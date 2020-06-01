Financial engineering has the potential to create a value. This is particularly common in midstream firms in recent years, as the management teams of the businesses seek to simplify what have become overly-complex corporate structures. One example of a firm that has picked up on this simplification trend is Summit Midstream Partners, LP (SMLP). In its latest set of transactions, the company successfully integrated the owner of its GP (General Partner) into it, significantly reduced its number of shares outstanding, reduced future dilution potential, and has created immediate value for its investors. At this point in time, investors would be wise to consider taking a stake in the firm, though it would be reckless to say that doing so doesn’t come with some risks.

A look at a complicated series of transactions

SMLP has, up until recently, been a pretty complex entity. The LP that I’m referring to is the publicly-traded entity that investors own shares in through the public market. Outside of this, the business has several subsidiaries, but we will ignore those for the sake of simplicity. What really matters is the firm’s LLC, Summit Midstream Partners, LLC, which owns the company’s GP. In an effort to simplify its corporate structure, the management team finally completed the purchase of the LLC in a transaction for $35 million in cash.

If this were all there is to it, this article would be rather short. But there’s more to the story than this. As part of its transaction, the firm acquired warrants that would allow the warrant holders to buy up to 10 million common units in the business. The exercise price on these warrants was pegged at $1.02, with a cap on returns of $2 per share above the exercise price. With units currently trading for $1.31 apiece, the intrinsic value of the warrants was about $2.9 million.

With the purchase of its LLC from ECP (also known as Energy Capital Partners), the firm received 5.9 million shares of itself directly from the seller. Combined with the LLC purchase, this brings SMLP’s ownership over its own shares to 51.2 million. Not everything is great though. As part of the deal, SMLP also received ownership of the $180.75 million DPPO (deferred purchase price obligation) receivable that was owed to it. The business also received responsibility for a term loan credit agreement with amounts outstanding of $158.2 million.

While the latter here may seem scary for a firm that already has nearly $1.50 billion in gross debt, management found an innovative way to address it. Using the shares it has received, it has essentially de-risked this added debt. Management pledged 34.6 million common units it has on hand as collateral for the loan. Included as collateral is also the GP interest it received from the transaction. With the remaining 16.6 million common shares it received, management has an answer.

It announced on May 28th that it will retire these and remove them from the market. This brings the firm’s total shares outstanding down to 77.9 million from the 94.5 million previously, though for the purpose of voting and common distributions that number is only 43.3 million today since the units pledged as collateral are held by the business at this time. This 17.6% reduction in share count, with the stroke of a pen, was responsible for the 22.4% surge in the company’s share price on May 29th. Because of the assets being used as collateral, management has guaranteed that the term loan credit agreement is non-recourse to SMLP and its operating subsidiaries. That’s significant for current holders of the business’s stock.

Another fascinating thing is how SMLP arranged for the $35 million to pay to ECP. It received the $35 million directly from ECP itself as a loan. That loan matures in March of next year and bears an annual interest rate of 8%. Even the interest payments are not due until maturity. This seller-financed deal is fairly uncommon in transactions like these, and for that reason (among others), I applaud management’s ingenuity.

Shares have strong upside

In one fell swoop, SMLP managed to radically change its operating structure and deliver immediate value to its common holders. These are great developments, but they aren’t the only things that have me interested in the firm. Another important thing to consider is how the company looks moving forward. Well, in early May, management came out with revised guidance for SMLP’s 2020 fiscal year. Their expectation is for EBITDA for the year to be at around the low end of its $260 million to $280 million range. Capex should be between $30 million and $50 million now, a significant reduction compared to prior forecasts.

Based on my estimates, annual interest expense for the firm, including the 8% that’s payable on its $35 million loan, should be $74.16 million. Take that out from, let’s say $260 million in EBITDA to be safe, and remove $40 million in capex (using the mid-point figure provided) and we get a decent proxy of free cash flow. This number works out to $145.84 million. By comparison, SMLP’s market cap is about $102 million if it uses its shares to settle the loan in question.

Every year, the company has distributions it pays out, but earlier this year they decided to halt those. On the $300 million in preferred stock, this creates cash flow savings of $28.5 million, and the savings on the common is worth another $21.65 million, bringing total cash savings per year to $47.25 million. Management actually gives this figure as $76 million, but that will only be once it hands over the 34.6 million shares being used as collateral to its creditors and it does not account for the 16.6 million units that the firm is retiring. While common units don’t accrue distributions, the firm will see its preferred distributions accrue, so these will need to be paid back at some point before common holders can start collecting distributions again.

The beauty of this all is that it frees up cash. With net debt today of $1.46 billion, the projected free cash flow from the business should allow it to pay down its debt to $1.32 billion within a year. This would reduce the company’s net leverage ratio from 5.6 to a little under 5.1. If this continues for a second year, net leverage would be just 4.5, which is considerably healthy by midstream standards. Keeping its share price unchanged, the firm’s EV/EBITDA multiple would drop from the 7.2 that it’s at today to 6.6 within a year and to 6 a year after that. This all assumes, of course, that current capex creates no growth and that its bottom line doesn’t improve as the energy markets do.

Takeaway

Right now, because of management’s decision to cut the firm’s distribution, and because of general uncertainty around the energy space, it’s understandable for investors to be wary of SMLP. Having said that, when you look at what data is available and throw in what has happened because of its latest string of transactions, the business looks appealing. The key here is to be patient and invest for the long haul.

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential. Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector. Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.