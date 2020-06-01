Merger Arbitrage Mondays - The Bidding War For Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Comes To An End

Merger activity ground to a halt last week with no new deals announced.

Merger activity ground to a halt last week with no new deals announced, three deals closing and one deal called off.

This is the third week in the month of May with no new deals announced. There were however, two potential deals announced last week. The COVID-19 pandemic caused another deal to bite the dust last week. Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) and Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) mutually agreed to terminate their merger agreement.

The bidding war for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) finally came to an end last week after the company entered into a second amendment with AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX).

With respect to deal updates and approvals, Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) and FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) are on track to close their deal today after receiving all regulatory approvals and clearances. Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) and MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF) also received all the shareholder and regulatory approvals and expect to close the deal early in the third quarter of 2020.

Weekly Spread Changes:

The table below shows weekly spread changes between May 22, 2020, and May 29, 2020.

Symbol Quote AcquiringCompany AcquiringCompany Quote CurrentSpread Last WeekSpread Spread ChangeWeekly DealType TTPH 2.16 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) 1.39 -27.91% -63.71% 35.80% Cash Plus Stock FG 8.34 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) 31.9 29.32% -2.30% 31.62% Cash Plus Stock GNW 3.05 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) 78.03% 71.29% 6.74% All Cash TIVO 6.09 Xperi Corporation (XPER) 13.75 2.73% -0.26% 2.99% All Stock ADSW 31.18 Waste Management, Inc. (WM) 106.75 6.32% 3.79% 2.53% All Cash LACQ 10.9 GTWY Holdings Limited (N/A) 5.50% 10.36% -4.86% Special Conditions TCO 41.34 Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) 57.7 27.00% 33.59% -6.59% All Cash YTRA 1.15 Ebix, Inc. (EBIX) 22.41 94.87% 103.86% -8.99% All Stock SDI 12.84 Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB) 23.99 -2.84% 10.63% -13.47% All Stock CDOR 4.75 NexPoint Hospitality Trust (N/A) 133.68% 250.16% -116.48% All Cash

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2020 62 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2020 7 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 23 Stock Deals 19 Stock & Cash Deals 5 Special Conditions 3 Total Number of Pending Deals 50 Aggregate Deal Consideration $528.04 billion

Deal Updates:

Closed Deals:

Terminated Deals:

On May 26, 2020, Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) announced that Texas Capital Bancshares and Independent Bank Group (IBTX) have mutually agreed to terminate their merger agreement. The termination was approved by both companies' boards of directors after careful consideration and given the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global markets and on the companies' ability to fully realize the benefits they expected to achieve through the merger.

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol AnnouncedDate AcquiringCompany ClosingPrice LastPrice ClosingDate Profit AnnualizedProfit CDOR 07/22/2019 NexPoint Hospitality Trust (N/A) $11.10 $4.75 06/30/2020 133.68% 1626.49% YTRA 07/17/2019 Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) $2.24 $1.15 06/30/2020 94.87% 1154.25% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $3.05 06/30/2020 78.03% 949.40% FSCT 02/06/2020 Advent International (N/A) $33.00 $23.59 06/30/2020 39.89% 485.33% FG 02/07/2020 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) $10.79 $8.34 09/30/2020 29.32% 87.73% TCO 02/10/2020 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) $52.50 $41.34 06/30/2020 27.00% 328.45% FIT 11/01/2019 Google LLC (NASDAQ:GOOG) $7.35 $6.34 06/30/2020 15.93% 193.82% CETV 10/27/2019 PPF Group N.V. (N/A) $4.58 $4 06/30/2020 14.50% 176.42% BREW 11/12/2019 Anheuser-Busch (N/A) $16.50 $15.11 06/30/2020 9.20% 111.92% DLPH 01/28/2020 BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) $13.85 $12.88 12/31/2020 7.51% 12.81%

The aggregate deal consideration dropped to $528.04 billion after Texas Capital Bancshares and Independent Bank Group mutually terminated their merger agreement.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.