% YTD appreciation for the cloud index.

The earnings that were announced were a noteworthy beat. The EPS loss was of $.69/per share was $.17 better than the prior consensus. The growth metrics were all marginally better then pre-announced levels. Specifically, the company achieved 18% growth in TCV (Total Contract Value) revenues and 17% growth in TCV billings. The company saw a nice uptick in major customer statistics with the most broad based metric, users with $1 million of spend growing from 850 to 1132 over the past year. The company’s customer base continued to expand with 16,600 name plates on the books up by 700+ from the prior quarter. The company did indeed see a higher proportion of subscription billings than in Q1, reaching 84% of the total up from 79% in the prior quarter and up by 55% in the prior year. It is this very rapid transition that wound up suppressing reported percentage growth by a few hundred basis point-not very different really from the results reported by may other software companies in the midst of similar transitions. Overall, subscription revenue have now reached 82% of the total, significantly greater than had been previously forecast for this point in the transition.

The company reported an operating cash burn for the quarter of $85 million, This is consistent with prior expectations. That said, one of the principle driver in operating cash flow, the increase in deferred revenues, rose by $65 million sequentially or 45%. The basic element of the company’s cash burn is the magnitude of Nutanix’s non-GAAP loss. The loss is mainly a product of the rapid transition to subscription revenue which constrains the total revenue metric and detaches the metric from operating expenses. That started to improve (or really to deteriorate less) slightly in Q3; revenues rose by $31 million, or 11%, while opex rose by 14%. I expect that relationship to reverse and improve over the course of the next year. Sequentially, revenue fell by 8% while opex fell slightly.

The issue of guidance - should investors avoid Nutanix shares because guidance with not provided

Nutanix shares were down last Thursday in a relatively strong market for tech stocks. The reason is not the company’s performance vs. expectations which was a beat. And it is highly unlikely that the company will run out of cash and need to raise additional capital. Its current cash balance is $732 million; cash burn was $164 million for the first 9 months of the year and is forecast to contract materially. Capex was $72 million through 9 months and should also be lower going forward.

Several commentators have called out the pulled guidance as the cause for the weak share price performance. I am not entirely sure why that is so today and was not so on May 5th - that is when guidance was actually pulled and not in this most recent presentation. I have often commented that guidance is not a contract between management and shareholders regarding future results. It is a forecast, and as forecasts relate to the future by definition they are subject to substantial changes. Much of the time, in an effort to avoid explaining a miss, managements choose to offer analysts and investors a forecast that is often terribly unlikely and then when it is exceeded, it simply serves to show that guidance is not really intended to be a forecast but a floor.

In the last several years, as subscriptions and their renewal have become the major forms of contractual relations between software vendors and their customers, guidance has become easier, or less subject to operational vagaries. Indeed, when looking at the valuation of software vendors, it is this transition that has been an important factor in bolstering the increase in valuations - software companies these days rarely miss because their “forecasts” are basically predicated on how much revenue they will recognize from the balance sheet. For the most part, a typical subscription company in a given quarter will recognize about 65% of its reported total revenues from the balance sheet, and another 15% or so from long-term consulting arrangement. It is this fact of the current era that explains part of the reason why so many companies can have difficult quarters during this time of the virus, but still report upsides to EPS and even revenues.

For some companies, this process has been somewhat preempted by the introduction of ASC 606 which calls for the recognition of 35%-40% of the total value of a subscription arrangement as revenue in the quarter a deal is signed. But as these companies have very large RPO balances, they are still able to absorb several quarters of less than optimal sales performance without an enormous upset in terms of the reported P&L or even in cash flow. That is not exactly where Nutanix finds itself currently. Its transition to subscription is only 18 months old at this point. The company is continuing to build a substantial balance of deferred revenue - it reached $1.06 billion last quarter of which about half is current, but it does not have an RPO balance which allows other companies to forecast during the time of the virus knowing that most of the revenue they are going to report will come either from the balance sheet or from their RPO balance.

None of this is new, and none of this hasn’t been discussed time and time again as the company has explained its business model transition. This is not the only company to pass through this kind of transition and I find it less than reasonable for analysts to reach conclusions that they apply inconsistently.

I happen to think that the comments that were made by the CFO with regards to a question by the analyst at Morgan, Stanley were more on point than some range of formal guidance might be. As a shareholder, and listening to the presentation and then watching the shares trade, it is a bit frustrating, even though I am really a long term investor. But for readers/subscribers, the disconnect between this answer and the action of the shares is really an opportunity:

