There was some interesting trading in Party City (PRTY) on Friday. After the company announced an exchange offer for outstanding bonds, PRTY stock climbed 26.5% after opening up 56%. But it was the trading in those bonds that was even more spectacular.

The 6.125% Senior Notes due in 2023 closed 205% higher. The 6.625% Senior Notes due 2026 nearly quadrupled. Optimism in the debt market sharply outpaced that on the equity side.

Of course, there's a catch. Both issues were close to worthless before the exchange offer was announced. The 2026s last traded on Wednesday at 4 (yes, four) cents on the dollar. The 2023s closed Thursday at 5.4 cents. Even after the huge rallies to ~16 and accounting for the haircut implied by the exchange offer, both issues still are pricing in a significant risk of a restructuring.

And that in turns colors some of the optimism toward PRTY stock on Friday, and in recent sessions before that. (Shares have gained 148% in the last seven trading days.) The stock looks almost impossibly cheap: it still trades at well less than 1x 2018 adjusted EPS.

But the balance sheet, thanks to former private equity owners, remains an enormous risk. Party City still has a long slog ahead of it in 2020, and to avoid bankruptcy almost certainly has to start improving on 2019 results in 2021 and beyond. Trading mechanics (including a still-high short interest) keep me on the sidelines in terms of making a bearish bet, but the most likely outcome remains PRTY winding up at zero at some point.

The Exchange Offer

The proposed exchange offer certainly looks like a great deal for Party City. The 2023 and 2026 issues combined have face value of $850 million. Party City would retire that debt in exchange for:

A 20% ownership stake in the equity;

$100 million in new 10% senior notes due 2026; and

$185 million in variable rate (which appears to be LIBOR + 500 bps, with a 75 bps floor) senior secured notes due 2025.

Party City will raise an additional $100 million through 15% First Lien Issuer notes, half through a private placement and the remainder through a rights offering.

Including fees, debt gets cut by about $440 million. Annual interest expense should be reduced by $19 million. And Party City raises $100 million in cash to help it through what will be a challenging 2020.

It's not yet guaranteed that the exchange offer will go through. But it seems highly likely that it will. Party City needs 98% of bonds to be tendered, and already has commitments from bondholders covering over 52% of the issues.

Meanwhile, the bond prices before Friday suggested a very real possibility of near-term bankruptcy before the next interest payment is due on August 15. The holders of the remaining ~47% of bonds can either take this deal, or run the risk of seeing prices plunge 60%-plus as Party City declares bankruptcy. Party City, somewhat oddly given the terms of the deal, has a good deal of leverage. (It appears a version of the old saw that "if you owe the bank $100 that's your problem; if you owe the bank $100 million, it's the bank's problem.")

The one concern might be mechanics in the credit default swap market. A hedge fund could buy now-cheaper CDS protection and enough of the bonds (it would only take ~$3 million or so) to blow up the deal. That presumably would send Party City into bankruptcy relatively quickly, which could potentially increase the value of the CDS by a sum greater than the bond investment.

That said, I'd imagine the institutional investors backing the exchange offer are well aware of that risk. In fact, we've even seen the CDS market used to help fund struggling companies like Hovnanian (HOV) and Windstream (OTCPK:WINMQ). It's probably worthwhile to assume the exchange offer will be completed, though it's a significant risk to PRTY stock if it doesn't.

Not Out of the Woods Yet

The offer does seem like a great deal for Party City. The question is if it's good enough for shareholders.

After all, the 2023s and 2026s don't comprise the entirety of Party City's debt. At the end of 2019, Party City still had $725 million remaining on a term loan, which is unaffected by the exchange offer.

And so the balance sheet remains a significant risk. Pro forma for the exchange offer, Party City would have gross debt at Dec. 31 of $1,125 million. Net debt would be about $990 million. (Party City closed 2019 with $35 million in cash, and is adding $100 million through the first-lien notes.)

But the balance sheet likely will be even more stretched by the end of this year. In a presentation provided to the consenting noteholders, Party City said it would need $75 to $100 million in cash on the books to get through the end of the year. Full-year Adjusted EBITDA is guided to about $46 million.

Unsurprisingly, Party City is slashing capex after guiding on the Q4 call for ~$65 million in such spend for full-year 2020. But some of that money likely was spent in the year's first two-plus months. Cash interest payments should total ~$90 million. Party City probably burns at least $50 million this year, depending on working capital movements. That gets year-end net debt past $1 billion, with gross debt potentially nearing $1.2 billion.

