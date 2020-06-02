Underpriced High-Yield Baby Bonds And Preferreds - Investor Misunderstanding Creates Bargains: ECC And OXLC

In the baby bond category, we discuss the very safe Eagle Point Credit baby bonds and why they are so safe despite the nice yield-to-maturity.

We discuss some term preferred stocks and baby bonds that offer high yields but are actually quite safe due to the market’s misunderstanding of these securities.

Introduction

Very recently we published part one of our two-part series on baby bonds and term preferred stocks from companies with legal leverage limits. While the market has still not fully recovered, we think this is a great space to invest due to the safety and the high yields that still exist, but these opportunities are quickly disappearing.

In part 1, we discussed baby bonds from business development companies (BDCs) which have legal leverage limits of 67%. In this article, part 2, we focus on baby bonds and term preferred stocks that have been issued by closed-end funds which have even tighter leverage limits. CEFs cannot exceed 50% leverage.

Closed-End-Funds (CEFs)

CEFs are mutual funds that trade on the stock exchange. They have very strict liability limits. That is why you see preferred stocks from CEFs, like those preferred issues by Gabelli (GUT.PC) for example, and Highland Income Fund (HFRO.PA), given A1 ratings by Moody's, the highest rating of any preferred stocks you will find. But we have identified two CEFs that have preferred stocks and/or baby bonds that are not rated and therefore offer investors generous yields due to investors not understanding the safety of these securities. When we say this, we don’t mean to imply that our recommended CEF baby bonds and term preferred stocks would deserve a rating close to an A1 rating, but simply that preferreds/bonds from a CEF have inherent safety due to the rules they must follow. Due to these leverage limits, we are not aware of any CEFs that have defaulted on their debt or term preferred shares.

Oxford Lane Term Preferred Stocks

OXLCM, OXLCO, OXLCP

Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) is a closed-end-fund that invests in Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs). As a CEF it has even more strict leverage limits than BDCs. If a CEF has any outstanding bonds, the value of these bonds cannot exceed 40% of assets, and its preferred stock, when added to other debt, must be less than its NAV which generally means it can use preferred stock to take leverage up to a maximum of 50%.

CLOs, in general, carry a higher risk and are more volatile investments in terms of its "mark to market valuation." Although the CLOs of a fund may all be in good standing with all interest payments being made, they are required to be marked-to-market at the value at which they can be sold. With the unexpected large sell-off in fixed-income that has occurred this year, as a result of COVID-19, OXLC has experienced a significant mark-to-market write-down, thus causing a significant NAV decrease.

OXLC’s Current Situation Looks Fine

OXLC is in an enviable position in that its stock generally trades above NAV. This makes issuing shares easy and accretive to NAV and has allowed it to keep its leverage low.

Source: SEC Filing Form N2

As can be seen from the above chart, the “per share market value at end of period” for the last 5 years has been greater than NAV at the end of each year. Additionally, you can see that the number of shares has grown massively, quadrupling over five years. So, although NAV took a big hit in the latest quarter, and is at least temporarily down 50% from five years ago, the size of the company is actually bigger now than it was five years ago due to the massive increase in the share count. Therefore, we don’t see the risks being greater now than they have been over the past five years as its leverage is likely unchanged.

Very recently OXLC announced a program to buy back $40 million worth of their three term-preferred stocks in the open market. This indicates to us that their liquidity position is good as they likely sold more stock in the open market since the end of the March quarter. The announced preferred stock buyback has 3 excellent benefits for preferred stockholders:

This will further deleverage the company by reducing debt.

Buying back debt at a discount to par will increase OXLC’s NAV.

It provides a price backstop for preferred stockholders.

The fact that OXLC management thinks their own preferred stock is a good place to put money simply confirms what we believe.

Term Preferred Stocks

Term preferred stocks are preferred stocks that have a redemption date which allows you to know exactly what your total return will be on these preferred stocks on the date of redemption. This is clearly a huge advantage over traditional preferred stocks, which are generally "perpetual" - where you have no idea what your total return will be some number of years into the future. Traditional preferred stocks can trade lower by many points and not recover whereas term preferreds tend to be much more stable due to the coming redemption at par. Traditional preferred stocks are structured to favor the issuing company because if rates fall, they can call the preferred stock, but if rates rise or the company faces financial trouble, they can leave the preferred stock outstanding indefinitely (and possibly at much lower prices). Term preferreds, on the other hand, are structured to favor the investor by providing a redemption date. We like term preferreds quite a bit because they really eliminate interest rate risk.