Duston Williams -- Chief Financial Officer "But, yeah, the pipeline and I guess maybe your question is more kind of Q4 in general and where we haven't given any specific guidance, it's probably a question that will come up sooner or later, so why don't I kind of answer your question and maybe a little bit bigger question. Q4, again, in my comments, I mentioned pipeline for Q3 generation exceeded our target, and it was the biggest in quarter pipe that we generated in our history, so that's clearly encouraging. And if you look at Q4 in our only roughly three weeks into the quarter, so take that for what it's worth, but on the surface, there is not many things that look terribly out of line. Now the results won't be as good as we thought they would be pre-COVID, but if you go down and look at conversion rate, where we should be three-plus weeks into the quarter, where we are, from what's converted from pipeline, that looks OK. The loss rates are actually a little bit lower. The sales curve for month one linearity is within the bounds of what we would expect historically months two in cumulative, same thing. We've closed several million-dollar deal, I think, at least three this week and a couple of those were spillovers that we thought was going to close in Q3, actually closed this week, two Fed deals that pushed from Q3. If you look at EMEA, there is some good stuff going on there with new customers and partners starting to get engaged there with some public sector activity that looks really encouraging. And AHV, not surprisingly, is getting, I think, some renewed attention from a cost [Indecipherable]. We've clearly got something there for them with AHV. And APAC was first impacted and that's starting to open up and there is some reasonable news within some countries there, I think, India and China is still obviously struggling but not too bad. And to get to your question about pipe, the pipeline is there. There's no doubt about it. The sales capacity is there, no doubt about that but deals are volatile. And they're still volatile. So you know, us not giving Q4 guidance, we mentioned that we wouldn't be doing this, May 5, so there's really no surprise there. And then, the comment was that again, it's just a little tougher in a volatile period for us to give specific guidance just because, again, less than 10% of our business is through renewal business at this point. But when you go all through the metrics and stuff, there is some really good stuff happening, the products are performing really well. Our sales teams are executing all that. It's just very, very volatile period."

It is hard to deny that this is a volatile period and that unless a company is taking revenue from its balance sheet and from long-standing consulting contracts, forecasting is going to be more of a guess. But the number of green shoots here is pretty substantial I would say. Million dollar deals closing early in the quarter. Biggest quarter ever for pipeline generation. Sales curve for first month linearity within bounds. EMEA, starting to show a recovery outside of India and China. 2 Fed deals that pushed from Q3 are now closed. Loss rates better than anticipated. AHV is the hypervisor that Nutanix offers as part of its HCI solution. Here is a description of the offering usually called Acropolis: AHV: The Acropolis Hypervisor The fact is that the attach rate for Acropolis has reached 48%, one of the more significant accomplishments in terms of market penetration that Nutanix has delivered. Basically, if AHV is doing well as suggested, then it is highly probable that Nutanix HCI will have a strong quarter as well.

I sometimes wonder why this kind of qualitative information cannot be deciphered with ease, and even a bit of precision. I know the above passage and other conference call responses said to me that the tea leaves for Q4 are quite positive. There are some exceptionally modest expectations that are now part of the consensus. One analyst with a hold rating on Nutanix shares is forecasting that sequential growth will be negative in Q4. Another more prominent brokerage is forecasting 4% sequential growth in Q4 and 15% year on year growth for fiscal ’21. Both sets of numbers strike me as basically contradicting the specific evidence as presented in the above quote from the CFO. Dustin Williams has been CFO of Nutanix for 6 years at this point. My own experience with him has been straightforward and positive. I think I can rely both on what he said specifically on the call, and also rely on the rationale he posited for not presenting guidance.

Why has Nutanix been able to turn the ship around/Why are so many analysts indifferent or negative to the shares

As many readers are aware, Nutanix shares peaked in the summer of 2018 at just above $60/share. Since that time, the shares have fallen and risen and fallen and risen more times than a well-managed yo-yo. It isn’t the kind of share price action that makes for comfortable recommendations. There are those who will say that the issue is one of ineffective leadership. No doubt, the wounds the drove the shares down for much of 2019 were partially self-inflicted in terms of sales execution and inadequate sales capacity. But beyond that, this is a company that undertook two transitions and has remade its offering in a span of 2 years or thereabouts. It’s a great vision, but executing everything right has proven to be a bridge too far.

The issue, as I see it, is that while this company has had multiple transitions, and inadequate sales capacity and a lack of sales effective sales leadership, much of that is history and the future looks quite different. One reason why Nutanix has been able to pivot successfully is that its technology resonates strongly with large enterprises, and now that it addressing enterprises with an effective selling motion, it is seeing considerable success, despite the ravages of the virus on the economy and on some prospective Nutanix customers. I might have thought that the operational performance reported for Q3, and the qualitative commentary on the call would have driven valuations; that it has not, at this point is an opportunity, even though it pains current shareholders like this writer to watch the trading.

