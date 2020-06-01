Its growth depends on its ability to lean on its finance/ERP products, but amid the pandemic, complex installs like this will be difficult to win.

This is despite looming fundamental risks. Workday's recent Q1 results show decelerating revenues with the promise of more to come.

Workday (WDAY) has been through quite a roller coaster this year. Already pummeled late last year for its announcement that its flagship HCM cloud product would see substantial growth headwinds this year due to saturation, Workday got hit by a double-whammy when the coronavirus struck. The compounded weakness sent Workday to multi-year lows in mid-March.

Yet Workday has also come roaring back quickly. The company just reported Q1 results, and despite several red flags in the company's messaging, the stock is back in positive territory for the year, while the S&P 500 remains down ~7%.

Back in March, I championed Workday as a strong buy in the low $120s - but now, with shares having risen more than 60%, I'm backing off that recommendation. In my view, with the substantial risks to Workday's fundamental performance, the risk-reward profile is no longer in favor of bulls.

Heading into this year, Workday itself acknowledged that HCM was going to run into growth issues. It's already simply too large and dominant as the premier HR cloud system, and the coronavirus only further pressures that - with HR being one of the first departments on the cost-cutting chopping block, and with overall employee counts going down via layoffs and voluntary buyouts (which the airlines just announced this week), it's going to be a disastrous year for HCM.

Naturally, this makes Workday dependent on its finance/ERP business to generate growth. But ERPs are among the most complicated installs of all software programs, and these are the types of projects that will be getting delayed due to the coronavirus. The priority is to enable remote work; complex reworks of a company's financial reporting systems are not.

In spite of the very real concerns facing Workday, shares are back to trading at a premium. At current share prices near $182, Workday has a market cap of $42.46 billion. After we net off the $2.60 billion of cash and $1.51 billion of debt on Workday's balance sheet, we're left with an enterprise value of $41.37 billion.

Wall Street analysts are expecting consensus total revenue of $4.27 billion this year, representing just 16% y/y growth. Surprisingly, Workday has chosen to guide to full-year subscription revenues, a range that implies 19% y/y growth. Against the consensus view of total revenue, Workday is trading at a fairly rich 9.7x EV/FY20 revenues.

To me, a company that's only expected to grow in the mid-teens amid substantial and specific fundamental pressure shouldn't be trading near a double-digit valuation multiple. Other companies in the ~20% growth range, by contrast, are trading the mid/high single digits. Workday may be compelling again when its valuation drops to ~8x forward revenues (a $150 price target), but I'd stay on the sidelines until then. Though I was previously bullish in March due to a mismatch between Workday's long-term potential and its then-valuation, Workday's current premium makes me update my stance to neutral. Wait and see for either a re-compression in Workday's valuation or signs of a fundamental turnaround.

Q1 download: slight deceleration along with small decay of operating margins; the worst may be yet to come

Let's now dive into the details of Workday's most recent results. The company's earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. Workday 1Q21 earnings results Source: Workday 1Q21 earnings release

Revenues grew 23% y/y to $1.02 billion, slightly beating Wall Street's expectations of $1.00 billion (+21% y/y). This decelerated only one point from last quarter's 24% y/y growth rate. Subscription revenues, meanwhile, saw slightly stronger 26% y/y growth - showing no deceleration at all.

The big fear, however, is that the worst is yet to come. Chano Fernandez, Workday's president and head of its sales division, noted that while Workday's total pipeline remains healthy, sales cycles have lengthened as prospects delay their decisions - a sentiment echoed by many other software companies in the market. Per Fernandez's prepared remarks on the Q1 earnings call:

We had considerable sales momentum across all areas of the business entering FY '21. However, as COVID-19 forced a lockdown across much of the global economy, we saw higher-than-normal deal pushouts, particularly in industries most impacted, including travel, hospitality and health care. All major geographies were affected, though we saw an earlier impact in our Rest of World markets. Making the decision to move on to Workday has always been a very important and strategic one for companies and one that is not taken lightly. Given the importance of the decision and the strategic nature of the partnership with our customers, in this uncertain environment, there are companies that are prolonging that decision process as they focus first on assessing and responding to the immediate impacts to their business."

This weakness is expected to weigh on Workday's second quarter, for which the company has guided to just 21% y/y subscription revenue growth - decelerating five points from the current quarter. CFO Robynne Sisco, meanwhile, noted that backlog growth, is only expected in the mid-to-high teens, which is a forward-looking indicator of further deceleration ahead. The basic takeaway from this: Workday was already in a soft demand environment pre-pandemic, but the lengthening of sales cycles and the postponement of complicated projects like ERP will weigh on the company even more.

That being said, there are some positive notes coming from the company this quarter that prevent me from being fully bearish on Workday. While noting that the demand environment is "fully fluid" for the current year, Fernandez said that he believes all the delayed deals will simply be pushed out to the back half of the year, and that Workday hasn't had to discount its products any more than usual to drive sales.

The company did register some weakness on the profitability front, however. Workday, unlike several software competitors under pressure, has not made the call to reduce its workforce or trim costs. In fact, in March, Workday announced it would give a cash bonus totaling two weeks' pay to all non-executive employees, costing the company $79 million in Q1. The company also onboarded 150 new employees in the quarter (for sizing purposes, total employees ended the quarter at roughly around ~12.4k). As a result, Workday's pro forma operating margins dipped 30bps to 12.8%, down from 13.1% in the year-ago Q1 - whereas in Q4, Workday had been able to slightly boost operating margins. The company's pro forma EPS of -$0.44, likewise, missed Wall Street's expectations of -$0.39.

Again here, there's a bright side: Workday maintained strong positive free cash flows of $201.9 million in Q1 (a huge y/y increase of ~2x, but that's because Workday spent a lot on developing its owned real estate last year), and its ~$2.6 billion of cash is also supplemented by a fresh $1.5 billion credit facility that Workday executed in April to boost its liquidity.

Key takeaways

In my view, Workday doesn't have much upside trading at nearly 10x forward revenues. In the past, Workday was able to sustain revenue multiples in the low teens, but the business was growing at ~30% y/y back then and it didn't have substantial coronavirus-related risk facing it. This stock has become a wait-and-see: don't rush in to buy Workday just yet.

