This stock is often expensive. But now, with decelerating growth rates, investors are going to start to look elsewhere for better opportunities.

Guidance decline for the rest of the year demonstrates that its problems are not temporary.

Investment Thesis

Salesforce.com (CRM) has been a very strong investment up until now. But the tide is now changing underneath, while its valuation remains too high. In the video, I discuss what its guidance could look for H2 2020 and going into FY 2021 and why there's more here than meets the eye.

Even though investors are not weighing up Salesforce as a profitable enterprise, that was when its growth rates were stable, predictable, and growing at north of 25% year-over-year. Today, its near-term prospects are very different and this stock is best avoided. Here's why:

The News Nobody Wants To Hear

The bulk of readers of this article are Salesforce shareholders. Consequently, anyone who disagrees with their views leaves them with indigestion and are best avoided -- this is understandable. However, my hope is that someone will at least consider my points.

Here's the hindsight that should be most troubling, Salesforce lowered its full-year revenue, and the market hardly moved at all. In fact, it was down just 3%.

What caused this downward revision? More in the video.

Cash Flow Doesn't Matter, Right?

Salesforce is many things. A leader and visionary at the pinnacle of SaaS world. It's not supposed to be profitable too, right?

Salesforce's non-GAAP adjusted metrics reminds us that the company is plowing ahead at an unstoppable speed. Whereas, in reality, this hugely acquisitive company is anything but hugely profitable:

Source: author's calculations, FY 2021 includes top-end of its guidance

Salesforce notes that although it has offered more flexible terms to its customers, it expects its full-year cash flow to reverse any slowdown from Q1 2021.

Dissect its Cash Flows From Operations

Discussed in the video

Conflicting Valuation

Source: author's calculation

Discussed in the video.

The Bottom Line

The video pulls up questions over whether Salesforce offers investors any further upside potential and I surmise that it does not.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.