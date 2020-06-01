BYD Electronic issued a profit alert expecting 1H2020 net profit to rise by at least +280% YoY, with the new mask production business being one of the key growth drivers.

BYD Electronic's customer concentration risk is the spotlight, with its largest client likely to be negatively impacted by rising US-China tensions.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my Neutral rating on Hong Kong-listed Chinese electronics manufacturing services or EMS provider BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited (OTCPK:BYDIF) (OTC:BYDIY) [285:HK].

This is an update of my initiation article on BYD Electronic published on January 10, 2020. BYD Electronic's share price has declined by -12.5% from HK$16.96 as of January 9, 2020 to HK$14.84 as of May 29, 2020. BYD Electronic trades at 11.7 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E, which represents a premium to its historical five-year and 10-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples of 10.3 times and 9.4 times, respectively. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2021 dividend yield of 1.6%.

On one hand, BYD Electronic's customer concentration risk is the spotlight, with its largest client likely to be negatively impacted by rising US-China tensions in the medium to long term.

On the other hand, BYD Electronic issued a profit alert expecting 1H2020 net profit to rise by at least +280% YoY, with the new mask production business being one of the key growth drivers for the company in the short term.

While BYD Electronic is likely to deliver strong earnings growth in FY2020 which is largely attributable to its new mask production business, the company's medium to long-term growth prospects are less certain as its key customer is a victim of rising US-China tensions. As such, I maintain a Neutral rating on BYD Electronic.

Readers have the option of trading in BYD Electronic shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the tickers BYDIF and BYDIY or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 285:HK. For BYD Electronic shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For BYD Electronic shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $30 million, and market capitalization is above $4.3 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors which own BYD Electronic shares listed in Hong Kong include The Vanguard Group, Dimensional Fund Advisors, UBS Asset Management and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using US brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

All Eyes On Client Exposure

High customer concentration is a key risk factor for many companies, and BYD Electronic's exposure to customer concentration risks is in the spotlight recently.

On May 15, 2020, the New York Times reported that a new US rule expected to come into effect in September (grace period of 120 days) will "block companies around the world from using American-made machinery and software to design or produce chips for Huawei or its entities." The New York Times referred to this as the "latest of several restrictions taken against Huawei in the last year" and "a significant escalation in the White House’s battle with the Chinese telecom giant."

A Financial Times article titled "US ‘surgical’ attack on Huawei will reshape tech supply chain" published on May 19, 2020 quoted a Credit Suisse research report which highlights that "we expect both (chip makers Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) and Semiconductor Manufacturing International (SMI) (OTCQX:SMICY)) to halt their production of Huawei chips unless a resolution, settlement or loophole is found after a 120-day grace period."

BYD Electronic is estimated to derive approximately 30% of its revenue from its largest client Huawei, according to research by CMB International. In comparison, most of BYD Electronic's technology manufacturing peers generate 10%-20% of their respective sales from Huawei.

On the flip side, the new US rule is likely to have a limited impact on Huawei in the near term. The Nikkei Asian Review quoted sources which suggested that Huawei has "stockpiled up to two years' worth of crucial American chips," in an article published on May 28, 2020. At the same time, Huawei continues to seek out alternative chip suppliers, which could include South Korea’s Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) (OTC:SSNNF) and Taiwan’s MediaTek (OTCPK:MDTKF) among others.

Nevertheless, there remains significant uncertainty in the medium to long term. At the same time, the new US rule was announced, funds linked to the Chinese government invested approximately $2.25 billion in Semiconductor Manufacturing International or SMIC, China's largest chip maker. China has a target of manufacturing 40% and 70% of the semiconductors the country needs in 2020 and 2025, respectively. However, it is uncertain what is the extent that SMIC's semiconductor manufacturing equipment are reliant on US technologies.

Increased Traction With North American Client Could Help To Reduce Customer Concentration

In the company's FY2019 annual report, BYD Electronic noted that it "made headway in doing business with major customer from North America." The company also added that it has "successfully penetrated the core product supply chains and achieved mass production and delivery (for the North American client), ushering in a high-speed path for future growth."

Similar to most electronics manufacturing services or EMS providers, BYD Electronic does not disclose the names of its clients. But the major customer from North America which BYD Electronic referred to is widely speculated to be Apple (AAPL), which is estimated to account for approximately 5% of the company's top line.

BYD Electronic's increased traction with Apple is likely attributable to the fact that Apple is looking to consolidate its supplier base focusing on suppliers which possess a wide range of capabilities to serve its needs. BYD Electronic is probably one of the few companies which can manufacture a wide variety of components & modules (e.g. metal and plastic parts, 3D glass and ceramics, etc.) and also provide hardware design and assembly services at the same time. Most of Apple's current suppliers are typically niche players only focused on specific segments like metal casing or assembly services.

Venturing Into The Mask Manufacturing Business

On April 28, 2020, BYD Electronic announced that the company's quarterly net profit attributable to shareholders grew by +69.44% from RMB387.9 million in 1Q2019 to RMB657.3 million in 1Q2020. On the same day, the company also issued a positive profit alert where it disclosed that its 1H2020 net profit attributable to shareholders will increase by at least +280% YoY. Apart from a strong performance for the company's core EMS business, BYD Electronic also noted that "the mask production of the Group is also expected to provide positive contribution to the sales revenue and profitability of the Group."

BYD Electronic started manufacturing face masks in February 2020, and it has become the world's largest producer of face masks producing five million masks every day by mid-March 2020. By late-May 2020, the company is already manufacturing 50 million masks per day. BYD Electronic sells both FDA-approved surgical masks and KN-95 respiratory protective devices. The company's N95 masks are in the process of seeking approval from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health or NIOSH again after being rejected earlier.

In April 2020, BYD Electronic reached an agreement with Japan's SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) (OTCPK:SFTBF) to supply 300 million masks every month. In the same month, BYD Electronic signed another deal to supply 100 million surgical masks and 300 million N95 masks to the state of California, with the value of the entire contract with California valued at $1 billion. There are no issues with BYD Electronic's supply of surgical masks to California, as BYD Electronic has already obtained FDA approval for its surgical masks. But the company's export of N95 masks to the US is dependent on approval from NIOSH, so part of the deal with California might not go through.

BYD Electronic's venture into the mask production business is a testament to the company's agility in capitalizing on opportunities and its manufacturing capabilities. But the current strong demand for masks is unlikely to be sustained for months or years, so BYD Electronic's earnings will likely peak in FY2020 prior to normalizing next year.

Valuation

BYD Electronic trades at 6.6 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E and 11.7 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E based on its share price of HK$14.84 as of May 29, 2020. BYD Electronic trades at a much consensus forward P/E for FY2021 relative to FY2020, which implies a significant YoY drop in the company's consensus forward earnings per share in FY2021. This is likely attributable to the fact that the market thinks that the earnings contribution from the mask production business will decrease substantially by next year when the coronavirus pandemic is expected to be under control.

As such, it is more conservative to use consensus forward FY2021 P/E as the key valuation metric for BYD Electronic, assuming normalized earnings next year. As a comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 10.3 times and 9.4 times, respectively.

BYD Electronic offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of 2.3% and 1.6%, respectively.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for BYD Electronic include rising US-China trade tensions which has a negative impact on its clients' sales, weaker-than-expected demand for smartphones, and lower-than-expected earnings contribution from the mask production going forward once the coronavirus pandemic is under control.

Note that readers who choose to trade in BYD Electronic shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.