OXLC Term Preferred Stocks

OXLC has issued 3 term preferred stocks and has issued no bonds. These securities offer monthly dividends. Here are their stats:

1- Oxford Lane Capital Corp., 6.75% Cumulative Series 2024 Term Preferred (OXLCM)

Current Price $23.34 (May 29)

Current Stripped Yield-To-Redemption 8.8%

Redemption Date: 6/30/2024

Yield-To-Call 95%

Call Date: 6/30/2020

Annual Interest Payment $1.6875

Ex-Dividend Dates: Approximately the 14th of every month

2- Oxford Lane Capital Corp., 7.50% Cumulative Series 2023 Term Preferred (OXLCO)

Current Price $23.82 (May 29)

Current Stripped Yield-To-Redemption 9.4%

Redemption Date: 6/30/2023

Call Date: Any Time

Annual Interest Payment $1.875

Ex-Dividend Dates: Approximately the 14th of every month

3- Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.25% Cumulative Series 2027 Term Preferred (OXLCP)

Current Price $21.90 (May 29)

Current Stripped Yield-To-Redemption 8.8%

Redemption Date: 2/28/2027

Yield-To-Call 11.7%

Call Date: 2/28/2023

Annual Interest Payment $1.5625

Ex-Dividend Dates: Approximately the 14th of every month

Which Term Preferred Stock To Buy?

We favor OXLCP and OXLCM. They both have the same yield-to-redemption and both trade below par offering upside price potential. OXLCM may be chosen for those who wish to own a term preferred stock whose redemption date is not so far off. OXLCP is better for those who want to lock in a nice yield for longer, and OXLCP has the most upside price potential of the three term preferreds. Although OXLCO currently has the highest yield to redemption, it has the least price upside, you are locking in the generous yield for the shortest time, and OXLCO already has experienced a partial call which may occur again if OXLCO trades above par. The call risk limits the upside price potential of OXLCO.

As can be seen from the chart below, both OXLCP and OXLCM have further price upside to return to the price relationship that existed between the three term preferreds before COVID-19 hit the market.

Four-Month Price Chart Comparing The OXLC Term Preferred Stocks

Source: Yahoo Finance

Bottom Line for OXLC Preferred

The bottom line here is that you are getting an excellent yield in a sector (CEFs) where, as far as we know, a preferred stock has never defaulted and where you have a redemption date so you know exactly what your return will be if you hold these term preferred stocks to redemption. The company is now very liquid and has the opportunity to buy back preferred shares at a discount, which will lower leverage and increase NAV. This puts OXLC in a very good position.

Eagle Point Credit Baby Bonds and Term Preferred Stock

ECCX, ECCY, ECCB

Eagle Point Credit (ECC) operates in the same business as OXLC. ECC offers a term preferred stock (ECCB) and two baby bonds (ECCX and ECCY). It's very unusual to be able to buy a baby bond issued by a CEF, and we love the combination of the high yield that you currently get on ECC’s baby bonds along with the great safety that these baby bonds offer.

1- Eagle Point Credit, 7.75% Series B Cumulative Term Preferred Stock due 10/30/2026 (ECCB)

Term Preferred Stock

Current Price $24.26 (May 29)

Current Stripped Yield-To-Redemption 8.4%

Redemption Date: 10/30/2026

Yield-To-Call 10.3%

Call Date: 10/30/2021

Annual Interest Payment $1.9375

Ex-Dividend Dates: Approximately the 10th of every month

2- Eagle Point Credit, 6.6875% Notes due 4/30/2028 (ECCX)

Baby Bond

Current Price $23.68

Current Stripped Yield-To-Maturity 7.7%

Redemption Date: 4/30/2028

Yield-To-Call 13.7%

Call Date: 4/30/2021

Annual Interest Payment $1.672

Ex-Dividend Dates: Approximately March 14, June 14, September 14, December 14

3- Eagle Point Credit, 6.75% Notes due 9/30/2027(ECCY)

Baby Bond

Current Price $23.40

Current Stripped Yield-To-Maturity 8.0%

Redemption Date: 9/30/2027

Yield-To-Call 27.5%

Call Date: 9/30/2020

Annual Interest Payment $1.6875

Ex-Dividend Dates: Approximately March 14, June 14, September 14, December 14

ECCB is ECC’s term preferred stock and, like OXLC’s term preferreds, it pays dividends monthly. It currently offers a nice 8.4% yield-to-redemption. We will not say more about ECCB because it's the same type of investment that we already explained in discussing OXLC’s term preferred stocks above.