Party City forecast 2021 Adjusted EBITDA of $269 million. That in turn suggests even a net leverage ratio around 4x. That's one of the highest such figures in specialty retail. And it doesn't include minimum rental obligations of $950 million post-2020.

Even assuming Party City hits its 2021 forecast — and that's a big if — the balance sheet remains a significant concern. Bear in mind that the current prices on the 2023s and 2026s still value the new debt at less than 50 cents on the dollar. Bond markets aren't perfect, and Friday's rally may continue, which would raise the effective value assigned the new debt. Still, it's abundantly clear that Party City faces significant balance sheet risk.

PRTY Stock Looking Forward

What's interesting about the disclosed 2021 forecast for Adjusted EBITDA is that it's almost identical to Party City's results from 2019. There are two ways to look at that fact.

The more optimistic view is that Party City is expecting a reasonably V-shaped recovery. Under the new debt profile, cash interest expense by my numbers should come down to ~$90 million or so (using the 2019 cash figure as a baseline and adjusting for the new debt). Normalized capex might match 2020's estimates of $65 million. Cash taxes were $36 million in 2019.

Party City, in that scenario, still would generate about $70 million in free cash flow, and working capital help could boost that figure. Given a market capitalization (pro forma for the equity issuance in the exchange offer) of $120 million, PRTY is trading at less than 2x free cash flow and under 3x adjusted EPS (which was $0.46 in 2019 and should get some help from reduced interest expense). And that's with a 2021 forecast that likely includes lingering headwinds from the coronavirus on an event-exposed business (though we don't know the actual working assumptions driving the projection).

The more pessimistic response is that such performance probably isn't good enough. Bear in mind that 2019 was a poor year for Party City. Adjusted EBITDA declined by nearly one-third year-over-year. Non-GAAP EPS declined from $1.61 the year before. A helium shortage and a weak Halloween led to a surprise Q3 miss that sent PRTY stock down a staggering 67% in a single session.

Party City management chalked up much of the 2019 weakness to one-time factors — but then guided for a ~flat 2020 from a profit standpoint. That guidance excluded the impact of the coronavirus, and sent PRTY down another 48%. (To be fair, the worst of the broad market declines occurred the same day: the S&P 500 fell almost 10% that session.)

Even assuming the exchange offer goes through, Party City needs to grow off the 2019/2021 profit base to avoid a restructuring. Even assuming a few years of consistent results, $70 million in free cash flow — or even $100 million — is not enough to completely deleverage a balance sheet with net debt over $1 billion.

And so Party City has to grow profits from the current base, even excluding the impact of the coronavirus. That in turn almost certainly requires positive same-store sales, which Party City hasn't delivered since 2015. (Worth noting: initial 2020 guidance didn't project that this year would be any different.) That's the mid- to long-term bet from the long side, as cheap as PRTY stock looks: that the company can grow its top line on a same-store basis.

It's a story similar to that of Michaels Companies (MIK), another specialty retailer. Both PRTY and MIK look ridiculously cheap on a P/E basis (MIK trades at less than 2x FY19 adjusted EPS). But both are dealing with the after-effects of enormous leverage created by past private equity ownership.

That P/E debt has sent the likes of Toys 'R' Us into bankruptcy. It threatens Party City now. The exchange offer would give the company some near-term breathing room, but mid-term performance still requires improvement in the underlying business.

With brick-and-mortar traffic heading in the wrong direction, competition from Amazon (AMZN) always a threat, and Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT) looking to take sales as well, comp growth will be exceedingly difficult to achieve. Lingering macro/coronavirus headwinds may be a factor as well.

From here, the exchange offer most likely prolongs the inevitable. But that does matter to the short case for PRTY stock. We've seen huge rallies in leveraged retailers, including PRTY itself, MIK, and even Stage Stores (SSI). And Party City has time: the term loan doesn't mature until August 2022. That in turn creates a catalyst problem for a short ahead of a period where a) there's likely to be little in the way of material news (after all, we know Q1 and Q2 results are going to ugly) and b) the equity slice (pro forma for the exchange offer) is barely 10% of enterprise value, allowing for significant potential upside if any sort of re-rating occurs.

That said, I still think this will end poorly for Party City shareholders at some point. However cheap PRTY stock might look, it's worth considering this angle: even after the exchange offer, Party City has to generate in the range of $1 billion to repay its debt. That's better than the ~$1.4 billion expected a few days ago — but it still requires the business to hold up for something close to a decade, and most likely to start showing some growth during that time period. Given competition, and the fact that Party City was headed in the wrong direction before this crisis, I'm skeptical the company can deliver that kind of performance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.