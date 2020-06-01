HBO Max has significant potential to beat subscriber estimates using a relative comparison, with the potential for new press releases.

HBO Max launch wasn't a failure. That's true if one takes a look at the most recent Google trends results along with multiple search terms.

A recent article was published on the AT&T (NYSE: T) HBO Max launch several days prior calling the launch a massive failure. The fundamental tenants were that the launch wasn't available on major streaming services along with minimal buzz being generated around the launch. However, the purpose of this article is to highlight relative to AT&T's goals that the launch performed well.

HBO Max vs. Disney+ Relative Buzz

The article starts by using a comparison chart for HBO Max versus Disney+ that search and buzz was quite minimal. However, it doesn't use the latest data and other search terms that people might now HBO Max under. Here's a new chart adding in those comparisons from Google.

The above graph shows the relative search interest of Disney+ versus Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) along with HBO Max, HBO, and HBO GO. As can be seen, HBO and HBO Max both had respectable interest spikes on the basis. Adding the two spikes together and we get a relative interest of around 35 vs. ~55 for Netflix and 100 as the peak for Disney+ after launch.

To those who might be arguing the relative interest still puts HBO Max in a tough position it's worth looking at the relative subscriber counts. Specifically, Disney+ hit almost 30 million subscribers post launch in 3 months. Adjusting for the relative interest levels, that would put HBO Max's potential at roughly 8-10 million new subscribers in the next 3 months.

This doesn't count that, when looking at the average interest over time, HBO + HBO Max is roughly where Disney+ is.

However, the important thing worth looking at is that HBO Max's forecast is for 50 million subscribers by 2025. That's up from 35 million subscribers currently (on the other HBO services) or in other words its roughly 3 million new subscribers per year. So to start with, the service is starting with much less lofty goals.

Given that, if it follows Disney+'s trajectory proportionally it could get 8-10 million subscribers after 3 months, this could highlight the strength of HBO Max's position. In 3 months, the company would be where it expected to be after 3 years. That doesn't count the potential discrepancy pointed to by the average size which could result in HBO Max being much bigger.

HBO Max Service Availability

The second argument against HBO Max is one that's completely valid, but actually highlights much more significant potential for HBO Max.

The above graph highlights various streaming media players brands shares by installed base. Specifically HBO Max has started without streaming deals for both Amazon and Roku. Given that these two represent a significant % of the overall installed base, that means that a significant % of people who want to access HBO Max would do so through the TV, this is a downside.

However, with that said, we actually believe it represents an opportunity. HBO Max has seen great excitement out of the gate, and as the service opens up on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) that would allow significant additional press releases. Those additional press releases could provide renewed interest and press for HBO Max, which could lead to more spikes in its traffic and more sign ups.

Identity Crisis

However, with that said, our concern here is the identity crisis that HBO Max is going through, which is what we feel to be a valid concern.

Specifically, most people don't understand the branding behind HBO Max. Is it HBO, is it Time Warner (NYSE:TWX), or is it any number of another things? It's tough to tell. HBO Max hasn't done a great job of highlighting and marketing itself. That identify crisis and marketing difficulties will make it difficult for HBO Max to get subscribers.

This is our continued critique with the service and we continue to see no sign of AT&T stepping in to solve it.

AT&T FCF Ability

However, that's okay. Because unlike Netflix, or even Disney+, a much smaller % of AT&T's future relies on HBO Max. Fundamentally, outside of HBO Max, AT&T is a quality investment.

AT&T's capital stack consists of roughly $150 billion in debt and a market capitalization of more than $200 billion. Their enterprise value, combined, is almost $400 billion. Ergo, the logic stands, that if the company pays off a significant portion of its debt, even if the stock price doesn't increase as risk decreases, the market capitalization will increase.

AT&T offers investors current dividends of almost 7%. Past that, the company has $14.1 billion in FCF after dividends. That means, even though the company has almost $50 billion in debt due from 2020-2023, the company can comfortably afford to cover it. That doesn't count the $10 billion in cash on the company's balance sheet.

However, paying off that debt will result in roughly 6% in share price growth on an annualized basis from 2020-2023 by the conversion of cash flow to enterprise value. Combined with a near 7% dividend and that means double-digit shareholder returns over the coming years. That's something significant worth paying close attention to.

Thesis Risk

We view our thesis around AT&T as having two fundamental risks worth paying close attention to. The first is COVID-19 and the related uncertainty, the second is increased competition in the company's core businesses.

The first risk is the risk of COVID-19 to the company's core businesses. Specifically, while a cell phone plan and streaming are important and core bills to people's lives, a significant % of the country has lost their jobs. That will have dramatic effects on the country and those dramatic effects will lead to a potentially significant loss of business in the immediate term.

The second risk is the potential for increased competition with the company's core businesses. Specifically, 5G, combined with Sprint and T-Mobile merging means the potential for significant new competition for the company. How that pans out remains to be seen, however, there is a chance of AT&T losing its once incredibly significant positioning.

Conclusion

AT&T's HBO Max based on Google trends was actually quite exciting. Combined with the potential for significant new major press releases as the streaming service expands and that means the potential for significant growth in the HBO Max platform. Already, our forecasts are that the HBO Max program will do significantly better than forecast using a relative comparison.

However, even if it doesn't, AT&T will continue to generate significant cash flow. That cash flow can comfortably covers the company's debt load and allow shareholder returns to increase. That doesn't even account for a share price rise from perceived continued increased stability. Combined with the significant dividend and that means significant double-digit returns for shareholders.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.