What we are most interested to highlight are the baby bonds that ECC offers.

Safety of ECCX and ECCY Baby Bonds

ECC’s Current Estimated Capital Stack

Source: SEC Filing and Author

ECC already operates at a low leverage but the baby bonds offer an even larger layer of safety because ECC’s preferred stock (ECCB) offers protection to the baby bonds in the capital stack. ECC currently has an estimated common stock market capitalization of around $215 million but also has an additional $47 million of preferred stock outstanding. This amounts to $262 million of equity protecting only $84 million in debt. ECC has an enterprise value ('EV') of around $346 million with only $84 million in debt, making ECC’s baby bonds a very safe choice. ECC’s debt (baby bonds) represent only 24% of EV, an extremely low level of debt.

ECC also has been repurchasing its baby bonds. For example, ECC had $67 million of ECCX bonds outstanding at the beginning of the year and that shrunk to $55 million as of the first quarter. It may be lower now. So ECC also is using repurchases of their preferred stock and baby bonds to keep leverage low.

What To Buy?

Although we find ECCB attractive, the OXLC term preferreds currently offer a better yield-to-redemption and more price upside with OXLCP and OXLCM. It's the ECC baby bonds that we really find attractive due the massive amount of equity (common and preferred) that protects ECCX and ECCY. We really don’t have a preference between ECCX and ECCY, suggesting that investors simply buy whichever one is currently offering the highest yield-to-maturity. The baby bonds are a great choice for those who like SWAN (sleep well at night) investments and we are not sure where else you might find a baby bond that was issued by a CEF. ECCY and ECCX are very unusual opportunities and may be one-of-a-kind.

Bottom Line for ECC Baby Bonds and Preferred Stock

Although it's hard to imagine a scenario where a CEF becomes insolvent due to legal leverage limits, even in a case where ECC’s NAV goes negative and the fund liquidates, we believe owners of ECCX and ECCY would still have a strong likelihood of being made whole due to the outstanding preferred stock which provides a buffer to ECCX and ECCY. It's just extremely hard to find risk in ECCX and ECCY, yet they trade at yields to maturity that don’t do justice to their extremely good risk profile – and we are taking advantage of this injustice. In February, ECCB, ECCX and ECCY all traded over par and we believe they will do so again in the not too distant future. We see excellent total return potential in ECC’s fixed-income securities.

If any readers are aware of any other bonds issued by CEFs, we would certainly like to hear about them in the comments.

Summary/Conclusion

The thesis of this article is that risk in baby bonds and term preferred stocks that have been issued by CEFs are misunderstood and way overstated. This lack of understanding has created an excellent buying opportunity for certain term preferred stocks and baby bonds. As far as we know, preferred stocks and baby bonds from CEFs have never defaulted yet they are offering yields that would be more appropriate for riskier fixed-income securities.

ECCX and ECCY are baby bonds from CEF Eagle Point Credit that offer an 8% YTM. As far as we know, these are the only tradable baby bonds from a CEF. Although Eagle Point Credit is a CEF that invests in CLOs, the low leverage at which ECC operates (and is legally forced to operate), as well as the fact that preferred stock ECCB provides significant protection for these 8.0% yielding baby bonds, makes these an excellent choice for a fixed-income-portfolio. Due to leverage limits on CEFs, it's unimaginable how these bonds might default and we believe that investors should lock in very safe 8% YTMs wherever they can find them while the going is good.

ECCB (YTM 8.4%), OXLCM (YTM 8.8%) and OXLCP (YTM 8.8%) are term preferred stocks from CEFs Eagle Point Credit and Oxford Lane Capital. We love preferred stocks that have a redemption date as this eliminates the biggest downfall of preferred stocks – the fact that they are perpetual and may never recover from significant drops in price. The high yield-to-redemption that these provide, along with the fact that CEFs have strict leverage limits which mitigate the risk of these preferred stocks, makes these excellent investments given their yields-to-redemption.

We believe that in a zero interest rate world, locking in safe high yields, while they still exist, is the smartest thing that investors can do right now. It would not be surprising if one year from now we find ourselves, again, in an environment of 5 to 5.5% yields on safe fixed-income securities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OXLC, ECC, OXLCM, OXLCP, ECCX, ECCY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.