I am not going to try to go through all the perturbations that have driven the share price. Obviously, the combination of dropping hardware as a product offering, and then pivoting very hard from a traditional software model has proven to be a bridge too far for some investors. But beyond that, I think many readers, analysts, and even Nutanix shareholders underestimate the level of product initiative this company has undertaken. The fact that the company had a virtual desktop and a desktop as a service offering fired up and ready to go is an artifact of a very complex and elegant product strategy that I believe to be dramatically underappreciated. While many analysts are pointing out that the transition remains very much a work in progress, there is evidence that a strong foundation for sustained hyper growth at scale has been and is being established. For example, the company has a renewal rate in excess of 97% which compares favorably to that of many other infrastructure companies. Of equal importance is the signs of success in “non-core” Nutanix offerings. Last quarter, 28% of customers had bought at least one non-core offering, up from 20% in the prior year. Q3 bookings of non-core products grew 116% year over year and are now 15% of total ACV.

I am not going to provide a commercial for all the different offering and choices that a user can access in dealing with Nutanix. The company has tools as diverse as a DevOps offering, a database operations offering called Era, the AHV hypervisor offering mentioned earlier, the Calm offering which facilitates management and governance in the hybrid cloud and the various end user computer offerings which were instrumental in allowing Nutanix to continue to grow despite the impacts of the pandemic on various areas of the company’s business. Trying to compress the non-core offerings to a sentence: the offerings include products for datacenter services, DevOps and desktops which sit on top of the core HCI offering.

In sum, the current success that Nutanix is enjoying-and there is no mistake that it is enjoying current success in its sales motion especially in the context of the upside down economy-relates to a very broad and very capable set of products, coupled with a more focused and disciplined selling strategy. Analysts are missing the forest and the sun-filled uplands because of some backward looking underbrush. I expect a couple of analysts will better understand the opportunities offered by these shares when the company provided fiscal 2021 guidance along with its long-term growth expectations when it holds it virtual analyst day sometime after the release of Q4 earnings which should be in late August.

Nutanix - Valuation in the cellar; opportunity in the penthouse

Nutanix has one of the lowest relative valuation in terms of EV/S that is available in the IT space today. I have adjusted my estimates for both revenues and growth rate. Indeed, my current estimate for 12 month forward revenue is less than the consensus-and yet based on the company’s commentary, I think that a rational estimate for forward revenues would show that metric greater than the consensus. In any event, my 12 month forward revenue estimate is $1.38 billion which is growth of 11% from the trailing 12 months revenue. That estimate yields an EV/S of 3.2X. If growth comes to the mid-teens level I think more probable, then the EV/S would be around 3.1X.

Given the company’s adjusted growth last quarter which really was around 18%, I am estimating a 3 year growth rate of 28% based on a bounce-back in demand as the economy recovers as well as a continued maturation in demand for non-core components of the offering. There have been some commentators who have said that last quarter’s performance was built on the company’s work-from-home portfolio which they believe will decline in importance. Nutanix has been selling its End User solutions for some years, and they have gradually increased in importance. EUS may not always be as large a component of total revenues as was the case in fiscal Q3; the company’s core will grow faster if the economy shows a positive reversal.

The value of HCI to users and its likely strong growth has not been impacted by the virus and is not something properly discounted as part of Nutanix growth rate. HCI has been forecast to maintain a 31% CAGR through 2024. I have attached an analysis from IDC of market trends including share and growth for completeness: Dell strengthens HCI market lead over... everyone - Blocks and Files. This material tends to be subjective, and I think its depiction of the share of Nutanix is likely to be incorrect, But given the very high CAGR of HCI, and the technology offered by Nutanix as well as the company’s very high retention rate and the natural progression of its software transition, my confidence in a 28% revenue CAGR is substantial.

Of course the other side of valuation is profitability and free cash flow. Looking at that, one sees elevated expense ratios suggesting huge opportunities for the future. Some of the lifting that needs to be done in terms of a sustained path to profitability will happen simply as a result of the maturation of the company’s installed portfolio of subscription software. Renewals which are just now starting to become significant for the company ($5 million of revenue in Q3 and $10 million in the current quarter), carry very high margins almost by definition. Selling hundred of new accounts every quarter is an expensive proposition, and while that will never actually stop, the proportion of revenues coming from new name accounts ought to decline over time, and that will have a material impact on the ratio of sales and marketing which was 73% of revenues on a non GAAP basis last quarter, one of the highest such ratios I have ever seen for a company of this scale. I think that this ratio could readily decline by 2500 basis points over the next two years, and while the company has projected non-GAAP opex comparable to the $390 million level of this latest quarter, I think some of the cost remediation plans the company has planned, will take opex levels down by a noticeable amount in fiscal Q4, and down further in fiscal year 2021. The growth in opex components essentially came to a halt last quarter, with sales and marketing spend declining marginally. Between the continued growth in deferred revenue balances, my expectation that operating losses will decline, and some proactive steps to manage the change in the captions under “other assets and liabilities” I expect to see the company make good on its forecast on a material improvement in cash burn.

The Nutanix story got bad, so to speak, over the span of several quarters for many reasons. Its recovery will probably take a few quarters as well. But investors tend to discount future trends rather than waiting for them to happen. That is what I expect here-not just in the immediate term, but over several quarters. I think that is why positive alpha is a likely outcome for the shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTNX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.