Eurodollar Futures At Risk

As the drop-dead day for LIBOR approaches, competition for the spoils of CME's Eurodollar futures market heats up.

Every institution comes to a crossroad - a time when a firm acknowledges the change in the world around it and adapts, or alternatively a time where it declares itself sufficient to every environment, mistakenly stands pat and consequently fades away. CME Group (CME) is at that fork in the road.

As the age of single-issue stock markets [NYSE, Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ), CBOE Global (CBOE), and IEX] recedes to give way to the domination of diversified generic index trading, CME has not yet grabbed the opportunity to add new markets and enhance the existing ones; an opportunity created by the rise of index portfolio trading. Even in the case of S&P futures, CME has been outflanked by the stock index ETFs. CME is in an ideal position to fully exploit index cash/futures portfolio trading but has not yet done so. If CME misses the boat, somebody else will doubtless seize the vacant throne.

CME has been put on the defensive in its flagship marketplace by American Financial Exchange's (AFX's) plan to snap up Eurodollar futures. AFX acted early, almost four years ago, planning to replace LIBOR and Eurodollar futures with their own innovation, a market for overnight commercial paper called AMERIBOR.

And there are other threats to the CME. Gold futures have endured a price squeeze due to a sudden shortage of physical gold in the New York area. Read about banks pulling back from gold futures trading here. In addition to problems in the gold market, a sudden surplus of crude oil in the insular delivery location for CME's crude oil contract - Cushing, Oklahoma - drove the settlement price of WTI crude futures briefly into negative territory. USO, a popular crude oil fund, was forced by its owner to stop trading CME's futures. Read about that here. Both events damaged important users of CME markets, forcing them to change strategies and to deemphasize futures.

These problems may be resolved with altered futures contracts that include a deliverable diversified index-based portfolio to settle contracts.

When?

One CME adaptation to the AFX threat is to create delivery and settlement alternatives, putting itself in a position to provide greater liquidity sooner to E$F traders than AFX provides with AMERIBOR. CME could do that now. But time's a wastin'. AFX has a better plan with a little over a year until LIBOR D day.

CME has risen to such challenges twice in its recent history. Once, when the collapse of the Bretton Woods agreement spelled the end of state-managed financial instrument prices. CME responded then with the first successful financial futures, futures in foreign exchange.

And again, when the electronic revolution meant the end of face-to-face domination, CME attached Globex's electronic trading system to its face-to-face marketplaces.

But Globex and financial futures were both provided to the markets as a choice - an alternative to the old way of doing things. CME never told the market what to do. This is the key difference between private innovation and government-mandated changes like replacing LIBOR with SOFR.

The LIBOR replacement competition

Lurking in E$F's shadow is AMERIBOR, an offering of American Financial Exchange (AFX), partnered with CBOE. AMERIBOR has two critical advantages compared to the SOFR-based futures contracts. It is an uncollateralized rate, and so reflects a cost of credit risk closer to LIBOR than SOFR, a Treasury-collateralized rate.

Perhaps more importantly when LIBOR dies, AFX will be trading overnight, three- and six-month rate futures that require no adjustment. Traders who choose to do so can familiarize themselves with AMERIBOR now. There will be no requirement at AFX for traders to struggle through the CME's "fallback transition revision" to E$F repricing before the end of LIBOR. You can learn CME's necessarily complicated transition plan for LIBOR extinction here. But traders will already know what to expect from AMERIBOR since AMERIBOR does not depend on LIBOR now.

In two important ways, CME is already in a better position than AFX. First, human inertia will work for E$F. Many current E$F traders will simply pinch their noses, close their eyes, and hope for the best when LIBOR goes. Second, legions of traders are hedging interest rate swap positions with E$F. These traders will stick with E$F because whatever cockamamie fallback formula the CME settles upon, it will be identical to the formula that ISDA uses to transition swaps to SOFR-based rates. So, the fallback adjusted SOFR hedges will work better than a like AMERIBOR-based hedge for swap traders.

But CME has split its open interest, creating a separate SOFR futures index that trades alongside the E$F. The plan is to leave E$F trading as is - then convert it to in-arrears SOFR when LIBOR dies. This strategy will produce trillions in open interest of E$F contracts that will shift their pricing mechanisms at once.

Under the current plan, CME's largest marketplace will either die instantly, wither away slowly or miraculously transform itself at the end of 2021, when LIBOR dies.

Minimum trader aggravation

If the CME wants to retain dominance in the E$F market, it should consider AFX's strategy - providing the short-term market with an option that does not require this apocalyptic shift from one price regime to another.

And why not? CME can make a small change in E$F delivery that simultaneously eases the transition from LIBOR and eliminates E$Fs' total dependence on the success of SOFR. This adjustment would have no effect on E$F pricing now but would give CME an important advantage in comparison to AFX when LIBOR goes.

A delivery option would give buyers the alternative to settle E$F at cash LIBOR as they do now or to buy a three-month fixed income instrument originated by a CME investment management facility and priced at the LIBOR settlement rate while LIBOR lives. This change would have no new pricing implications now, and thus would not require listing a different futures contract. The change would buttress E$F, not dilute it.

With this adjustment, CME assures that there will be no draconian fallback adjustment for E$F traders when LIBOR vanishes. Moreover, CME can provide the market with an improvement on all the overnight-rate-based-futures. Overnight rate-based futures will always be backward-looking as SOFR and AMERIBOR are now.

Preserving the essence of LIBOR

An exchange-originated instrument that prices a three-month rate will become the only forward-looking alternative when LIBOR goes, permitting traders a seamless transition from pre- to post-LIBOR.

The optional exchange-originated instrument delivery would put training wheels on E$F physical delivery, allowing the market to build confidence in physical delivery before it replaces LIBOR for pricing purposes.

The CME can give E$F market participants a better choice while putting itself in a position to offer traders a smoother transition from LIBOR than does AFX. Making the LIBOR transition easy for traders while leaving the regulator's SOFR an available alternative is a solid CME answer to AMERIBOR and SOFR.

CME will then be the only LIBOR alternative market that trades a forward-looking three-month rate, preserving the essence of LIBOR and closing the door to the competition.

Effects outside E$F trading

A critical beneficial side effect of adding a futures deliverable three-month instrument to E$F would be to open the door for LIBOR-like interest rate swaps based on the E$F forward-looking daily index rate. The market may choose to expand the meaning of LIBOR to include the three-month spot E$F index rate while LIBOR still lives, further easing the transition. This should have the effect of minimizing legal disputes in the derivative and other index markets. It would also put the CME in the interest rate swap driver's seat if interest rate swaps settle at a CME-provided index value after LIBOR.

This strategy allows CME to retain the liquidity it has built over the years and to minimize trader adjustments throughout the short-term money and derivatives markets after LIBOR.

Finally, if this Exchange-created index settlement method is adapted to other markets, adding an exchange-originated deliverable instrument puts CME in a position to exploit its current success while moving into new markets ahead of the competition.

E$F's winning strategy

Right now, E$F requires less adjustment than AMERIBOR. It would be wise to retain that advantage as LIBOR expires.

Physical E$F delivery will instantly produce a daily index that forecasts a spot three-month rate derived from transactions in a liquid market. The importance of this forward-looking index is further explained here.

CME will thrive if it provides more and better alternatives to the market than AMERIBOR and the SOFR-based contracts that litter the landscape. The key contract provision that would put CME in the driver's seat is to leave the contract as it is but with a forward-looking three-month fixed income delivery alternative to a cash settlement, avoiding a sudden global change in the way prices are formed in E$F and avoiding movement to a backward-looking SOFR-based and AMERIBOR-based trading mechanism that existing LIBOR replacements create. A full-blown description of the exchange-originated instrument (EOI) for E$F is here, and a broader description that applies to multiple markets here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.